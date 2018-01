13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Message for the Resistance Movement: January 24, 2018

L4 clear, wipeout L3

The above is a coded messages for the Resistance Movement as communicated by Cobra on Portal 2012. These messages are not meant for the general population, and are not meant to be understood by us.

This article (Message for the Resistance Movement: January 24, 2018) was originally published on The Portal and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.