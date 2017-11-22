Message for the Resistance Movement: November 20-22, 2017

8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Monday, November 20, 2017

Drastic Isidic/systems security breach, red alert at 504

Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Black alert at 504

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Alert downgrade to red

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Black alert at 504

The above is a coded messages for the Resistance Movement as communicated by Cobra on Portal 2012. These messages are not meant for the general population, and are not meant to be understood by us.

This article (Message for the Resistance Movement) was originally published on The Portal and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.