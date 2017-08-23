Cobra: Unity Meditation Report

By Cobra

Our meditation was the turning point in the liberation process of our planet:

A few million people were informed about the meditation with more that a quarter million actually participating, so it was our strongest meditation ever.

The unity and the resonance we have achieved was remarkable and was a signal for the Central Race that the awakened part of the human population will be able to hold the Light in unity when the Event happens and that it is now time to put this planet through the Ascension process. This means that from now on, the energies from the Galactic Center will exponentially intensify until all darkness is purified and the planet is liberated.

During the meditation, the critical mass of the New Atlantis energy grid around the planet has been completed and from now on this grid is strong enough to handle the energies of the Event. From now on, the New Atlantis energy grid will be used by the Light forces to transmit mission activation codes in the form of revelatory dreams, impressions and visions to the awakened part of the human population.

More that half of the remaining plasma anomaly of the Yaldabaoth entity was transmuted, and the East Coast plasma anomaly vortex is virtually gone. What is remaining are smaller fragmentary decomposing plasma anomaly vortexes in Washington DC and New York. The Archons were occultly using the East Coast plasma vortex to protect the Cabal and with this protective cover now nearly gone, many actions of the Cabal, including their extensive child abuse networks, will be soon exposed to the general population.

The Light Forces were very active in the last few months to remove the Black Stone, and our Unity Meditation gave the needed energy support for the final push, and now the Black Stone is nearly gone. It will be completely cleared within a week, and all anomaly associated with it within a month. When that happens, the RHIC collider on Long Island will lose any meaning for the Chimera Group and they will stop using it. Thus it will become just one of many colliders around the world, incapable of doing serious harm to humanity.

All this has put around 80 remaining members of the Chimera Group into the panic mode. Two groups of them have already left Long Island, feeling that their location is now too notorious.

The first group is now concentrated around here:

https://www.bizjournals.com/washington/blog/fedbiz_daily/2012/05/darpa-moves-into-new-13-story-hq-in.html

The second group here:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peterson_Air_Force_Base

And the third group remains at the cloning facility below this lab:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cold_Spring_Harbor_Laboratory

The main obstacle that still needs clearing before the Event happens are the remaining plasma toplet bombs.

EARTH EX exercise that is taking place today is now giving extremely valuable intel to the Resistance about how to maintain the infrastructure when the Event happens:

http://www.eiscouncil.com/EarthEx

Certain Resistance agents are involved in this exercise in a certain way and this will bring us another step closer to the Event.

Victory of the Light!

