The Galactic Codex – Time for a Review

Compiled By DaNell Glade

From June 3, 2016 Part 2 of Joint Cobra/Corey Goode/Rob Potter interview. I think we need a review every now and then.

Rob: Cobra, could you share your Galactic Codex? Is this a galactic codex or is it different solar system by solar system from your knowledge?

Cobra: Okay, I would say that’s the spiritual evolution of the galaxy starts from the galactic center. So, around the Central Sun is the most light and this is where the so-called Central Civilization evolved. And when it was expanding throughout the galaxy, it was creating a network of Light and assisting in the development of other races throughout the galaxy and together they have discovered that there is a certain inner code which is not written anywhere. It is just how things are, how societies, the divergent societies, can co-create and co-exist.

And the Galactic Codex, that has been published on my blog, is just, I would say, an interpretation of that inner truth which is aligned with human mind. So I would say the underlying truth is the same throughout the galaxy, but the way beings perceive or interpret that is according to their own development and their own understanding of the truth. But some basic rules are the same.

There has been a lot of talk about non-interference like it is a cosmic law. It is not. Non-interference was just an excuse for the Archons to keep planet Earth occupied. What is really happening is if a certain entity on a certain planet wants to create contact, that contact should be granted.

And the reason why this contact has not been granted on planet Earth is not because of the law of non-intervention, or non-interference, but because somebody was and still is preventing contact. And if people begin to understand that, we will make one big, huge, planetary leap towards Full Disclosure. To understand why Full Disclosure is not happening now, it is not because there are no beings out there that would like to contact us, but because somebody is preventing that contact by taking humanity hostage.

So when this hostage situation is resolved, full contact will happen. It’s a natural law. It’s our birthright. We have a right to be speaking with our star brothers and sisters. We have a right to interact with them. This is our divine birthright. And this is what I’m fighting for.

Here is the brief Galactic Codex from 2012:

Section I: The Law of Divine Grace

Each sentient being has an unalienable and unconditional right to positive life experience.

Section I/1: Each sentient being has an unalienable and unconditional right to physical and spiritual abundance.

Section I/2: Each sentient being has an unalienable and unconditional right to Ascension.

Section I/3: Each sentient being has an unalienable and unconditional right to merge with other beings in proportion with his/her position in the Soul Family.

Section I/4: Each sentient being has an unalienable and unconditional right to all information.

Section I/5: Each sentient being has an inalienable and unconditional right to freedom.

Section II: The Law of Dividing the Conflicting Parties

Each sentient being has an unalienable and unconditional right to be divided and protected from the negative actions of other sentient beings.

Section III: The Law of Balance

Each sentient being that has chosen to live and act against the principles of Galactic Codex and refuses to, or is not able to, accept them now and balance the consequences of the past actions will be taken to the Central Sun, restructured into the basic elemental essence and begin a new cycle of evolution afresh.

Section IV: The Law of Intervention

The Galactic Confederation has an unalienable and unconditional right to the intervention in all situations where the Galactic Codex is violated, regardless of the local laws.

Section IV/1: Each sentient being has an unalienable and unconditional right of calling upon the Galactic Confederation in need and the Galactic Confederation has the right to assist, regardless of local laws.

Section IV/2: The Galactic Confederation has an unalienable and unconditional right to the implementation of the Galactic Codex and of conquering the areas of Galactic Codex violation with military force if necessary.

The longer version explained by Cobra: http://2012portal.blogspot.com/search?q=galactic+codex

This Codex is not a rigid set of external laws but a systematized code of inner ethics of all souls of Light that all beings of Light accept with their free will because it reflects their inner truth.

We will now state the Galactic Codex in a form that is understandable to an average awakened being in a human society.

Section I: The Law of Divine Grace

Each sentient being has an unalienable and unconditional right to positive life experience.

To explain Section I we need to understand that suffering and pain have no value in enlightened Galactic society liberated from the influence of Dark Forces and other aspects of cosmic anomaly. To value pain, suffering and sacrifice as a part of the growth experience was a part of the programming from the Dark Forces in order to enslave the population of the occupied planets more easily.

Unconditional positive life experience of every sentient being in the liberated universe is guaranteed from the inner connection of every living being with the Source and strengthened by the power of Ascended Masters over matter which allows them to assist all living beings in their aspirations towards the Source and provide them with necessities of life. Life was never meant to be hard work and struggle but rather a journey of joy and creativity. Different subsections of Section I regulate all life in a liberated universe and all relationships between beings of Light so that conflicts never need to occur.

Let us explain the subsections:

Section I/1: Each sentient being has an unalienable and unconditional right to physical and spiritual abundance.

This subsection guarantees a positive life experience for every being in the liberated universe. The Ascended Masters provide for all necessities of living and for physical and spiritual richness and beauty using the power they have over redeemed matter of the liberated universe.

Section I/2: Each sentient being has an unalienable and unconditional right to Ascension.

This subsection explains how the Ascended Masters use their advanced understanding of spiritual technology of Ascension and by utilizing the Electric Fire of redemption assist all beings that free-willingly choose Ascension.

Section I/3: Each sentient being has an unalienable and unconditional right to merge with other beings in proportion with his/her position in the Soul Family.

This subsection is an instrument of regulation of all relationships inside a Soul Family. It guarantees the merging of beings of opposite polarity (twin souls, soulmates) and alignment of all other beings regardless of their state of development and outer conditions.

Section I/4: Each sentient being has an unalienable and unconditional right to all information.

This subsection is a guarantee that all beings receive all pieces of information they need to understand their role in the universe, greater perspective of evolution and all other pieces they need for their decisions, growth and well being. All this data is provided by Ascended Masters or other beings that supervise the evolutions of various races and civilizations.

Section I/5: Each sentient being has an inalienable and unconditional right to freedom.

This subsection provides that every being has an unlimited potential of growth and life experience. Since all beings in the liberated universe create only positivism, their freedom never opposes the freedom of other beings.

Section II: The Law of Dividing the Conflicting Parties

Each sentient being has an unalienable and unconditional right to be divided and protected from the negative actions of other sentient beings.

This section regulates the conditions in those sections of the universe that have just been liberated from the influence of the Dark Forces but that have not yet been accepted in the Confederation. It requires that the Forces of Light always divide the parties in conflict to protect them from producing mutual harm to each other. Then the Light Forces mediate the conflict until it is resolved. This section is often used to end wars and other armed conflicts.

Section III: The Law of Balance

Each sentient being that has chosen to live and act against the principles of Galactic Codex and refuses to, or is not able to, accept them now and balance the consequences of the past actions will be taken to the Central Sun, restructured into the basic elemental essence and begin a new cycle of evolution afresh.

This section regulates the relations between the Forces of Light and the Forces of Darkness. When defeated, beings that belong to the Forces of Darkness are given the opportunity to accept the Galactic Codex, do the best they can to correct the mistakes they made and to live positively afterwards. If they accept, they are forgiven and join the Confederation. If they are unable or unwilling to accept, they are taken to the Central Sun, their personalities and soul essences are restructured with the Electric Fire and their divine spark begin a new cycle of evolution.

Section IV: The Law of Intervention

The Galactic Confederation has an unalienable and unconditional right to the intervention in all situations where the Galactic Codex is violated, regardless of the local laws.

This section describes the policy of the Light Forces regarding occupied planets. The Confederation reserves the right to intervene in all areas, civilizations, planets or solar systems where the Galactic Codex is violated. It has the right to do so regardless of the position of the local civilizations about this intervention. It always has the right to use all peaceful means of education and regulation. If the critical mass of the Galactic Codex principles is violated, it has the right to use military force. Special cases are planets under direct occupation of the Dark Forces. The Dark Forces usually take the local population hostage to hinder the progress of the Forces of Light. On Earth they have threatened with nuclear war if the Light Forces would intervene. This is the main reason why the Light Forces have not yet liberated this planet (and not the so called we-will-not-intervene-because-we-respect-free-will, we-will-just-watch-as-the-suffering-goes-on nonsense). As in any hostage situation, this requires a lot of skillful negotiation and tactical approach. This situation is now being resolved and planet Earth will be liberated soon.

Section IV/1: Each sentient being has an unalienable and unconditional right of calling upon the Galactic Confederation in need and the Galactic Confederation has the right to assist, regardless of local laws.

This subsection gives a legal basis for intervention and assistance to all hostages of the Dark Forces. The Forces of Light always do the best they can to assist and improve the living conditions of all sentient beings, even on Earth. The situation on planet Earth just indicates how much more power darkness had over Light on this planet. Fortunately, this is changing now.

Section IV/2: The Galactic Confederation has an unalienable and unconditional right to the implementation of the Galactic Codex and of conquering the areas of Galactic Codex violation with military force if necessary.

This subsection gives a legal basis for the liberation of the occupied planets with military force. The military forces of the Confederation remove or give assistance in removal of the representatives of the Dark Forces and set the hostages free. Then other Confederation forces guide the process of acceptance of the planet into the Confederation by instructing the local population.

Perhaps some humans feel that the Confederation has no right to intervene and that humanity has the right to solve its problems by itself. This is simply not true. Many wars all over the planet and constant abuse of basic human rights have proven that humanity is not capable of handling its own situation. So it is much better that it receives wise guardians to guide it. The Confederation will give assistance in replacing current masters of the puppets (Dark Forces) that humanity has invited long ago in Atlantis. Then the Galactic Codex will finally become the universal code of ethics throughout the universe and darkness will be no more.

This article (The Galactic Codex – Time for a Review) was originally published on The Portal and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Via Prepare for Change.

