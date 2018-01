6 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Isis Astara has left the physical plane. Please visualize immediately her safe passage through plasma plane into the Light to higher etheric and astral planes by surrounding her in white and pink Light and Love and protection. Visualize her being safely guided to contact with her spiritual guides. — Cobra

This article (Cobra: Urgent Request – Time Sensitive) was originally published on The Portal and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.