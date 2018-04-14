The first two official Peace Meditation videos (English and German) have been created, more languages will be added soon. Make them viral and spread them through your networks!
English:
German:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8QfDfvgycx8
In addition to that, guided meditation videos have been created in 13 languages:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSsIlAdZAHGcf47JTQ3td-xNh_mFDpbof
A very informative article about our Peace Meditation with many audio, video and interactive assistance tools is available here:
https://www.welovemassmeditation.com/2018/04/april-15-16-syria-peace-meditation.html
You can join our meditation in real time on COEO here:
http://meditate.coeo.cc/m/1030
A sharable facebook post about the meditation is here:
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=200428710560396&id=166662340603700
And the facebook event here:
https://www.facebook.com/events/197084094238513/
Victory of the Light!
This article (Peace Meditation Videos) was originally published on The Portal and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.