82 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The first two official Peace Meditation videos (English and German) have been created, more languages will be added soon. Make them viral and spread them through your networks!

English:

German:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8QfDfvgycx8

In addition to that, guided meditation videos have been created in 13 languages:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSsIlAdZAHGcf47JTQ3td-xNh_mFDpbof

A very informative article about our Peace Meditation with many audio, video and interactive assistance tools is available here:

https://www.welovemassmeditation.com/2018/04/april-15-16-syria-peace-meditation.html

You can join our meditation in real time on COEO here:

http://meditate.coeo.cc/m/1030

A sharable facebook post about the meditation is here:

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=200428710560396&id=166662340603700

And the facebook event here:

https://www.facebook.com/events/197084094238513/

Victory of the Light!

This article (Peace Meditation Videos) was originally published on The Portal and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.