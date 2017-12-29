Monthly Ascended Masters and Stellar Healing Rays Remote Healing – 國際黃金時代團隊

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Monthly Ascended Masters and Stellar Healing Rays Remote Healing 2018 is an extraordinary year! It inherits many outstanding achievements and foundations of 2017. It will surely speed up the EVENT, First Contact and Ascension of the Earth! The Prepare For Change –International Golden Age Group in collaboration with Prepare For Change – Japan will provide remote healing with Ascended Masters and Stellar Healing Rays on the 14th and 15th day of every lunar month to help people around the world heal their inner being and mind. This is a gift provided to everyone free of charge. Healers from around the world, including Japan, Malaysia, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong etc. who are all qualified in Level 2 Initiation and practice using Cobra’s 13 rays….will devote themselves to becoming LIGHT bearers, conveying these divine healing rays to everyone. To take advantage of this precious opportunity, please join them on the International Golden Age’s Youtube channel at the time listed above. WHEN:

First Day：December 31st in 2017 at 22:00～22:30 p.m. (CST in Taipei = UTC+8) Second Day：January 1st in 2018 at 22:00～22:30 p.m. (CST in Taipei = UTC+8)

You can find the time for this healing session for 2 days in your time zone here:

The First Day：

https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fixedtime.html?msg=%5BFirst+Day%5D+of+Ascended+Masters%26Stellar+Rays+Remote+Healing+Session&iso=20171231T22&p1=241&am=30

The Second Day：

https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fixedtime.html?msg=%5BSecond+Day%5D+of+Ascended+Masters%26Stellar+Rays+Remote+Healing+Session&iso=20180101T22&p1=241&am=30

P.S. 22:00p.m. of CST in Taipei (UTC+8) equals: 6:00 am PDT in Los Angeles, 8:00 am CDT in Chicago, 9:00 am EDT in New York, 2:00 pm BST in London, 3:00 pm CET in Paris, 4:00 pm EET in Cairo, 11:00 pm in Japan

WHERE: Youtube Live Channel (International Golden Age Group)： https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzD7ocOiSH9oCPNtyZWXkuw ↓↓↓Link to click for the healing on Sunday↓↓↓: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UAFvbnlHfPo

Ascended Master Rays and Stellar Rays Who are the ASCENDED MASTERS? They have completed every challenge and gone through all levels of difficulty in the earth system of reincarnation, and escaped this prison earth control matrix, and therefore they can instruct us with cosmic knowledge to assist in accelerating the liberation of planet earth. Based on their previous lifetimes and experiences on earth, they have their own higher visions to support planetary liberation and they are fully committed to all living beings on planet earth. Connecting to the light of ascended masters is extremely important for us. We will use our hearts and inner decision to open a communication channel with them. We will describe the earth situation and our ideas about it to them, too. This can accelerate the process of liberating Earth and help us to experience the Event as soon as possible. The healing aspects of Ascended Master Rays and Stellar Rays are as following:

ASCENDED MASTER RAYS 1.Sananda Ray – Sananda (Jesus) was a Master who came to Earth many times to teach mankind unconditional love. In India he is called Krishna, he is called Christ in the West. He closely cooperates with Ashtar now to send the energy of unconditional love from Sirius to the Earth. His major important mission is to teach humans unconditional love, healing their own hearts, and learning to love all people with unconditional love. 2.Kuthumi Ray – Kuthumi was a Master who spread a variety of healing technologies and medical knowledge to human beings. He combines the advantages of Western and Chinese medicine to help more people, and teaches about tachyon healing technology. He is responsible for the development of new healing technologies. Light Mandala Laser energy is one of Hut Kuthumi’s masterpieces. Even more amazing technology will be released by Master Hut Kuthumi after the Event. There are various healing technologies that the Light Forces want to release ASAP both before the Event and during the Event. 3.Ashtar Ray – Commander Ashtar brings the fifth dimension of consciousness and higher knowledge to the Earth, helping us awaken with 5-dimensional telepathic ability, positively promoting our ascension in the 5th dimension. Ashtar also helps us to know our Star Family and plan for the First Contact after the Event. 4.Saint Germain Ray – Creates an abundance of both spirituality and material wealth, brings the spiritual knowledge of the Mystery Schools to the Earth. St. Germain is playing a very important role at this time. He was born before in the 18th century in France, where he established a Mystery School in Paris, and where he also set up the Saint Germain Trust Fund. After the Event, many light workers, especially those working hard for the light, will receive funds from the Saint Germain Trust Fund. The main purpose of this money is to help Lightworkers with daily life and to fund the First Contact. 5.Serapis Bey Ray –Serapis Bey has a great degree of connection to and cooperation with the angelic realm. If a person wants to communicate with the angelic realm, he or she can connect with Master Serapis Bey. 6.Djwhal Khul Ray –Helps us to heal the mental and ethertic bodies. STELLAR RAYS 1.Pleiades – heal the mind and heals relationships. 2.Sirius – brings joy to our hearts. 3.Orion – cleanses our inner emotions, transmutes inner negativity and hatred, releases all the feelings of depression. 4.Galactic Central Sun – our light and the source of our life energy, evolution, connects to our higher selves and higher goals, helps us recall our mission on the earth. 5.Andromeda – proficient in the manipulation of the physical realm, including finances and all material things, to enhance the three-dimensional aspects of our lives, such as improving health, relationships, finances, etc. 6.Lyra – help us to enhance and strengthen our creativity. 7.Antares / Aldebaron – help us move from duality into ONENESS. Please Note: Dietary options：Please choose fresh or organic vegetables, clean and safe drinking water, spend more time in nature and maintain a positive consciousness. You can have a nice bath before the healing session begins; this will be helpful for you to keep the energy of the rays operating within your own energetic system. During the healing , you can lie down or just have a seat, and release all your muscles and intense emotions. Breathe deeply and continuously (bringing yourself into an alpha wave state). Focus your intention on your crown chakra or heart chakra, and fully trust and receive the healing rays. Notes for participants: Invocation Before the Healing: We invoke all the ascended masters and stellar rays tonight. We now invite the presence of… (____ Masters…)

I AM completely, sincerely and eternally open to the healing, protection and guidance of the Light. So be it, and So it is! Appreciation After the Healing: Let’s thank the Ascended Masters and Stellar Rays together.Thanks to (_____Masters….) We express our deepest appreciation to the Ascended Masters, Stellar Rays, the Healing of the Light, the Protection of the Light and the Guidance of the Light that assists us to gain an abundance of spiritual and material life! May the Love’s and the Light’s Plans be achieved!

Please deliver our unlimited thankfulness and respect for these Rays! About this healing activity: We have about 40 healers providing these healing rays every month worldwide.

This article (Monthly Ascended Masters and Stellar Healing Rays Remote Healing – 國際黃金時代團隊) was originally published on Golden Ages and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

