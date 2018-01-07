Cobra: Situation Update

3 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Cobra

2018 will be a year of many breakthroughs. The Light Forces are creating a powerful unified field throughout the Solar system in the second phase of an important operation that was already mentioned a few times in this blog and is codenamed Mjolnir. The second phase of this operation started on January 3rd and will be completed in early March ( a short delay from the previous estimate of late February ). This is intuitively described in the following article:

http://www.stillnessinthestorm.com/2017/12/astrological-alignment-could-herald-major-changes-beginning-in-january-2018-all-planets-in-direct-motion-apdm.html#more

The Light Forces have cleared all plasma toplet bombs and almost all anomalous plasma in the sublunar space. The Resistance defines sublunar space as having its outer limit just inside the lunar orbit and its inner limit 3 Earth radii from the planetary center.

All toplet bombs and the vast majority of plasma anomaly along with plasmoid entities and fragments of negative SSP factions are now concentrated close to the Earth surface, not extending beyond 3 Earth radii from the center of the planet as described here:

http://2012portal.blogspot.com/2017/02/situation-update.html

http://2012portal.blogspot.com/2017/06/vacuum-metastability-event.html

The war in Low Earth Orbit is expected to continue:

http://mysteriousuniverse.org/2017/12/mystery-surrounds-why-four-nations-launch-rockets-in-four-days/

But it will slowly shift into the bases below the surface of the planet.

An intense purification of all aspects of the Veil is also in progress, and Light Forces are doing whatever they can to reverse certain trends.

One plan of the Archons was to completely shut down the emotional life and meaningful social interactions of human beings. This is why they have introduced smart phones:

http://www.stillnessinthestorm.com/2017/12/new-study-how-smartphones-make-todays-teens-unhappy-and-cause-dramatic-shifts-in-their-behaviour.html

Younger generations are especially targeted, because those born after 1996 had very little experience of positive plasma, etheric and astral energy environment that would allow them to develop healthy emotional and social habits.

Another plan of the Archons was to develop cryptocurrencies that could take over the current financial system, remove cash and introduce a global, apparently de-centralized, but in fact totally controlled financial system:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2017-12-10-evidence-points-to-bitcoin-being-an-nsa-psyop-roll-out-one-world-digital-currency.html

Blockchain technology was decided to be the main vehicle to eliminate cash in this secret meeting of the bankers in April 2016:

http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/a-new-digital-cash-system-was-just-unveiled-at-a-secret-meeting-for-bankers-in-new-york

They are developing their own cryptocurrencies:

https://www.blacklistednews.com/Banksters_Are_Developing_Their_Own_E-Currency_That_Could_Destroy_the_Value_of_Bitcoin_and_Control_Us_All%21/62471/0/38/38/Y/M.html

http://moneywise411.com/tbo-awards-7-billion-to-develop-new-fedcoin/

Cryptocurrencies can help the central bankers in their war against gold:

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-18/hedge-funds-abandon-gold-chase-bitcoin

Because they are afraid of the Eastern Alliance:

https://www.rt.com/business/412546-china-russia-gold-standard-dollar/

Blockchain technology appears to be anonymous and de-centralized, but all computers (not just Windows operated) are known to have software backdoors:

https://www.gnu.org/proprietary/malware-microsoft.html

http://money.cnn.com/2017/04/14/technology/windows-exploits-shadow-brokers/index.html

https://www.eteknix.com/nsa-has-code-running-in-the-linux-kernel-and-android/

And all computers (not just those with Intel inside) have hardware backdoors:

https://www.rt.com/usa/414955-intel-processors-meltdown-spectre/

All that said, cryptocurencies and blockchain technology have a future. The Resistance has begun to include cryptos in their plans for the financial Reset and will rip out blockchain technology from the hands of Cabal at the time of the Event.

Ripple is a cryptocurrency that has a potential to become the quasi reserve currency of the planet and to replace the SWIFT:

https://www.coindesk.com/xrp-dichotomy-ripple-price/

http://treasurytoday.com/2017/07/ripple-vs-swift-payment-r-evolution-ttpv

https://www.ripplecoinnews.com/ripple-vs-swift

The Resistance has certain plans with Ripple at the time of the Event that must not be disclosed yet.

Cryptocurrencies can be a very profitable investment at the moment if you know how to trade vertical markets (buy the rumor, sell the news) and if you are prepared for the 25% risk that your coins will be lost or stolen:

http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/news/bitcoin-price-lost-mining-how-to-find-cryptocurrency-value-chainalysis-satoshi-nakamoto-a8091851.html

Meanwhile, the Jesuits and the Knights of Malta are trying to engineer a new war.

They are trying to exploit the energy signature of the Roman-Persian wars:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roman%E2%80%93Persian_Wars

that are the underlying basis of the Shia-Sunni conflict:

https://www.cfr.org/interactives/sunni-shia-divide#!/sunni-shia-divide

Bloodlines that have their origin in the Roman empire are supporting the Sunni side (with USA-Israeli-Saudi axis), whereas the bloodlines that trace back to ancient Persia are supporting the Shia side (with Iran-Lebanon/Hezbollah-Syria axis), when top Archon families in Rome are exploiting both sides of the conflict.

Erik Prince is the main operator of the Jesuit/SMOM conspiracy to start a new war in the middle East:

http://press.take88.com/the-knights-templar-knights-of-malta-and-blackwaters-erik-prince/

He has a lot of influence upon Donald Trump and suggested him to create a new spying agency that would be more Jesuit friendly and less Clinton/Bush/Rockefeller Illuminazi faction friendly:

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2017/12/no_author/time-for-the-blackwater-spies/

Perhaps you remember that I have stated years ago that Jesuits will throw the Illuminzi faction under the bus in order to survive.

This is why Erik Prince’s Blackwater/Academi mercenaries have engineered the mass arrests of the Illuminazi faction in Saudi Arabia:

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5108651/American-mercenaries-torturing-Saudi-princes.html

Now the Jesuit/Rothschild backed faction in Saudi Arabia, Israel and USA is trying to engineer a war with Iran:

http://www.moonofalabama.org/2017/11/the-saudi-tyrants-devilish-plan-sell-out-palestine-for-war-on-iran.html#more

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-28/us-and-israel-reach-secret-plan-counter-iran

https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201712301060429763-syria-iraq-extremists-iran/

They are also trying to destabilize Iran from within, repeating the script that has turned initial protests in Syria in 2011 into a brutal war. Recent protests in Iran have been triggered by Academi mercenaries and grossly misinterpreted in Western media:

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2018/01/07/trump-failed-coup-in-iran.html

https://www.rt.com/news/414915-iran-protest-fake-news-videos/

In reality, most protesters in Iran are actually supporting the current regime, which in reality is a much better choice than an imported Western color revolution and “democracy”:

http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2018/01/03/547679/Iran-Demonstrations-Violence

USA also wants to reignite war in Syria:

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2017/12/18/us-creates-new-syrian-army-putting-peace-process-jeopardy.html

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2017/12/29/all-not-quiet-on-syrian-front-us-launch-another-war.html

Light Forces have communicated that a new Shia-Sunni war can be prevented if there is enough awareness of the Jesuit plans in the awakened community.

There has been a lot of talk in the alternative media about key members of the Cabal being taken to Guantanamo.

My sources can NOT confirm this, in the exactly the same way they could NOT confirm the Green Light issued by Drake Bailey in 2012.

But they CAN completely confirm intel from someone called PassionatePachyderms:

https://www.reddit.com/r/CBTS_Stream/comments/7murs0/guantanamo_bay_flight_records_from_726am_121817/?st=jbsffap6&sh=317fbe1a

55 members of the Arizona National Guard military police that arrived to Guantanamo have just replaced 122 members of the Minnessota National Guard military police that have left Guantanamo few days prior:

http://www.startribune.com/minnesota-military-police-unit-returns-from-deployment-to-gitmo/465572983/

http://www.theeagle.com/news/nation/arizona-national-guard-military-police-to-help-in-guantanamo/article_2c51db96-bff7-581b-8428-1a90aa66834c.html

When mass arrests really begin, you will be able to read about them in the mass media.

Regardless the fact that the situation on the surface is not improving yet dramatically, breakthroughs will come when Mjolnir hits the ground.

Until then, you can help spreading the Command PB Stardust protocol to remove physical pain:

https://welovemassmeditation.blogspot.com/p/blog-page_4.html

Victory of the Light!

This article (The Portal: Situation Update) was originally published on The Portal and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

