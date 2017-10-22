New Videos: The Event & The Agartha Network

8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jonathan Carty

The Event Trailer 432Hz

I don’t think I posted this here yet but I finished a video a few days ago which is a short but informational video about The Event. I will share it below. Much love!

The Agartha Network 432Hz

Inspiration for this video manifested last night and I am not quite sure as to why as I haven’t paid much attention to any information about Agartha in quite a while. In any case, I was strongly guided to make this video which contains information about it which I got from Cobra’s blog. Much love!

Cobra Space Adventure 432Hz

Inspiration for this video manifested spontaneously today while I was at work. It feels like a message that should be passed along. Every once in a while I will get one of these ‘messages’ that need to be passed on lovingly and responsibly, which I always try to do. I hope you will all enjoy it. Much love!

