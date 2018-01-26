Everything Is Going to Be Fine ~ NO ~ Everything Will Be Amazingly Unbelievably Fine!

Some Clarification and Repetition Re. Cobra Update 16 Jan 2018 and Goldfish Report Interview

By Therese Zumi Sumner

Depending upon at which point you discovered the information from the RM via Cobra you might have different ‘takes’ – reactions to this new update. Older readers will know that there is amazing progress being made with each new update even if we too feel frustration at times. This is the first point in time when a full-scale war is now ongoing between the Forces of Light ~ The Galactic Confederation + The Ashtar Command and the Chimera led forces of darkness in close proximity to this planet. You need to have a basic knowledge of the details of how our solar system and galaxy looks to see the progress. Those of you who have followed this narrative closely will recall the terrible years from 1996 until 2000-2001 when a full-scale war also took place underground unknown to humanity. Without the assistance of our Galactic Family then we simply would not exist now, or if we did, we would all of us exist as real slaves {Yes we are that now too} in total living hell in the so called NWO planned hell on Earth. More recently there has also been full-scale war taking place between the forces of Light and darkness but then it was in our solar system. The entire solar system including our moon is now free of the dark forces and the battle is raging here now in ‘sublunar space’. Cobra said in this latest update that;

“Operation Mjolnir is in full effect since November 2017. In sublunar space, the Light Forces that belong to Galactic Confederation are approaching all members of various dark factions in a no-nonsense manner, giving them an option to accept the Light or else be taken to the Galactic Center for restructuring:”

Some readers have questioned the information regarding the underground bases – train networks etc. Hearing about this faction called the Illuminati Breakaway Complex (IBC) and its Draconian allies together numbering in the 200,000’s, was a lot for some new readers to stomach giving them a feeling that “will we ever get there – what next?” I will attempt to put this into perspective for many confused and frustrated new and older readers. Here is what Cobra tells us; I have darkened some of this info;

The main faction making problems recently is the so-called Illuminati Breakaway Complex (IBC). IBC is a Chimera-controlled negative faction that broke away from the surface Illuminati network and went underground during the Archon invasion in 1996.

{TZ – Remember this was 22 years ago – In the link that Cobra provides here below to Corey Goodes discussion with David W about these bases you can see one of the machines used to make these underground train tunnels etc.}. Here it is!

They have created their own network of underground cities, connected with high speed trains. Their underground network is independent from US military underground network (constructed since 1950s and cleared by the Resistance after 2000), independent from the Chimera underground network (constructed 26,000 years ago and now almost completely cleared by the Resistance) and independent from Agartha { LIGHT } underground network (created 26,000 years ago and expanded in the last few decades when the Resistance joined that network):

https://spherebeingalliance.com/blog/transcript-cosmic-disclosure-undersea-bases.html

Below the surface, Illuminati Breakaway Complex has teamed with native Earth Dracos’ and Reptilians and also with Dracos’ and Reptilians that have entered this Solar System in the 1996-1999 timeframe during the last Archon invasion. In 2014, top levels of Illuminati Breakaway Complex were taken over by the Chimera.

{TZ – this is easy to fathom as since 2014 they have understood that their situation on this planet was really getting seriously dangerous and they needed control over every possible dark group, for a greater understanding of our situation in 2014 I suggest that you study this link ‘Quarantine Earth Endgame’} http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2014/03/quarantine-earth-endgame.html

Since 1996, IBC was developing their own secret space program that was cooperating both with Draco fleet and the so-called Dark fleet. Now this secret space program with a significant fleet of cloaked ships is the most powerful negative faction present in sublunar space and is the main focus of Operation Mjolnir.

Currently, Illuminati Breakaway Complex consists of about 200,000 {small number approx. population of an average sized Swedish town} Illuminati and Dracos, controlled by the Chimera. IBC is responsible for majority of missing children since 2015 and they used them as slaves in their underground bases:

https://www.icmec.org/press/activities-in-more-than-29-countries-around-the-globe-will-remember-missing-children-on-may-25/

Information about IBC could not be released until now, because they would retaliate by creating untold amount of suffering for those captives. One part of Operation Mjolnir was the Resistance freeing the vast majority of those captives since the beginning of January 2018 and then Pleiadians taking them to a certain planet near the Pleiades star cluster for recovery and healing.

Illuminati Breakaway Complex is also responsible for a great deal of scalar and directed weapons attacks on Lightworkers and Lightwarriors, especially for the current wave of attacks that started in November 2017.”

TZ again; It’s good to remember that when the Galactic Confederation might seem to wait too long to take action to put an end to misery of some kind here, you can be sure that there is always a question of hostages being tortured or murdered if an attack is made by the light Forces. You can read more about this in the ‘Quarantine Earth Endgame’ link above.

Earlier Information from Cobra/RM about the Defeat of the Chimera and Underground Bases.

Along with some quotes from the RM via Cobra about the diminishing power of the group that have been at the very top – namely the chimera:

On a page on Veritas Galactic Sweden with the title Dark Cabal Rulers http://www.veritasgalacticsweden.net/introduction/dark-cabal-rulers you will see that among the articles there, are six articles {1A 1B 1C 1D 1E and 1F – i.e. See list top of that page} from Cobra that give the basic information needed to understand more clearly the rule of the so-called Chimera. BUT before we take a closer look at these underground bases /networks lets look for a moment at the diminishing power of the Chimera looking at 3 separate updates from 2017.

March 2017

Remember we were informed in MARCH 2017 that this group numbered about 180 people which was no doubt a surprise to many of us.

“Now there are only about 180 members of the Chimera group left on the planet. They are a small and yet very powerful and dangerous group that maintains the quarantine status of planet Earth through a top quark-antiquark condensate located in Long Island, tied to plasma toplet bombs:” For more details about positions that they hold worldwide “They are infiltrated into key positions in US, Russian and Chinese military,” go here; http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2017/03/short-situation-update_28.html

AUGUST 2017

From 180 down to 80! Later there was a panic situation for them and they divided into three groups in different locations and a large group of the chimera was taken into custody by the Light Forces. So, in August 2017 Cobra provided us with the Unity Meditation Report and these words;

“A few million people were informed about the meditation with more than a quarter million actually participating, so it was our strongest meditation ever….

The Light Forces were very active in the last few months to remove the Black Stone, and our Unity Meditation gave the needed energy support for the final push, and now the Black Stone is nearly gone. It will be completely cleared within a week, and all anomaly associated with it within a month. When that happens, the RHIC collider on Long Island will lose any meaning for the Chimera Group and they will stop using it. Thus, it will become just one of many colliders around the world, incapable of doing serious harm to humanity.

All this has put around 80 remaining members of the Chimera Group into the panic mode. Two groups of them have already left Long Island, feeling that their location is now too notorious.

http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2017/08/unity-meditation-report.html

October 12, 2017

A large segment of the Chimera group has been removed from the planet in the last week and the remaining members are beginning to realize that their defeat is possible. One of their plans now is to allow limited Disclosure and limited space travel for humanity, allow the mass arrests of the Cabal, but hide any traces that would lead to them, leave the planet and hide somewhere in the Kuiper belt. Needless to say, this plan will not be successful.

http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2017/10/situation-update.html

Bases – Underground Networks – Trains – Cities – History

Here I’ve gathered some update info that discuss some of the details about bases etc. underground and starting with the second important article {1B} about the Chimera group from July 2014.

These humanoid beings (Chimera) along with their archon allies have been ruling this planet for 26000 years.

“This group includes the leaders of the dark forces from the Andromeda galaxy. They came to Earth in humanoid physical bodies 25,000 years ago and quarantined the planet. They have built a scalar electromagnetic fence around the Earth (the Veil), effectively preventing positive ET contact and thus isolating humanity. Then they constructed a vast network of subterranean cities, using Draconians as slave handlers and Reptilians as slaves and controlled the human population on the surface of the planet from there.” …..

From the article Fall of the Chimera {1B} JULY 7TH, 2014

http://www.veritasgalacticsweden.net/introduction/dark-cabal-rulers

“The Chimera group had their own network of underground bases until they were recently cleared out by the Resistance. These bases were connected with a high-speed train system. To clarify the situation, until recently there were three underground train systems:

{TZ here; Now January 2018 we just found out about a 4th namely the newer IBC system}

…the one {1} connecting deep underground military bases of the Negative Military, the one {2} connecting the Chimera bases and the one {3} connecting the Resistance bases {and Agarthan}. The Resistance train system was the one I (Cobra) have seen back in 1977. The existence of the underground train system of the Negative Military has been leaked to the surface population through this RAND document:

http://www.thelivingmoon.com/45jack_files/03files/The_Tubes.html

Now {July 7th, 2014} only the underground train system of the Resistance is fully operational. The Chimera group is mostly contained in the uppermost underground sections of the surface military bases, closer than 100 feet (30 meters) to the surface. Their main current strongholds, through which they control the surface of the planet, are:” To continue reading;

http://www.veritasgalacticsweden.net/introduction/dark-cabal-rulers

So, to sum up regarding underground dark networks. The main dark underground network is the underground network of the newly created IBC – now Chimera controlled group since 2014. Plus, a small part of the Chimera underground network (constructed 26,000 years ago and now almost completely cleared by the Resistance)

REMEMBER – Jan 7th

“The war in Low Earth Orbit is expected to continue:

http://mysteriousuniverse.org/2017/12/mystery-surrounds-why-four-nations-launch-rockets-in-four-days/

But it will slowly shift into the bases below the surface of the planet.”

THEN ONE FINAL REMINDER;



OPERATION MJOLNIR

On January 7th;

“2018 will be a year of many breakthroughs. The Light Forces are creating a powerful unified field throughout the Solar system in the second phase of an important operation that was already mentioned a few times in this blog and is codenamed Mjolnir. The second phase of this operation started on January 3rd and will be completed in early March ( a short delay from the previous estimate of late February ). This is intuitively described in the following article:

http://www.stillnessinthestorm.com/2017/12/astrological-alignment-could-herald-major-changes-beginning-in-january-2018-all-planets-in-direct-motion-apdm.html#more

On January 16th;

Operation Mjolnir is a special operation of the Light Forces to enforce implementation of the Galactic Codex within quarantine Earth….

…One aspect of Mjolnir technology is detection of any dark being simply by measuring the amount of quantum anomaly that being emanates with negative thoughts, emotions and actions. Another aspect of Mjolnir technology is a foolproof containment and processing technology that can remove any dark being from its domain and process it according to the Galactic Codex. That processing usually takes place in Ganymede (one of Jupiter’s moons) sort facility.

Operation Mjolnir is in full effect since November 2017.

Goldfish Report Interview

Yes, readers have been really appreciating this latest Goldfish Report interview calling it both ‘awesome and outstanding’ and of course I agree with this wholeheartedly. I think that many people who have followed Cobra and are familiar with the work of James Gilliland and his ECETI ranch in Washington state were happy to see them on the same show. For those that might not be familiar with J Gilliland I will give a link here to my website where you will find a very old but very good introduction interview with James. It’s on my Event Extra page and you find it at the top righthand side. http://www.veritasgalacticsweden.net/the-event/event-extra

This photograph of a Pleiadian ship was taken near Moscow on the same day of the very first Cobra conference in 2012

And here in this Goldfish interview we hear Cobra giving backup confirmation that there is indeed a large Galactic Confederation base in the mountains near the ranch and even suggests that people who desire first hand evidence can visit the ranch if James is OK with their request. I have never felt an iota of necessity in having proof by visiting the ECETI ranch. I can simply accept the information that I have gathered here and there about our Galactic Family and posted on the Galactic Family pages on Veritas based upon an inner ‘knowing’ that the information is correct.

I decided that I’d write down some notes about what the entire group taking part on the Goldfish report agreed upon {now that the video is back up again – as it was down /removed yesterday by guess who) at the end of the show. This part of the show is probably the most important part to keep in mind UNTIL! I agree wholeheartedly with all of these fellow Lightworkers in what they are saying and have taken the freedom here by putting the important things to remember at all times in bold text or colours or both.

James: “Hang in there, don’t get into despair, things are happening slower than we’d like to see them happen, BUT they are happening. It might be 1 step BACK 2 steps FORWARD, but you can’t stop what’s coming. ITS TOO BIG! Its even beyond the dark hearts comprehension of what’s coming. Hang in there it will be an awesome ride and don’t get upset when there is initial chaos as its part of the healing process and finally it very important that we keep our own connection to Source however that feels right for us.”

Cobra:

“I would completely agree with James that the change that is happening is so huge, beyond everything that you could probably imagine. That when this is over – when it’s really over – we can have such a wonderful time so its worth it to keep pushing – KEEP PUSHING – and you will get there. Hold the Light and we will get there, because when this is finally over it will be the best times of our lives ever. If you want confirmation that all this is real you can visit James ECETI ranch if he agrees of course, because then you will get that evidence that there is a real contact happening there. There is a real underground base under that mountain. There is a real Confederation portal opening there and ships from our star friends are showing themselves to people that would need that confirmation.”

Kauilapele:

Reminds us that there are things being exposed all the time within ourselves right now as the light increases. When we come into contact with some old stuff {e.g. reactionary way of expressing ourselves etc.} then we can ask the Universe for help to let go of that behaviour. He also suggests that we should stay in the moment (this is definitely not easy to do – I’ve been trying for ages – but my life is so-o different since I learned to do that last autumn finally – it’s so-o worth the effort) and live one day (moment?) at a time.

Winston:

As the discussion had partly taken up how Lightworkers had felt what it was like to be ‘hammered’ recently Winston reminded that “you’re not being hammered at your strength you are being hammered at your weaknesses which is a real opportunity for discovery. So, if we are being hammered that’s something we need to work on. We can change them – that all change starts from within.” I can absolutely say with certainty that when we have peace within we find peace outside. Winston also mentioned reversals “you have to do reversals” sometime later he will take that subject up with Louise. He might be referring to reframing – rewriting an old story – an old narrative to a completely new one with a different ending – a positive one – this can have a hugely positive effect for quick change in our lives.

Steve: He is Louise’s co-host and technical supporter and he wanted to end by saying “Please help the children around you to get off the technological crap, to interact with people around them – real people not just on phones or smartphones.”

Regarding Louise well I’m sure everyone will agree that she’s the perfect hostess and does see to it that everyone has a voice in as balanced a way possible. Louise, we so need this great work that you do and the way that you ‘Unite the Light’ with these interviews.

Remember This About the Final Days of This War

Firstly, a reminder about what can happen before the End! In the planetary Situation Update on July 5th 2017 Cobra tells us

“Also the Air Force itself is preparing for a possible confrontation between the Galactic Confederation and Chimera-infiltrated Air Force last line of defense against the Light forces in Low Earth orbit:

http://mysteriousuniverse.org/2017/06/the-us-air-force-is-preparing-for-war-in-space/

That military confrontation is possible just before the Event and if it happens it will be brief, spectacular, limited in its scope and will be resolved in a complete defeat of the Chimera.” http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2017/07/planetary-situation-update.html

On January 7th, 2018 Cobra informed us that

“The war in Low Earth Orbit is expected to continue:

http://mysteriousuniverse.org/2017/12/mystery-surrounds-why-four-nations-launch-rockets-in-four-days/

But it will slowly shift into the bases below the surface of the planet.”

REMEMBER ALWAYS

DELAYS are always in some way connected to HOSTAGES

Therese Zumi

This article (Everything Is Going to Be Fine ~ NO ~ Everything Will Be Amazingly Unbelievably Fine! Some Clarification and Repetition Re. Cobra Update 16 Jan 2018 and Goldfish Report Interview) was originally published on Prepare for Change

