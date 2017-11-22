Message for the Resistance Movement: November 20-22, 2017

Monday, November 20, 2017
Drastic Isidic/systems security breach, red alert at 504
Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Black alert at 504
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Alert downgrade to red
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Black alert at 504
The above is a coded messages for the Resistance Movement as communicated by Cobra on Portal 2012. These messages are not meant for the general population, and are not meant to be understood by us.
This article (Message for the Resistance Movement) was originally published on The Portal and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.