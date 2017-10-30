Interview with Cobra and Dr. Michael Salla

Note: The following interview was released on October 26th and I missed it while I was out with the flu (I’m feeling much better now and want to thank everyone who send well wishes and shared their healing remedies with me. Thank you so much!)

You might want to listen to this new joint Cobra / Dr. Michael Salla interview by Unknown Lightwarrior here (audio):

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B9gr3DIvVKIiaWJCR0l2ZTZ5eUE/view

The Youtube video is here:

Part I

THE UNKNOWN LIGHTWARRIOR

And we’re back! You’re listening to Ground Crew Command Radio. This is the Unknown Light Warrior and here we go folks! We’ve got Michael Salla and Cobra both on the line and gentlemen thank you very much for setting aside the time because we all know how much of a premium time is for all of us now so Michael I want to start off with you I was watching your DVD of your MUFON presentation in Vegas. Did I pronounce that correctly? And I kept on watching it and although it didn’t have anything new for me personally and for a lot of us because some of us have gone quite deep down the rabbit hole. One thing I did notice and really appreciate is that you’re very meticulous and heavy emphasis on proof we’re talking perfect sober grounded you know letter after letter document after document that you were showing on your on your slides and it was then that I really got and understood what Exopolitics Institute is really all about and correct me on this later if I’m if I’m wrong or add to it as you see fit but I noticed that this meticulous emphasis on proof of whatever you can find I saw that that Exopolitics Institute really is trying to legitimize ET existence in a perfectly 3D can’t deny it kind of way – and our relationship with them – to the unconscious mainstream. Okay and this is something that websites like mine and Cobras would struggle with, in my opinion, because we tend to present stuff that’s way deep down the rabbit hole that the unconscious mainstream understandably isn’t really able to accrete. It can’t make such a

jump and leap into such high levels of consciousness all at once and, you know, although we all know so passé that ETS exist and so forth nonetheless we also knew that the Cabal and the NSA has been spying on us, right? We all knew this for many years and decades but look at the impact when Snowden and that faction of the NSA went mainstream -went public and mainstream – it still had a huge impact even though we already knew about it, you know. It still did a lot for the unconscious majority which is where the the trick is and so I don’t think I’m not exaggerating at all in the saying that Exopolitics.org is really leading the charge to wake up the unconscious majority in a way that people on websites like mine and Cobra’s can’t really because we put most of the emphasis on the really deeper way down the rabbit hole kind of stuff you know where yours is strictly physical 3D sober stuff so can you go ahead and add what you want to add to that and tell us and the audience what Exopolitics Institute is really all about and your goal.

MICHAEL SALLA

Right. Well it is important that you know I emphasized that my background is probably very different to Cobras and others that are interested in this topic. I actually was teaching international politics at a major university – I’m in the United States. When I got involved in this material and found out that – after doing my due diligence I found out that it was very real and I became excited by this as really a new field of international politics – political science – and you know I really wanted to convince my peers the people that I had worked with or students that I had taught that this material was real. I didn’t succeed when I first introduced this. I actually did present this material in a class at American University in 2001 and you know I didn’t persuade any of students that this was real in fact out of a class of 25 students who were kind of liberal progressives who had very kind of humanitarian backgrounds in terms of what they had done before starting the graduate degrees in conflict resolution – only two of the class of 25 thought that the material that I had shown in terms of Stephen Greer’s Disclosure Project Press Conference was real so right there the challenge as I saw it was to be able to persuade, as you said, the kind of unconscious mainstream that this is very real and so my website Exopolitics.org and the Exopolitics Institute that I created in 2005 – you know, both of those are really trying to open up this material to a kind of unconscious or unaware mainstream and I continue to address that particular constituency.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHTWARRIOR

Okay, well I commend you and salute you for trying to show this stuff to the rigidly left brain hemisphere orientated Academia – that’s no mean feat. And I take my hat off to you sincerely. That’s not easy because they’re really – they’re some of the most – this might ruffle a few feathers I

suppose but I say this with all due respect – they’re some of the most programmed people that have gone to the highest levels of academia and, you know, David Icke would say there’s a reason why the Cabal structured academia in a way where it’s strictly left hemisphere – again for control – and, look, it’s it’s understandable. You know we’ve had… I mean you must be watching very closely the White Hat takedown of Cabal control of media, Hollywood, Academia, even NFL and sports according to Ben Fulford’s sources and I know I’m quite confident that certainly the alternative media particularly the larger names such as Infowars, Daily Caller, Brightbart and even Fox… they’ve been doing a pretty good job exposing the Deep State. If they weren’t so busy and happy to heavily focus all their air time and attention on taking down, you know, the Deep State to expose all this stuff that’ll eventually lead to the mass arrests I do believe they if it wasn’t for that and, you know, all that devotion to that I do believe they would have you on – they’d be willing to have someone like you on because you’re presenting it in a way that the unconscious majority can grasp with perfectly 3D strictly within the physical plane and of course when it comes to the US president, you know, eventually making that announcement hopefully in the very near future that yes, ETs exist, guess who everyone’s going to be googling, okay? They’ll be googling websites like yours. Now have you ever – what do you say to that – have you ever thought about things

that way?

MICHAEL SALLA

Well, I have been made aware that Alex Jones is knowledgeable about the kind of material I’ve been putting out but I think he is very aware that his audience still aren’t really receptive to this which you know basically shows that even within that constituency which is aware of things like false flag operations and kind of like pedophilia and kind of corruption of the political elite that even you know that segment of humanity the kind of the Infowars kind of audience that even then with that kind of receptiveness are still quite closed to this extraterrestrial phenomenon and so he has been very careful in terms of how he presents this material. I know he’s had people like David Icke and Jim Mars on his show but never really kind of encouraged them to go really deeply into the whole ET thing even though both of them were very knowledgeable. Of course Jim Mars just recently passed away. But yes I do imagine that in future I probably will get to, you know, talk with Alex Jones on these topics and be presenting it within a framework that his audience will find acceptable.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Yeah, well I was actually about to mention Infowars. I mean it’s pretty safe to say Alex Jones knows all about this stuff including the whole InfoWars reporters. There’s no doubt about that but the good news is that if he actually – if anyone who actually watches InfoWars – I would say around about once every three or four months – the positive military… let’s face it, through Info Wars, they do sometimes dip their toe in the water to see the audience reaction with some out there esoteric stuff just to see what happens whether their constituencies are ready or not. An example off the top of my head – they did reveal the existence of Atlantis in the Atlantic Ocean – they did do a piece on that – and then left it alone. You know, so if you pay attention you’ll see they do dip their toes in every once in a while to see when people are ready – but once again it’s understandable that they’ve got a lot of work and have to focus all their airtime on exposing the usual shenanigans of the cabal through the deep state so they’re doing their piece of the puzzle, no doubt. Cobra, let’s get into some history, gentlemen, because for the longest time we in the awake and aware community – up until very recently with Corey or David Wilcock – with their information in the past year or two many of us just assumed or thought that it was primarily a reptilian or draconian – you know – reptoid kind of takeover of the planet at least on the physical plane and, you know, this is excluding the etheric planes and the archons and so forth and we’ve recently… thanks to Corey Goode and David Wilcock they’ve popularized shall I say the awareness that, no, it’s actually also, if not primarily, the so-called pre-Adamites – these giant humans with elongated skulls and they’re the actual ancestors of the thirteen bloodline families so feel free to add anything to that, gentlemen, after I ask this following question which is…. when did each group arrive here…. and you can start with any group you want, Cobra, or Michael…

COBRA

Okay. So these so-called pre-Adamites actually many people were speaking about this in different ways and this is a name of the group which actually formed the Illuminati – it’s um – the core of the group is coming from the Andromeda galaxy. I was speaking about this group with a different name many times in my blog – so this is not something new – it is something actually that was discussed a lot the last few decades.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHTWARRIOR

Well what name would you give it, just so that people have a reference point ?

COBRA

Archon families.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHTWARRIOR

Archon families?

COBRA

Yes, or black nobility. This is the same – the same source – the same groups.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHTWARRIOR

Okay, like I said to clarify the these arcons – these archon families are they incarnated on the physical plane as these giants with elongated skulls?

COBRA

Okay, you have the physical ones and the non-physical ones and the physical ones tend

to incarnate in certain bloodlines – certain families – and most of those families are concentrated in Italy so they are in the hierarchy of … high above all the usual suspects of the Cabal Network and they are controlling them and some of those bloodlines go back to the Roman Empire and even further back so they have proof of genetic lineage going back some of them to Ancient Egypt for example. And basically the same families were controlling Atlantis and were the so-called dark magicians of Atlantis.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHTWARRIOR

Okay, so these are actual descendants of these giants – these PreAdamites with elongated skulls… just to clarify….

COBRA

Actually in Atlantis, the giant race was much more frequent than it is now and then it was slowly exterminated and from generation to generation the genetic makeup changed and the height of those beings decreased and you can still see in some of the ancient excavations – you can see the pictures of those giants and the people with elongated skulls – you can see that very clearly.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHTWARRIOR

Okay and these are – based on your information – incarnated archons generally? Or all of them or some of them or …?

COBRA

All of them, actually. It’s a group. It’s a very specific distinct group which does not interact much with the outside world in a way. They have their own unique – they behave in a certain way, they think in a certain way. It’s a distinct species, actually.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHTWARRIOR

Well there’s no doubt they certainly perfected the art of sociopathism – that much we can say for certain.

COBRA

Yes, yes, exactly. One of the things that happened to them if they have been… um…following the – I would say the wrong course of evolution – and then as a consequence sociopathy is one of their main characteristics.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHTWARRIOR

Hmm. No doubt. Okay, so based on Cory’s information they were literally chased here several times – like they resided on Mars, there was a war there that caused a complete destruction of Maldek also known as Tiamat, the Super Earth, and then they fled to the rings of Saturn, they were attacked there again then they fled to the moon, had a base on the moon for a long time – hundreds of thousands of years apparently – they got attacked there and then they fled to Antarctica which many of you know the story by now and with only three ships remaining and literally crash-landed in the lush vegetation and before I get you to clarify that story or add any corrections….. now, this happened about 50 to 60 thousand years ago so now the non-physical Archon invasion occurred from what we’ve been told 26,000 years ago…. So can you marry that up if you will for the audience, Cobra…. and Michael feel free to chip in if you have any intel on this as well….

COBRA

Basically there were many…there were waves of archon invasions happening before the time you specify. The first one was the arrival of the dark forces into the solar system which was a little bit less than 1 million years ago – and they entered from the Orion constellation. The Rigelians from the Orion constellation. And the Rigelians actually came from the Andromeda galaxy and some of the archons already arrived on Planet Earth within the Atlantean times as I said before. They were actually… some of them were even the rulers of Atlantis or rulers of the dark lodge in Atlantis.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHTWARRIOR

So these initial archons – they arrived here prior to 26,000 years ago?

COBRA

Yes, those initial archons arrived here a little bit less – I would say around 900

thousand years ago. They have entered the solar system, they have put their bases

on the moons of Saturn, they have put their bases on Mars. There was fighting involved

because there were other groups in the solar system with their own interests. They have put their bases on the moon, they have landed in Antarctica, and finally arrived in Atlantis. Actually one group descended in Congo, one group descended in Antarctica, and then slowly they migrated to Atlantis because Atlantis was at that time a tropical paradise. And of course there was a very dynamic history in the last millions of years with both light and dark factions sometimes winning, sometimes losing. Until 25,000 or 26,000 years ago there was this final – I would say – the final invasion that sealed the fate of the planet for the last 26 thousand years because they completed the quarantine. They have made Planet Earth actually a dark planet with everybody just recycling through the incarnation process with nobody allowed to go in and out here except when allowed by the archons and by the Chimera group. The Chimera group was basically most of the time just observing this behind the scenes and they have not intervened much in human history. They have intervened only when there was a real possibility of breaking up of the quarantine status. And this is what’s happening now. But they were controlling the whole narrative for the whole time.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Sorry, can you repeat that last one?

COBRA

They were controlling the whole narrative for the whole time. The Chimera group

was one of the top and it still is one of the top.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay, so for about a million years there was a back and forth battle over the solar system and over earth but it wasn’t until 26,000 years ago that a significant invasion of as I

understand it non-physical archons had taken place….

COBRA

Okay there were significant invasions before but they were not complete. The invasion of 26,000 years ago was a complete invasion. It was a full scale invasion which was both physical and non-physical.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay, interesting. Okay now the reptilian races that the Dracos and Reptilians – when did

they arrive to this planet and….

COBRA

It was an actually the Archons and the Chimera were leading the way and they were actually importing the Reptilian-Draco slaves from the Orion star systems. You see, the Dracos were like the middlemen, like the strategists, the military commanders, the slaveholders…

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

…that carry things out…

COBRA

Yes.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay, and the archons and the Chimera were above them commanding them basically, really calling the shots .

COBRA

Yes.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay, so they all basically arrived at similar time periods over the last million years into the solar system anyway… and the Chimera….Go ahead.

MICHAEL SALLA

Yeah. I was just going to add that as I understand it, that there are kind of like three factions in terms of the whole extraterrestrial question and you know this is my understanding and Cobra can maybe comment on how that dovetails with his…. but I think that the Reptilian presence was probably on Earth the longest of any life-form – they’ve been around here for a long time. I mean you look at the dinosaurs and quite clearly archaeologists have been able to kind of establish that the likelihood of intelligent kind of dinosaurs or Raptors that these beings could have naturally evolved on Earth millions of years ago and I think that there’s good reason to say that you know the Reptilians were probably the original one of the original kind of intelligent species on the earth then for some reason you know the dinosaurs were wiped out and some cataclysm and I think that that’s when the human extraterrestrials came along and basically began seeding humanity on the planet. Maybe they were altering some of the kind of early hominoids on the planet and they began multiple experiments. And Alex Collier and Corey Goode have both talked about 22 long-term genetic experiments over a period of roughly half a million years and you know there’s a lot of data supporting that we do have multiple ET groups that had been interfering. Arthur Horne wrote a book called “Humanity’s Extraterrestrial Origins” where he kind of goes into how the different ET groups have at certain points kind of intervened genetically and then the final group I think – you know, people call them the Anunnaki or maybe you can call them the pre-Adamite – but there’s good reasons to think that these are beings that came in 50,000 years ago or so and established a kind of new ruling elite. They had hybrids and created a lot of intermarriage and like the Book of Enoch describes that, you know, these are the fallen angels and yeah I think there’s good reason – I think that maybe these are the ones that Corey Goode has talked about, as you know, who came here via the moon but previously from Mars or from Maldek and that these three groups have been kind of competing against each other for influence and domination of the planet. I think the human looking extraterrestrials tend to do things more from behind the scenes – they tend to kind of just tinker with human genetics and see how we are able to respond to the kind of more overt interference by the Reptilians and then these pre-Adamites who – I think I agree with Cobra that they are the kind of ruling elites or at least their genetics are what the Cabal share.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Yeah, yes certainly, well…..

COBRA

Okay, here I have to say something – explain something – about the Reptilians. There are

different types of Reptilians. There are so-called native Reptilians that were part of the Earth evolution that evolved here to remain in geological ages and the dinosaurs were part of that – I would say – native group that was native for this planet. It is true that they were destroyed in a cataclysm but there was one faction of those native Reptilians that survived below the surface of the planet and they were inhabiting many caves underground… they were inheriting areas along underground rivers and lakes and then about 1 million years ago as I said, there was an invasion and along with the Archon Families and the Dracos, many Orion Reptilians came and Orion Reptilians are much more warlike and they have infested the whole Reptilian population underground with that warlike mentality. So the native reptilians that were here before are not the same anymore. They have actually joined this… um… big warlike meme that exists among the Reptilian race and they consider this to be their planet….and they consider humans to be invaders and this is the main conflict between the Reptilian race and the human race and actually it is not easy to resolve this conflict but finally it will be resolved because there are not many Reptilians left on the planet – almost zero on the surface and very little below the surface and Reptilian race some of this – one part of the Reptilian race will reform back into the light. They will become peaceful and beings that will respect the free will of the others but the rest of the Reptilian race will have to go to the Central Sun so this is one of the issues that needs to be addressed here.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Yeah. Well, yes, many of us have heard… about the complaints basically from the Reptilian and Draco factions saying that “no, they were here first”, doing their genetic experimentation and their own version of the grand experiment as Corey Goode calls it -you know – with regards to the grand experiment that the human ETs started apparently sometime after that. So, Michael unless you have anything to say to that….

MICHAEL SALLA

Well, you know, I think it is an important issue in terms of well … what are the Reptilians doing on the planet? I think that there are a lot of Reptilian shapeshifters that live amongst us and that this is going to be part of the problem that we are going to have to face as a species when disclosure happens that these Reptilians are going to reveal themselves and, you know, they have an ancient claim to the planet. They were once living on the surface and they will invoke that and say well you know we want to live openly again on the surface and I think humanity will have to learn the ideas of coexistence with this foreign race and I think that’s going to be a real challenge for a lot of people because I think – and I agree with Cobra – that there has been a kind of offworld Reptilian species that has come in – the Draconians – and that they have created a lot of problems. They’re a very aggressive imperialistic race. And, you know, people assume that all reptilians are kind of like draconian, barbaric beings that have been just exploiting humanity but I think that there are quite a number of Reptilian shapeshifters who do live amongst us and that when disclosure happens people are gonna have to get used to the idea that some of these beings are gonna want to be integrated into this kind of new society – this new Earth – that it’s not just going to be a homogenous human population that we’re going to have to deal with Reptilians, humans, and other offworld beings that suddenly kind of like come out of the shadows and say, “well there’s no need anymore for us to hide ourselves – now here we are and how are you gonna deal with us?”

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Well, here’s the thing – these Reptilians – whatever there’s left of them on the physical plane even those ones that are disguised as humans whether it’s done through technology or actual shape-shifting if that can be done in any physical way…

COBRA

Actually, I need to say something. It is not like this – suddenly there will be beings with tails and shape-shifting walking around the planet, but there is a certain part of the Reptilian race which incarnated – so the Reptilian soul is incarnated within the humanoid body so it looks like a normal human but his psychological makeup – the feelings, emotions, the thoughts the perception is Reptilian and you can find many of those Reptilians among mercenaries. They tend to gravitate towards that kind of profession.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Yeah, well either way they’re just gonna have to accept the fact that if they don’t respect and honor free will and prosperity and freedom and the human propensity to make love half the time and so forth – we don’t care how long they’ve been here for – they either respect free will and grow in consciousness and grow a heart chakra – dare I say – or we will continue to be at war with them.

COBRA

Actually, anybody that will not respect free will have to go. This will be a planet of respectful free will. It will not be an experiment where everything is allowed anymore. This is over. It’s not going to be allowed anymore.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Yeah. I don’t see all the positive factions on the surface – let alone the SSP Alliance – let alone the Galactic Confederation and the Sphere Beings tolerating infringement upon free will any further. Overtly or covertly. I’m sure we’ll all agree on that one….

MICHAEL SALLA

Can I just add to that? I do agree that this will be a planet of free will and just the extent to which our planet or humanity is mind controlled so that people kind of dumb down – this is one of the things that I was talking with William Tompkins about quite a bit – and he said that, you know, basically what the Navy was aware of – the US Navy – is that essentially the Reptilians have these tanker ships in the upper atmosphere spraying all these noxious gases into the atmosphere deliberately around populated areas or wherever there’s a kind of an awakening and just dumbing people down so all of a sudden they forget about what whatever progressive ideas or experiments that they may have launched. I think you know when we have this kind of full disclosure, that’s going to be stopped and I think once you have that manipulation stopped where, you know, these noxious gases are not pumped into the air and into the water and into the food supply that I think humanity is gonna wake up from this kind of long slumber and I think that we can truly enter a kind of paradise compared to where we are now – you know once you have this kind of negative influence by the Reptilians and, you know, these controlling groups… these bloodline families.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay, well um…let’s um…. Cobra you get a lot of, you know, firsthand regular intel about this sort of thing directly from the Resistance Movement – being the offworld group that you represent on the surface here. Have a lot of these craft – Reptilian or Chimera or even Dark Fleet craft that used to do this sort of spraying in the upper atmosphere – have a lot of them been taken out now?

COBRA

Yes, yes – you see the number is constantly changing. There is a dynamic going on. It’s actually a battle going on – a war going on – especially in the low Earth orbit which is not detected because all those ships are cloaked – and the number is constantly changing because the low Earth orbit area had not been liberated yet. And most of those ships are – I would say – some of those ships are commanded by the Draco personnel – some of them are different Secret Space Program factions – but all of them are controlled by the Chimera. And the purpose – the main aim of the Chimera is to defend the quarantine status. They do not want this planet to be liberated. They see this as an invasion. They see the Galactic Confederation forces as invaders that are invading their planet and interfering in the way they handle their so-called slaves. This is how they see it.

Part II

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Yeah. Well, I want to get to that…uh…pretty soon regarding the various fleets that are still out there both good and bad. But what I want to do first is quickly bring us forward a fair bit in history and you know one of the most popular stands against bloodline rule, you know, these descendants of the pre-Adamites, if you will, has been the American Revolutionary War with the 13 colonies, you know, very openly bravely stood and said “no” to bloodline rule being led by positive Freemasons being the founding fathers but one thing that isn’t spoken about and hasn’t been given its due in terms of recognition – and a very under-recognized forgotten thing is the English Civil War that was fought in the 1640s – you know, Oliver Cromwell and his Parliamentarian armies against the bloodline ruling king at the time and, Cobra, maybe you’ll have the answer for this. Is there any connection between…first of all was Oliver Cromwell’s side of the English Civil War… were they actually influenced behind the scenes by either white nobility or positive freemasons and do any of these white nobility families and or positive freemasons have any connection to the American Revolutionary War and the positive Freemasons there with the founding fathers?

COBRA

Yes. Actually first I will speak about the English Revolutionary War. There was a positive influence of certain Rosicrucian groups behind the scenes and certain positive white nobility families. They wanted to do exactly that – to end the bloodline rule. This was their aim – and this was not as successful as they had hoped. It did trigger something…

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

It did succeed, but then eight years later – probably through black magic, bribery, assassinations, hexes ,curses, spells…. we know how they roll… they managed to claw

their way back into influence and stick another – well in this case the Saxe-Coburg line –

COBRA

Basically it was not successful enough because the bloodlines still ruled behind the scenes or sometimes even directly – it was not what they hoped for so they – the Light Forces – created a more thorough plan which they carried out through certain positive Freemason groups and that actually started in France – in the year 1775. That was a decisive year because there were certain lodges created in Paris and St. Germain was the

force behind those lodges – in connection when Benjamin Franklin – that started this independence movement within the United States and the Constitution of the United States was stated in a way that if it would be completely respected, it would erase the Cabal from the United States. And this is why the Cabal is so allergic to the Constitution because it protects the sovereign individual and it protects the sovereign state based on a group of sovereign individuals and this particular project of the Light Forces was successful to a certain degree and without that project we would be in the Middle Ages right now.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Yeah. Well said. Well that dovetails really nicely with my next question which is –

Napoleon Bonaparte – who was he really working for? You know, was it actually genuine attempts by – as I understand it – a positive French Freemason Lodge to throw off bloodline rule in Europe – and then the world for that matter – because of bloodlines

colonized all the other continents by then? Or was it really just working for the Jesuits …

COBRA

Actually it was a war between Jesuits and the Rothschilds – and actually he was working for the Rothschilds. The Rothschilds were against the Church although they were working for the church – they were collecting the cash for Jesuits – but they had a strong tension with the Jesuits and they had their idea of unified Europe. It’s a Rothschild idea, basically, and this is what Napoleon wanted to create – the European Union that would be also a monetary union that would collect cash for the Rothschilds, that they would have to give it most of it to the Jesuits, but there was always a strong tension between the Jesuits and the Rothschilds and this reflected in the Napoleon Wars. And there were, of course, freemason groups that supported Napoleon and there were other groups that were

not … that were supporting the Jesuits… and it was a constant tension there also.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay. Okay. Interesting. Well obviously they succeeded with their European Union as we all know by now.

COBRA

We have to say that the Light Forces also benefited from this plan because the European Union is a two edged sword. It’s not all bad or good. It does promote… it can

promote… under certain circumstances it can promote growth and development but it

can also be misused. So what is happening now in Spain we all can see how this can

turn sour.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay. Go ahead, Michael.

MICHAEL SALLA

Oh yeah I was just gonna say that I do like to look at the kind of historical evolution of forces as being more a trinary kind of dynamic as opposed to, you know, two groups… two dominant groups and I think that one group – you know, the more positive group – does tend to work through just kind of implanting certain ideas or ideals into human consciousness and working with kind of gifted people to promote those ideas and, you know, I think to begin with I think Napoleon was overlighted if you like by these more positive groups with these ideals of self-determination and republicanism and that really did inspire millions all around the European continent. I mean that’s why he was able to have, you know, those stunning military successes because he did get so much support from the peoples all over Europe and he had the potential to carry it into the Middle East and so forth. I mean he went into Egypt and but the reactionary forces did kind of step in and I think Napoleon – out of…. often…. just kind of good intentions thought that well the answer would be him kind of aggrandizing power around himself and so he became Emperor and I think that’s truly when he went over to the dark side but I think at the beginning he did play a role as a kind of spreading these more evolutionary ideas and helped help republicanism and kind of self-determination take off in Europe

and around the world in the 1800’s .

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Yeah. Because I have heard briefly here and there that it was you know a move to throw off the the rule across all of Europe of these incestuous royal families…. most of whom are, you know, the descendants of the so called – or some of them if not most of them descendents of the so-called pre-Adamites. So having said that I just want to get into another question for both of you. Did the 13 bloodlines – the black nobility – lose control of the Nazis and Hitler in particular to their quote, unquote, “enemies” the Dracos? Because we know about the Draco influence – if not major control – over the Nazis. Now the reason why I asked this question was again for the longest time we thought that those three pre-Adamite ships – these giants with elongated skulls – that crash-landed in Antarctica fifty… sixty thousand years ago…we… you know, I admit even I assumed that it was positive ETS that were chasing them across the solar system trying to end them. Understandably, I’m sure a lot of us assumed that. But no, it was the Dracos that that were chasing them all over the place… and chased them here as well… and it was then that many of us understood… okay, this is a long-established intense rivalry between two negative ET groups – and their descendants for that matter. So that’s why I’m posing this question to either of you two. Was it a case that the thirteen bloodlines….black nobility…. did they actually…. Because initially they supported Hitler… they were financing him initially but then Hitler started to do… you know… not to approve of anything about them for heaven’s sake but then he started printing his own currency so he wasn’t playing by the rules anymore and then of course we know about the close connections between the Nazi Secret Space Program and the Draco influence with that and that’s where the two kind of merge. So I know that’s a long-winded way of asking that question to either of you – was this the case? Did the 13 bloodlines lose control? Did they have control and then lose control of Hitler and the Nazis to their enemies the Dracos?

COBRA

Okay. The situation is a little bit more complex. It is not just about Hitler. It is about everything that was happening in Germany. And Germany is a very special case in the history of the 19th and 20th centuries – actually there was…before Germany was unified, there was a country called Prussia. And Prussia was part of the later Germany and that country had a very strong industry – it was scientifically very advanced and this is where the first secret space programs started in the 19th century already.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

The 1800’s you’re talking about?

COBRA

It’s 1820-1830, the first things moved already – long before they established it was all secret – it was a military department – it was a military secret program that very few people knew about.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

So was this even before the Franco-Prussian war of 1871?

COBRA

Yes. It was a long long time before – and the Prussian military was one of the most advanced militaries at that time – and what happened is that the Pleiadians saw an opportunity to introduce the seeds of a positive secret space program and they have telepathically contacted many people in Germany inspiring them to start building their own spaceships. And that was happening in the 19th century already. And of course the first prototypes were very crude – they did not work. And then in the beginning of the 20th century they have contacted Maria Orsic – and I hope you know we are familiar with the story of Maria Orsic. She was a medium. She was a channel. She channeled Pleiadians from the Aldeberan star system and she was invited in a certain group which is called the Thule Society and then later the Vril Society – and this is how the German secret space program started and first the Rothschilds infiltrated the group through Hitler. There was one man that was part of the group – actually one of the founders of the group – which was Rudolph Glauer and he called himself Baron von Sebottendorff and he was connected very deeply with various occult forces in Turkey and those forces were – I would not go much deeper into this – but those forces were steering the narrative since then and then we have Karl Haushofer – one of those Germans and he travelled a lot into the East and when the Chimera group – the Chimera group was of course watching all that development and when they saw that this German program which had a potential for a breakthrough – there was a real possibility they would begin building an operational spacecraft that will contact the Pleiadians and make a first contact which could be public – they decided to intervene. So they sent Draco factions from Tibet into contact with Haushofer. And Haushofer came back then to Germany – he was in contact with Hitler and this is how the – the green men – started to control Hitler. It was the Dracos. And Hitler signed a pact with the Dracos. And of course this was not the only group that was influencing Hitler. The Rothschilds were in play – the Jesuits were in play – you probably know about the big Jesuit pentagram of concentration camps so each of those factions have their own idea what will happen in that war. The Jesuits wanted to have concentration camps, the Rothschilds wanted to earn money. The Dracos wanted to control the planet through Hitler. The Chimera group wanted to control the quarantine and then the Pleaidians…. there is a story about the Pleiadians. The Pleiadians saw what’s happening and they wanted to prevent the genocide and before World War Two the Pleiadians signed a contract with Hitler. They promised him technology in exchange that Hitler will not start the genocide but this was their last attempt to prevent the genocide. When this did not happen they cut all contact with Hitler and with the Nazis. That was I think in 1941 or 1942 and then the Dracos gave technology to Hitler. So it was actually a proxy war between the Dracos and the Confederation. Through this proxy war, World War Two, much of the galaxy was cleared. It was like part of the galactic war which had its anchor on the physical plane on planet Earth. And the Confederation had a partial victory and the Nazis had to go underground so part of them went to Antarctica and part of them went to the United States through Operation Paperclip and now we have the key Nazis controlling the United States. That’s what’s happening and this is the so-called Cabal. And they are of course merged with the bloodlines. Many of them belong to the bloodlines or now, of course, they work with the bloodlines.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

I see. Now, Michael before I get you in on that…I’ve always had let’s just call it that Hitler was just showing just too much independence albeit within the yoke of the of Draco backing – if not complete Draco control… and that …like… I want to know the

position of the actual thirteen bloodlines in all this because I’ve always suspected that they lost control of Hitler and the Nazis and that’s when they started funding and putting everything they had into the Allies – US, UK, USSR – to crush something that they lost control of. Is that the case? How accurate is that?

MICHAEL SALLA

Do you think that Hitler basically went off the script… that the bloodline families did set him up? The elites – industrialists within the Vril society that put Hitler in power thought that they could control him and when they found that they couldn’t – that he was ready to kind of start these aggressive wars – they were prepared to move against him – that it’s actually documented that – for example – Wilhem Canaris , who was the Admiral in charge of German military intelligence, and other German industrialists were ready to depose Hitler over the the Czech crisis and that they were caught off guard with the peace agreement that was reached between Chamberlain and Hitler because that basically strengthened Hitler’s hand and so Hitler then – now his position was unassailable in the German political scene and he went on to invade Poland – and the rest is history. But I

think what happened was that because of his aggressiveness – and I think he was following the script that the Draconians were giving him that the bloodline families or the Thule society people – that they really put all of their stock into the Antarctica program and moved a lot of their people and resources down there and kind of like kept a lot of the developments down there away from Hitler and certainly didn’t share the most

advanced technologies they had there, you know, which Hitler planned to use for the war effort. So they kind of denied him that … and in the sense that, you know, that contributed to Germany losing the war but then the Nazis did through Operation Paperclip… you know, they were able to infiltrate the United States and basically assert a Fourth Reich with the cooperation of the German elites or the German space program out of Antarctica.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay, Cobra, last word on… what was it? A case of the 13 bloodlines – the black nobility – losing control of Hitler and the Nazis and then using and backing the US, UK, and USSR to crush him. Was that what happened? Was that the case?

COBRA

I don’t see it this way. I see it… like they always do… they wanted a war. They wanted a conflict. They wanted…. because the Rothschild’s were making money out of it. Everybody was gaining something for their objectives. They wanted this war and they didn’t care about Hitler or the Nazis. For them it’s just one side of the conflict. And you know there were factories in the United States producing weapons for Germany for example… things like that happening… so it was in their interest for this to happen. It seems to be that when they saw that Germany will lose the war, they have flipped the script. They have just made a plan for a surrender of Germany… infiltration of Nazis in the United States…. removal of the most sensitive programs to Antarctica and everybody was happy.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay, so they weren’t… the black nobility, from their perspective, they weren’t nervous about Hitler and the Nazis taking over when they’re working for the Draco’s… their longtime rivals for God knows how long?

COBRA

They were not nervous because they had the same objective although from a different perspective. It’s like there’s always rivalry between the Dracos and the black nobility but that rivalry is not like a question of survival. They are on the same page. The real conflict….the real polarization….is between the light and the dark forces. The dark factions actually many times they can agree better than the light factions.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Yeah, yeah. I was about to say they often work together when it suits their goals.

COBRA

Exactly.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay. One thing I do want to make sure we don’t leave before we move on is who specifically – now the Holocaust as I understand it was almost strictly a Jesuit operation…

COBRA

Yes.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

If that’s the case, who specifically did the Jesuits sacrifice all those Holocaust victims for?

COBRA

They were worshiping the entity called Moloch. And this is… they wanted to actually create a portal through which they would turn planet Earth into a dark planet. They wanted to reintroduce the Dark Ages… the Middle Ages, actually.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Hmm. Yeah, definitely. Okay moving on… here we go. Now, Michael, do you have any status updates or any recent information regarding the lower level – what David Wilcock has called the lower level military-industrial complex Secret Space Program, as well as the US Navy’s role in all this? Meaning are they both one and the same thing or is the MIC SSP a separate faction from the the US Navy’s SSP?

MICHAEL SALLA

I think that is the case – that the MIC or the kind of Air Force run Secret Space Program is very different to what the Navy had set up. I think the Air Force program really is much more focused on kind of Earth surveillance and monitoring nearby traffic and maybe some minor missions to the moon… maybe to Mars… but you know using their TR3 craft…but I don’t think they have the most advanced technologies, technologies involving kind of interstellar space carriers and, you know, with crews that are on these 20 & Back programs that that’s what the Navy has been doing for decades now but I think what we are seeing at the moment is the slow rollout of the Air Force SSP that this is what they want to do because I think that they feel that in rolling out that program, that they’re going to get more funding and that maybe they’ll get better technology because I do believe that any…due to compartmentalization… that the Airforce Secret Space Program people aren’t aware of what the Navy has achieved. And you know and while I think that, you know, due to inter-services rivalry and compartmentalization, they don’t believe the Navy has a space program. I think there is a suspicion that this is real – there have been some credible people that have come out and just most recently there’s a person who’s just come out – I mean just yesterday actually – the first interview video interview was released of Michael Gerloff who actually was part of the Space Marines – but he did serve in a 20 & Back program and what makes him different to the other 20 & Back people who have come out is that he has a lot of documents that he has made available to be released and so over the course of this video series that I’m doing with him I’ll be releasing more of these documents and they show that he was someone that should be taken very seriously and I think he is the catalyst for many more people who served with for the Navy space program to come forward and I think that’s going to lead to the Air Force disclosure narrative to kind of shift to broaden a little bit because I think they’re gonna realize that they’ve been manipulated as well.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

I see, okay. Well it’s great to hear that you you are continuing to collect evidence and then proof in testimony on video and so forth. That’s really great to see.

COBRA

I have a few things here to say about the situation. First about this new whistleblower that came and his documents…. there was a certain document called Mars-GRAM and I have to say this has nothing to do with planet Mars – it is simply a military auxillary radio system. It’s a radio system that some radio amateurs can use to support the military operations and it has nothing to do with planet Mars. I have to say that. Also, another thing that I need to say is that the Navy’s Secret Space Program was supported and still is supported by the Galactic Confederation. I would say the concentration applied within the Navy space program is much higher than in the Air Force Space Program and so we again have this tension which is a part of the…. I would say proxy war between the Chimera and the Confederation – the Chimera group trying to steer the narrative through the Air Force space program and the reason why the Air Force is so much focused now on increasing the Low Earth orbit activity and increasing the military presence in the Earth orbit because they are afraid again of the end of quarantine status. They are afraid of so-called quote-unquote “invasion” of the Galactic Confederation. They have actually issued some memos about this.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay, okay. Is it true that the lower-level MIC SSP that I believe is controlled by a positive faction has recently built and used in combat advanced spacecraft every bit as good as the Dark Fleet’s and the Draco fleet’s? And the example that you’ll both know about is – I think it was January 2016 – when the Dark Fleet tried to take off from Antarctica carrying a significant number of actual cabal members trying to get off the planet – and they were attacked by those Chevron shaped craft which is believed to be lower level MIC SSP.

COBRA

Basically, the U.S. is not the only country that has a Secret Space Program. Also the Russians and the Chinese have their own space program. And I would say the positive Alliance is supporting the Chinese and the Russian space programs quite much.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay, okay. Michael, do you have any…

MICHAEL SALLA

Yes. Similarly that’s the information I got – that those ships that were used in Antartica against the Dark Fleet – that they belong to the Earth Alliance and that the Russians and other nations within the BRICS Alliance were responsible for that. But that’s very different to the Air Force program. I’d say that the Airforce doesn’t have that kind of advanced technology – that their technology is still very primitive compared to, you know, what the Corporations have up there and what the Navy has up there but I do want to point out that the Air Force Space Program or those involved in this disclosure narrative coming from the Air Force – there’s been a major shift in that earlier this year. There was a document released that was leaked from the Defense Intelligence Agency and for the first time the Air Force and the Defense Intelligence Agency community –

they were talking about human looking extraterrestrials. This has never happened before with any of the other Majestic 12 documents. None of them have ever talked about extraterrestrials other than Greys but now with this new document that’s come forward -now the Defense Intelligence Agency is talking about Tesla and talking about human extraterrestrials that have been – that had entered into diplomatic relations with Eisenhower and so forth so I think what we’re seeing is a kind of convergence in terms of the kind of disclosure initiative that the Navy is pursuing and what the Air Force is prepared to accept so that’s very encouraging. Because I think that, you know, the people in the Air Force are starting to accept some of the Navy people’s narratives.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay, interesting. Well, yeah, that is encouraging. Now, Cobra, I know you don’t like to talk numbers and percentages and all that… but I just couldn’t resist – well from both of you – what’s your most recent or last intel on actual numbers left with regards to the Dark Fleet and the Draco Fleet? Like… are they both still significant fighting forces now – as far as low-earth orbit and service is concerned?

MICHAEL SALLA

Right, well, according to Cory Goode’s information that the Dark Fleet has kind of like been decimated because of this kind of solar system wide quarantine that has prevented reinforcements from coming in and that really is just the Interplanetary Corporate Conglomerate that has been kind of like in the ascendancy as far as the most advanced technologies that the kind of dark side or the Rothschild factions can deploy out there. But, you know, they’re losing power I mean what we… what you described in terms of Antarctica in 2016 I think was a big shock to them that there was a human space program that wasn’t controlled by the Corporations or the Dark Fleet that was as advanced as them. Yeah this was not something that …

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

And this was Earth Alliance we’re talking about, right? Was it the Earth Alliance that attacked them?

MICHAEL SALLA

Right, that’s correct.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Because that’s the word from the SSP Alliance. You know, the former Solar Warden as I understand it – so that’s a big deal.

MICHAEL SALLA

That’s right, yeah. The Navy’s Solar Warden program just operates in deep space – they don’t have any kind of meaningful role to play as far as what’s happening around the Earth. That’s typically been…..you know, the Air Force is the main of operations but the Air Force doesn’t have any kind of technology to counter what the Interplanetary Corporate Conglomerate can do or what the Dark Fleet has been doing and so they kind of had free reign to come and go as they please but now with this Earth Alliance the thing….the dynamic has changed significantly.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Yeah. Go ahead, Cobra.

COBRA

Okay, I will not put any numbers…. for obvious reasons…. the reason I don’t want to give any numbers is we are not the only ones listening to this show and some of the information is sensitive but I would say there will be more and more focus on the Low Earth Orbit operations – a lot will be happening in the Low-Earth orbit and it will become more and more public. Various interest groups, various factions will put… will want to put their presence there because it’s the last line of defense before the planetary liberation. So we will see a lot of news about that in the near future and various so-called Secret Space Program factions will begin – and have to begin – to communicate with

each other and because much more and more of this is already revealed. It’s been leaked and released to the general population so also people in various positions within those programs are forced by the situation to begin to cooperate one way or the other so all this will be part of the disclosure process one way or the other.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay, so for now at least the the Dark Fleet and the Draco Fleet, they’re still a significant force in the Low Earth orbit and surface area? Would you agree with that?

COBRA

I would say parts of the Dark Fleet and the Draco Fleet are under the complete command of the Chimera but it’s decreasing very fast.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay. People appreciate hearing that – not out of fear – but just out of you know this whole thing’s been taking a while so for the sake of inspiration and motivation, I guess, which is certainly what Ground Crew Command is all about…Now the Chimera themselves… do they still have any sizeable fleet left or are they only left with portal use or are they the ones that have strict control over the Draco Fleet and Dark Fleet?

COBRA

Okay, they are at the very top. They have a few elite craft and they have some teleportation chambers and that’s about it. They don’t have much. They tend to be behind the scenes – not directly involved – as much as possible because each time they make an action… they do something…. they are exposing themselves. They’d rather expose their Draco minions and let them do the dirty fight.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Yep. Yep. Fair enough. Now, you provided in your last update, Cobra, that a significant portion of the Chimera group – I mean it was down to 80 like a month ago or something I think you said and then your last post … a significant portion have been taken off planet by the Light Forces. If that’s the case, are you allowed to provide any updated numbers on how many that’s left…that are still at large?

COBRA

Again, for obvious reasons I will not give a new number but I would say the group …. you know, the toughest ones, are remaining for the end so we have now a very tough, very small group, which is technologically at the very top and uh… but they will be dealt with summarily one way or the other as well. But I will not give any estimate…any numbers or any time frames….for various reasons.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Yeah, well done. Now, do either of you know if the lower level MIC SSP and the US Navy are working closely and or directly with the Galactic Confederation yet? Let alone the former Solar Warden aka SSP Alliance?

COBRA

Okay, I can speak for the Pleiadian Fleet. The Pleiadian Fleet is in direct contact with Putin and top military brass in Russia. And this is now the only country that has a direct communication link. There are plans to do this in China as well but in the United States the situation is a little bit difficult because there is simply too much infiltration in all the groups so the Pleiadian Fleet is very careful. They do sometimes transmit warning messages to certain factions that they go too far – but that’s about it at the moment.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay, fair enough. Go ahead, Michael.

MICHAEL SALLA

Yeah, according to William Tompkin’s information – I mean – he’s…. he was saying that historically there was very close co-operation between the the Nordic extraterrestrials and the Navy and that currently the Nordics are helping the Navy develop their new generation of space battle groups that Bill Thompkins said…. that currently there are eight space battle groups that are part of the Navy Solar Warden program out there. These were developed in the 1980s and have been refurbished but a completely new generation is being built – in the 2030s it’s projected to be deployed – and that they had been built in full cooperation with the Nordics who have been helping the Navy and so I think that that relationship is very close. The Air Force Secret Space Program…. they have been working closely with the Reptilians with the Greys with the Fourth Reich so that is a much more limited program, as I said. Limited to Earth Operations. And I agree with what Cobra has said that’s definitely the information I’ve been getting about Putin working with this Nordic Group. As well that he’s been given advanced technology and that this has been why the Earth Alliance has developed such advanced technologies to parallel what the corporations were secretly able to build down in Antarctica.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay.

COBRA

Okay, here I have something to clarify. The Pleiadians were… had a strong cooperation with the Navy Secret Space Program starting in the 1950s and going on until 1996. Then there was the Archon Invasion and that connection was broken. The link was broken. What they are doing now is that they are….they have a certain channel of communication that I will not discuss how they do it… but they do… they have a way of providing intel to certain people within the Navy but this link of communication is different. It’s not the same as before…. The structure… the way how they influence positively the Navy Secret Space Program is different now.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay. I just want to… because I know people are curious just to orientate their minds about what kind of command structure exists in relation to the Galactic Confederation, the US Navy… also referred to as the… you know… SSP Alliance, and the lower level MIC SSP that you’ve been alluding to as basically the Air Force. They’re all…are they still working independently with regards to the Air Force MIC SSP and the Navy US Navy SSP? Are they still very independent or does one sort of influence the other?

COBRA

So, as I said the Navy Secret Space Program receives intel from the Pleiadians and guidance from the Pleiadians and guidance from the Galactic Confederation but it’s not direct. It’s not like a command structure. It’s more like an inspirational guidance. The Air Force does receive… its more in the grip of the Chimera Group. I would say that many of the remaining Chimera members are positioned within the Air Force – US Air Force – and also in the militaries of other countries…. you can find them even in China and Russia as well – you need to know that….the Secret Services… But the chain of command is more direct from the Chimera group to certain top brass personnel in the Air Force. It’s more like a direct command structure. And of course the Greys, the Reptilians, the Dracos were more involved in that program in the past and now as their numbers are diminishing their power is diminishing. It’s more like a direct transmission of power from the Chimera to the top brass in the Air Force.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay, interesting. I want to get a…sorry, Michael, go ahead.

MICHAEL SALLA

I just wanted to add I agree with what Cobra has said there. I just want to add… or emphasize what I said earlier that, you know, there is this development with the Air Force Secret Space Program – through this document that was released earlier this year – the Defense Intelligence Agency document, where this new narrative is emerging now of the human looking extraterrestrials actually having worked with the Air Force… having been involved in diplomatic relations. So they’re presenting a new narrative and I think that’s because there are those in the Air Force hierarchy who have now thought that while the way disclosure is going to be rolled out is going to be one where the emphasis is going to be on human looking extraterrestrials as being presented to us… that the whole kind of alien invasion scenario – that doesn’t have any likelihood of succeeding – so they’re going to roll forward with this human looking extraterrestrial and a disclosure process… and the question is going to be whether the Air Force is going to work with that kind of…the Vatican and the Jesuits… in rolling out a group of human looking extraterrestrials who really aren’t allied with the kind of more positive Confederation or whether it’s going to be something that is a genuinely positive Confederation group. You know, Cory Goode thinks that the Vatican is ready to disclose a group of human-looking extraterrestrials that are part of the Confederation. I question whether the data can… would really do that but I definitely think that that’s a possibility.

COBRA

I would say that the Pleiadians will not do that and the Confederation will not do that. They will not address humanity through the Vatican. The Vatican of course will need or will go along with that full disclosure process because it will have to but I would say that the positive extraterrestrial races are contacting anybody they can in any ways they can because they would like to see this planet free so people in all walks of life everywhere are being contacted telepathically, energetically, and they will be contacted physically as well when the time comes.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Yeah, I was gonna say regarding the Vatican … for obvious reasons they have to be watched really damn closely and I’m sure that plan exists … the plan that you talk about or what they’re talking about in the Air Force, Michael, but I’m just concerned … I’m not sure how well they know the Vatican … how well they know Jesuits. And I’m just questioning… yeah… how well they know Jesuits and those in control….go ahead.

MICHAEL SALLA

They actually… actually the Vatican has been working with the Air Force for a long time on these issues. The Vatican has been, you know, a key force in terms of raising money for the lower-level secret space programs, the black budget money laundering, and a lot of the kind of illicit mechanisms that exist out there. The Vatican has been involved in that. Also, the Vatican has been involved in sharing some of the advanced technologies with Air Force, you know, for example Chronovisor Technology where they can look into the Future. There’s a book by Father Pellegrino Ernetti called “The Chronovisor” and that… he describes how the Vatican developed this Chronovisor Technology and Andrew Basiago says that he actually recalls seeing Father Ernetti being honored by the CIA for having played a role in sharing this Vatican developed technology with the CIA so, yeah, the Vatican has been working closely with the Air Force for a long time… which is why I think that this possibility of a kind of like a human-looking [extraterrestrial]being trotted out as, you know, disclosure process sanctioned by the Vatican and by the Air Force is a real possibility. Whether it’s a positive group or kind of an impostor group, that’s something we’ll have to find out.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Yeah, something we’ll have to watch… because I’m struggling to trust Jesuits.

COBRA

I would need to say that disclosure – real disclosure will not happen through the Vatican. It’s not going to happen.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay well we understand gentlemen that you know it’s… it’s… there’s quite a few factions involved. I mean it feels like half… you know…. most of the galaxy’s representatives are here and let alone all the various factions on the Earth, both positive and negative, and it gets pretty convoluted. And I’m sure there’s plenty of positive factions that are willing to maybe work with or humor the Vatican and there’s other positive factions that I’m sure do not… wouldn’t want to touch the Vatican and anything Jesuit with a 10,000 foot pole – and that would be understandable given their history… we’d better move on with… for the audience I want to get a fix on this one thing. Are the Pentagon’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and General Dunford as their chairman in charge or

actually have effective or literal control of the lower-level MIC and the Navy SSP for that matter?

MICHAEL SALLA

No, they don’t have any real influence …I mean the Joint Chiefs of Staff is really just the administrative body that doesn’t have any effective control over the… you know, there’s ten combatant commands all over the planet that the US has and the Joint Chiefs of Staff don’t control any of those … they report directly to the to the Secretary of Defense and to the president so the Joint Chiefs of Staff, right, they don’t control either the Air Force Secret Space Program or the Navy Secret Space Program. Both of those programs, it’s people within who have kind of need to know access in the relevant compartments in the Air Force and in the Navy who are effectively setting the policy for that. And, you know, one of the things that William Thompkins says that he was a part of was that the Navy was using these WEST Meetings … Navy WEST meetings in the San Diego area every year where they would kind of, you know, have a lot of ideas… share a lot of brainstorming and that that would kind of flow into what the Navy planned to do.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Mm-hmm, okay, yeah. Well thanks for clarifying that because people have made something of a hero of General Dunford in particular and – for good reason – he does appear to be a strong leader, you know… a genuine White Hat Constitutional Patriot and … but, you know, we needed to get that information out there in terms of the broader scheme of things in terms of what they actually are in charge of and what they control. Okay, moving on to… let’s get to the bottom of this whole thing with the P2 Freemason Lodge in Italy that we’re told controls the Vatican. Now is that where… is the P2 Freemason Lodge is that where the heads of the black nobility of the13 bloodline families meet or is it comprised of actual 33rd degree Freemasons that are not members of the

thirteen bloodline families and act independently of the bloodline families?

COBRA

Actually this Lodge is just a vehicle for the bloodline families – not the only one – many of the members do belong to the families but many are just regular high degree masons that meet and have no idea what’s going on behind the scenes so if you are… for example people who are being… they are climbing the ladder of freemason hierarchy below … before they reach 32nd level they have no idea there is something sinister at the very top they have no idea of the infiltration but then they begin to realize what they were getting themselves into and the P2 Lodge is just one of the instruments – one of the vehicles – that the real Archon families use… they have other secret groups also in Rome where they meet more openly.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay. The 13 bloodline members? The so called descendants of these pre-Adamite giants, right?

COBRA

Yes.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay, fair enough. Now are they above or below the Jesuits?

COBRA

The real Archon families are above the Jesuits… the Jesuit organization is one of their creations, like the Inquisition was one of their creations, like Knights of Malta are their creation, for example.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

I see. Understood. Thanks for that clarity. Committee of 200…. what state are they in now?

COBRA

Again, this is just one of the parties that organizes the Cabal… like the Trilateral Commission…. like there are different groups that are interconnected… and this is how the Cabal networks. They have networks like you have trade unions, like you have many other networking groups on the positive side. They have their own networking groups….it’s not…there is not one single group at the top that controls everything – it’s a network – it’s an interconnected network.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay, fair enough. Okay, moving on. Cory has been saying that the Cabal have been having trouble using the AI recently to calculate probable timelines … where they would always cut off positive timelines just before the planet got on to them through whatever means they had at their disposal – one of them being false flags. Do either of you have any recent info about that situation where they influence timeline selection?

COBRA

They have had problems with this since 2012. The problems will continue because they don’t understand the Light. They don’t really grasp that Light will be victorious… that this is going to end and they will not be able to understand until it’s over.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay, Michael, do you have anything on that before we move on?

MICHAEL SALLA

Right. I think it’s because we are entering this region of the galaxy where there’s more higher level cosmic rays coming in raising consciousness – or at least accelerating consciousness where, you know, people depending on their orientation either become more positive or more negative. That is probably one of the factors for why this kind of technology isn’t successful as in being able to predict timelines and therefore makes it harder for the negative groups to be able to anticipate what the … what the positive changes are coming down.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

And basically messing with their ability to cut it off from the past, so to speak, just before the planet goes on to that positive timeline as I understand it. Okay, now there’s been quite a few interesting … let’s just say … comments, remarks… by, well, for example, David Wilcock and his recent post … summation of it is that this is the quiet before the storm, We’ve got Fulford’s sources and even Trump alluding to saying that something big is coming up. Julian Assange’s recent tweet releasing just encryption keys and also Sean Hannity from Fox News saying there’s going to be a major announcement… What is this? Does any of this have to do with the big Luciferian build up to their most high holiest day being Halloween and November 4th … and other positive factions trying to beat them to it by doing something … let’s just say … very significant?

MICHAEL SALLA

There’s different ways of looking at this calm before the storm. I know one of the things that Trump was briefed on is that that the lower level secret space program has assembled a lot of its military assets over North Korea and is prepared to take out their military infrastructure very, very quickly. I mean, the air war against Iraq took about three weeks to kind of degrade the air defense system of the Iraqi nation or the Iraqi military. They’re gonna have to do the same thing to North Korea but within … in a matter of minutes … and so there … you know, what Trump was briefed on was kind of like Rods of God technology, Mazer satellites, kind of like directed energy weapons and other kinds of advanced weapon systems that he would just obliterate the military arsenal that North Korea had. But of course – and that would actually be a way for the secret space program – the lower level – to be revealed – but of course, you know, that’s not really a very desirable way of doing it. But that’s, I think, what Trump meant by this calm before the storm.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay. Cobra, what do you have about this?

COBRA

Yes, I would say that many things are being prepared behind the scenes. I’m not allowed to talk about it – but this autumn will be very interesting, very dynamic. A lot of things happening, both on the good side and on the bad side. There will be many surprises. I would just say you need to stay calm and centered… whatever happens… and be prepared for everything. And at this point I have to go so I would like to thank all of you gentlemen for this interesting interview and I wish everybody the best and… Victory of the Light.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Thank you very much, Cobra, for your time. We do appreciate it. And let’s just finish off, because this is a great segue into the true power that we hold without realizing it … without fully grasping it. And that is a fundamental energetic phenomena of when we travel to the non-physical planes from our physical bodies – that we actually have a lot more power then what we would otherwise if we were to, you know, die physically and then just be on the plasma plane or etheric plane alone. And it’s something that, you know, I’ve found out through my own experiences, as well – and the analogy that’s been brought up by the late Julien Wells was how Superman when he left his planet – and as well as some bad guys in one of those movies the… older ones from the 80s… were chasing after him and they all came to Earth and they found that they had these amazing powers, being in a different realm. And I also found out not too long ago that the critical healing technique of soul fragment retrieval is something you can only do while you’re still in the physical – or from the physical – and so what I’m trying to get to on that is, you know, we surface light workers still have massive potential with some basic training we can learn to project that consciousness out onto the physical … and out onto the non-physical planes and just really use what’s innately in us – what’s still under-utilized – which is what the 144,000 reactivation campaign is centered around. So the…. first of all, Cobra, because you know so much about the non-physical aspects of things… what do you have to say about that?

COBRA

Yes, the key to our power is to connect the physical and non-physical to bring the plan – to bring the Light – which is already existing in the non-physical through all the planes, piercing the plasma, anchoring into the physical body, and doing our missions. The 144,000… we were born with a mission. Each of us has a mission. Do it. Carry it out and we will be successful – and we will be victorious. Victory of the Light – and thank you.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Brilliantly said, Cobra, and Michael, any last words?

MICHAEL SALLA

I feel that our power to collectively manifest the reality of our highest dreams is becoming something that is within grasp of us as more and more people embrace the information that has been shared here tonight and through the internet and videos and so forth discussing all of this information as more people realize just how fundamentally important it is to engage with this level of information then we are going to collectively come together and manifest something that truly is quite amazing and I’m looking forward to that. And thanks for putting this show together and getting Cobra to be a part of it.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Yeah. Well likewise, Michael. Please keep on doing what you’re doing and it was a real pleasure meeting you at the solar eclipse conference in Mount Shasta… what was it… August 21st? At the full disclosure solar eclipse – whatever it was called. I kept on forgetting the full title of that particular conference with Corey Goode. And by all means stay in touch if you have anything else new… interesting… or any updates. And thanks again for your time.

MICHAEL SALLA

You’re welcome. Aloha.

THE UNKNOWN LIGHT WARRIOR

Okay. Aloha indeed. And that was Michael Salla of Exopolitics Institute – Exopolitics.org. Micheal if you’re still on the air…just give your website out. I believe it’s Exopolitics.org – I believe that’s correct – and of course Cobra’s website – 2012portal.blogspot.com – and folks, there you go. I promised you it was gonna be a whirlwind of a discussion and interview and that we were going to ask the biggest questions and go deep – and indeed we did that – so this is the Unknown Light Warrior. You’re listening to Ground Crew Command Radio. I’ll see you on the other side of this short musical break for the news portion, so stay tuned…..