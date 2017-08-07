The Event Flash — The Galactic Wave of Love

By Therese Zumi Sumner

You know how powerful the forces of nature are amid a storm? When that sudden sound of thunder with a terrible noise surprises us and transports us to a feeling of awe and wonder. When the Event Flash is upon us it will be sudden, unexpected and everyone on this planet will experience it simultaneously. If we are asleep we will no doubt awaken with a knowing that something very unusual is taking place.

I will not go into details here about the various types of emotional reactions that people will find themselves in on this day because I have covered those reactions in detail in this article here on the opening page of my website. The details about reactions at the time of The Event have been supplied by Archangel Michael about three years ago through the channel for the Council of Love Linda Dillon.

http://www.veritasgalacticsweden.net/introduction

[Editor Note: The Event Chronicle does not support the work of Linda Dillion (remember the “space bicycles” debacle?) or channeled messages, in general. The Event Chronicle does however respect the opinions of the author and believes the following information provided by Cobra to be accurate.]

Initially people will be confused and frightened and indeed the shock of it all will be too much for some souls and they will die and directly be lovingly taken care of by Angelic Beings on the other side.

Divine Mother, while recently discussing the transition that we know as death and referring to the many souls leaving the planet surface in the weeks and months approaching The Event, at the time of The Event and for a time after The Event makes it clear that every soul leaving their bodies are lovingly taken care of. On the day of The Event the veil will be completely collapsed and no evil will continue to exist on the plasma, astral and etheric planes. This will also be the beginning of a very quick demise of evil on the surface of Gaia because the foundation of evil – the veil – will no longer exist.

The Yaldabaoth Octopus Entity

The truth of the matter according to the RM Light Forces is that we have had (dissolving now) an enormous entity composed of anomalous plasma not only encircling this planet entirely but also having its tentacles stretching out into our solar system. The average person when told this information would say something like “what a load of nonsense – tell me another story”.However, there are scientific articles that show proof of this living entity.

Here some earlier details from Cobra about the ‘living entity’ that is the octopus shaped plasma accretion vortex around earth that has been virtually sucking the life out of all of us and has been referred to as Yaldabaoth in Gnostic teachings.

Planetary Situation Update Sunday, July 5, 2015

“Clearing of the Chimera group continues. The main problem remains the plasma accretion vortex around planet Earth, full of strangelet and toplet bombs. This vortex looks like an octopus with its plasma tentacles extending into the interplanetary space, strangelet bombs being cancer cells in its body. This vortex is not a dead plasma field; it is actually a living entity of a negative nature. {In a recent interview Cobra explained that the consciousness level of this entity is very low} One of the main purposes of MOSS {Galactic Confederation On-Going Operations to clear our entire solar system of darkness} is to dissolve that entity, take it into the Galactic Central Sun and transform it there into a pure positive plasma elemental essence.”

Giant plasma tubes found in SPACE:

TZ here; I strongly urge you to see this video link of the giant plasma tubes around earth which is available thanks to the work of a very bright female astronomer from Australia.

Giant plasma tubes found in SPACE: Huge structures spotted circling Earth filled with charged particles from the sun

The discovery was made by a student at the University of Sydney

She found that plasma was being trapped in Earth’s magnetic field lines

This is thought to be occurring about 370 miles (600km) above the ground

And using a new technique, the astronomer was able to map them in 3D

Cobra’s Link;

Parts of the plasma accretion vortex structure were recently detected by the mainstream science:

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-3107166/Giant-plasma-tubes-SPACE-Huge-structures-spotted-circling-Earth-filled-charged-particles-sun.html

So much has taken place since we learned about this ‘octopus’ entity a few years ago, we now know that the tentacles of this entity that stretched out into the solar system are GONE! http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2017/03/etheric-liberation-report.html

We learned from Cobra’s update on June 12th that the ongoing work of dissolving the head of this entity along with the black stone (described in detail in the latest update ~ link further along) connected to it, is going according to plans. We are also provided there with several links proving that mainstream science has evidence of the veil. A few quotes from this latest detailed update with link following;

“Clearing of the Chimera group continues. The Light forces have completed „certain operations“ and are now intensively dissolving the head of the Yaldabaoth entity……

The Light forces are now working directly to disable the black stone and remove the remaining toplet bombs and the progress is going according to the plan……

The removal of the black stone will tip the cosmic equilibrium and the current metastable state of false vacuum will cease to exist….

Removal of the black stone will create the vacuum metastability event that will allow the penetration of bubble nucleation front across the Veil boundary towards the surface of the planet and will effectively trigger the Event. The Event is the moment of instating true quantum vacuum conditions inside the Veil and thus the removal of the part of the primary anomaly that is directly responsible for the existence of evil. The underlying force that was allowing the existence of the Cabal and suffering will cease to exist.”

http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2017/06/vacuum-metastability-event.html

What Is The Event Flash and Where Does It Come From?

I wrote a short article about the Event Flash 3 years ago with the information about it that was then available. http://www.veritasgalacticsweden.net/introduction/popular-blog-articles (the article is found on the right hand side a little way down the page)

Now we have a little more details that Cobra has provided in a recent Goldfish report interview. We already know that this ‘Flash’ – ‘Wave’ – ‘Pulse’ will be coming from the Galactic Central Sun. I will begin by giving an update from about 2 years ago that gives details about the GCS and indeed some links with more details about the Yaldabaoth entity.

Galactic Wave of Love from Pleroma

Sunday, July 26, 2015

Galactic Wave of Love

In the center of our Galaxy, there is a huge double star, the source of Light and life for this Galaxy, the Galactic Goddess, the Pleroma, the Galactic Central Sun…

….But the main aspect of this Galactic pulse will be a wave of cosmic Love. This Love energy is the basis of universal cosmic reality and is now reaching our shores. This energy has Galactic proportions and can not be stopped by the Cabal, no matter what they try to do.

This energy will completely clear the primary anomaly and the plasma octopus entity around the Earth, which was called Yaldabaoth in Gnostic teachings:

http://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/biblianazar/esp_biblianazar_jehovah07.htm

http://www.metahistory.org/gnostique/telestics/MadnessEgo.php

Gnostic myth clearly states that Yaldabaoth was hidden in the »thick cloud« of plasmatic plane:

http://www.gnostic-jesus.com/gnostic-jesus/Syrian-Egyptian/Sethian-creation.html

LInks to Cobra updates above;

July 5th: http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2015/07/planetary-situation-update.html

July 26th: http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2015/07/galactic-wave-of-love.html

So in the recent Goldfish interview with Kauilapele and Cobra KP asked C the following question. He had recently been to a lecture with David Wilcock.

KP: Is The Event equivalent to what DW says that there is going to be a Solar Flash of some type? Would that be the same thing?

Cobra: The Solar Flash is one sub aspect of the Galactic superwave. So the Sun gets activated when the GCS gets activated. When the GCS gets activated it activates our physical Sun – those combined activate planet earth. It’s a very strong wave of energy – not just physical – not just energetics – there is a certain strong wave that reaches the planet and that will be the end of darkness. That will trigger the mass arrests – that will trigger the financial reset – that will trigger disclosure (i.e. FULL disclosure). So it’s part of the same process.

TZ here again –I would just like to give a reminder here to our newer readers that on the Day of The Event we will have the true beginning of the time of Ascension on Gaia. There are some details about this in the article on the first page of Veritas that is linked above.

Prior to The Day of The Event

Recently during the (100th!) Goldfish interview beautiful Louise questioned Cobra on the fact that disclosure seems to be coming out so slowly in ‘dribs and drabs’ and wondered if it would continue like this if I recall her words correctly. This was what Cobra replied.

Cobra; “the reason for this is that the cabal is still controlling the narrative. The Light Forces can do only a certain amount of disclosure without triggering (? retaliating – inaudible) mechanisms. When the cabal is gone and when we have control of the media every major news agency has files on computers’ that will be released – they have been prepared. There is a special computer virus in main frame computers of all major news agencies which will be released. Suddenly the mass media will be flooded with disclosure and nobody will be able to stop that.”

At this point Kauilapele says laughingly “that’s the kind of virus that I like” and I’m sure everyone will agree with him fully on that.

For a couple of weeks prior to The Event we can probably / certainly expect a number of unexpected developments most likely mainly concentrated in the United States. Cobra has suggested that we would know that The Event is not so far away when these developments started to speed up.

As I write these words I am reminded of some details from a recent update July 7th on The Portal.

“Also, the Air Force itself is preparing for a possible confrontation between the Galactic Confederation and Chimera-infiltrated Air Force last line of defense against the Light forces in Low Earth orbit:

http://mysteriousuniverse.org/2017/06/the-us-air-force-is-preparing-for-war-in-space

That military confrontation is possible just before the Event and if it happens it will be brief, spectacular, limited in its scope and will be resolved in a complete defeat of the Chimera.”

To read this entire update go here;

http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2017/07/planetary-situation-update.html

When these developments speed up they will certainly frighten people. But these events will not last many days and when they are over there will be an enormous sense of relief. Then the many Events that Comprise The Event will begin.

Unified Consciousness Field

The unified Light Grid surrounding Gaia is growing stronger day by day. True Lightworkers are uniting now beyond seeming differences worldwide. There is now an acceptance that although we have different areas of focus each unique Lightworker plays an important role in the weaving of the Web of Light growing ever lighter. By listening to and following our Higher Self now we can all trust fate at this time to unite us with others that will benefit the whole.

These important connections can be in our private lives, in our local community as well as larger endeavors/projects via the Internet.

The importance of uniting for important meditations like the major one coming on August 21st 2017 cannot be overly exaggerated . Remember what happened at the time of the Etheric Liberation Meditation in February?

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 Etheric Liberation Report

Our meditation on Sunday was the turning point in the decisive battle for the energy grid of planet Earth that is taking place between January and April 2017, and one of the biggest victories of the Light . It is estimated that our meditation has cut the remaining waiting time towards the Event by half.

The critical mass has been more than reached. Somewhere between 1 and 2 million people were informed about the meditation with around 150,000 to 200,000 people actually participating. There were so many people meditating that the server for one of the main websites for the meditation crashed because too many people tried to connect and join the meditation….

…. At the moment of the activation, a huge wave of positive plasma swept throughout the solar system and then through the ionosphere, causing the Schumann resonances to explode….

This wave has effectively cleared most negative plasma from the Solar System and the Resistance has communicated that „they can not detect any plasma anomaly beyond the Moon orbit“. Also, all plasma toplet bombs beyond the Moon orbit have been removed.

It means that the „tentacles“ of the Yaldabaoth entity are gone forever and now only the „head“ remains.

Since our activation, healing of the „head“ of the Yaldabaoth entity is proceeding faster than expected….”

http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2017/03/etheric-liberation-report.html

So now you have the bigger picture and can truly understand the importance of the meditation on August 21st.

Don’t take the risk of servers crashing on the day – learn/make a copy of the instructions NOW so you don’t miss out on the 21st. They are so simple and uncomplicated that a small child can learn them with a few readings. http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2017/08/make-this-viral-unity-meditation-at.html

On August 21st hundreds of thousands of people will be meditating simultaneously focusing on the goal of liberation. WHATEVER YOU CAN DO to spread the information regarding this meditation is extremely important action now.

Unity – Unity – Unity

Keep the word UNITY within you as a reminder at all times to stay united with your Higher Self. Archangel Michael has suggested that we ‘check in’ at least 3 times daily even if only for a few minutes. From that space of union with your Divine Authority continue to prioritize unity with every important relationship in your life.

It is vital at this time that we use our energy for the most important things. We are grounding the energy of Nova Gaia and we should not allow inferior / negative ideas or people to have a say in how our energy is used.

The good news is that the groundwork of creating a beautiful unified energy field/grid of Light consciousness is more or less complete now. My guides suggest that many hundreds of thousands of people worldwide have contributed in some way to this new Light Grid on Gaia.

Harmonious times are approaching at the speed of Love. We know that the Yaldabaoth entity and the Black Stone are in a process of dissolution that is ongoing.

On July 30th we learned the following;

“Clearing of the Chimera group and their exotic weapons continues and big breakthroughs have been made.

A process of dehadronization of the Black Stone has begun. This simply means that the Black Stone has begun to decompose into smaller, more manageable chunks of heavy quark matter that get smaller and smaller as the Light Forces give them „loving attention“.

This will further accelerate the process of removal of remaining toplet bombs and the Yaldabaoth plasma entity……”

http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2017/07/short-situation-update.html

Quit Worrying and Relax

We are now being advised form the highest of sources to quit worrying, relax and try to be happy and trust that there is indeed a wonderful time approaching fast and that no matter what seeming chaos there is in 3D (which barely exists any longer) this too will soon pass.

Therese Zumi

PS: Many will also be uniting for a full moon eclipse meditation tomorrow on August 7th. That may be the perfect time to do a ‘practice run’ using the same instructions that we will use on the 21st, or if you prefer you can use these instructions provided here on the 7th August: Either of these will work fine on the 7th August.

This article (The Event Flash — The Galactic Wave of Love) was originally published on Prepare for Change and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

