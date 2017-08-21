Cobra: Unity Meditation Preliminary Report

By Cobra
We have reached the critical mass!
I will release a full report in a few days, and it will contain very good news.
Victory of the Light!
Awesome! 😀
Thanks God! Victory of The Light!
Humble and greatful.
Alegria (joy), Cirque du Soleil: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68483tVx0eA
“Flights of Condors intertwine with Eagles. Cosmics align with the meeting. Stellar manipulations come to an end.
The calendars are set.”
Source: https://gaiaportal.wordpress.com/2017/08/21/flights-of-condors-intertwine-with-eagles/
“When the Eagle of the North flies with the Condor of the South, the spirit of the land she will re-awaken.” – Inca The Eagle and the Condor prophecy.
Source: http://www.messagetoeagle.com/eagle-condor-prophecy-2000-year-old-message-future/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IKOruXybapo
http://theearthplan.blogspot.com/2017/08/flights-of-condors-intertwine-with.html and further info from this blog: http://theearthplan.blogspot.com/2017/08/meanwhile-in-taipei-this-morning.html
LA PAZ; LA ABUNDANCIA Y LA PROSPERIDAD PERDURARAN POR SIEMPRE EN LA HUMANIDAD. ! VICTORIA DE LA LUZ !
Congratulations.
Meanwhile, latest in the war against Daesh in Syria:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ft9kG1IYxT4
Evil finds only despair where it turns.