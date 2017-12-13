Plasmoid Worm Freaking Out Over Solstice Meditation ‘Pivot Point’ + MUCH More

27 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



144k ‘Recruitment’ Video Launch This Week. Hear It Live For The 1st Time on Ground Crew Command Radio

By The Unknown Lightworker

This week’s special Tuesday episode celebrates two births:

1) The 144,000 Recruitment Drive VIDEO Goes Live For The First Time

This is the birthing of the promotional video for the 144,000 ‘recruitment’ drive. The very thing we will most rely on to go out there and touch, inspire, and uplift the hearts & minds of the many whose soul path & calling it is to raise their hands … step forward … and join the 144,000.

I will be playing it live on the show for you, to hear for the first time.

2) I turn 44 this Tuesday, the (get this) 12/12/2017

… 12 x 12 = 144!

… all just a ‘coincidence’ I’m sure :- )

So what are the chances … that the primary organizer & download ‘recipient’ of the inspiration for the building & activation of the 144,000 just happens to have his date of birth on the 12/12 that = 144 … in the same year he turns 44?!

It’s important to be aware that the 144,000 Activation Campaign is still in its birthing process … despite the official launch being on the 11/11/17 at 11:11am.

Too much going on to have a guest this time … as we’re heading into another major pivot point in the timelines. Dec 17th to Dec 25th … with the culminating crescendo on the Solstice, brings upon us the need to muster the troops & rally our Light Beings to the surface for yet again another major showdown.

I’ll be getting into this, plus much more on this Ground Crew Command Center that’s never boring.

Listen in to this special edition of Ground Crew Command Radio:

What To Shine The Transmutational Light Of Your Consciousness On This Week

Tune in to hear provide a full analysis of Cobra’s latest post.

We’ve seen a major ramping up of the blacks-ops/SSP aspect of the physical darkness being cleared from the physical plane. I’ll provide you with what this means to you, and clarify the degree of power & control the physical Light Forces have gained as a result.

We discuss this part of Cobra’s report: “ … In a massive operation in late November, about 80% of the infrastructure and personnel of the dark forces has been removed from Antarctica… “ to reveal to you what a ‘lonely civilian Lightworker’ like you & me is capable of!

(… hint, it involves the planetary clearing report I devoted a whole show to 2 weeks ago).

The hot military war against the Cabal on the physical plane just got hotter, with laser-satellite warfare breaking out in Southern California. I get into what this really is a reflection of.

More sources confirm Rumsfeld & Mueller have indeed flipped, providing the White Hats with even more testimony against the Bushs, Cheney, etc. Congress & the Senate in the US is being cleaned out and or pressured for the preparation of legislation to audit the Fed. The beginnings of the take-down of this Cabal central stronghold. Find out how you & I had something to do with this.

With corrections & apologies being made by the Cabal media, does this really confirm the end of Operation Mocking Bird?

Pentagon sources confirm that assets seized from the Marines raid (now) ‘allowed in’ to CIA HQ after a show of force … has resulted in the commencement of purges with the courts, the FBI & the Justice Department.

… as always folks, hold on to something & put your fire safety-suit on, because it’s all happening here on Ground Crew Command Radio … your weekly dose of empowering clarity, inspiration & motivation to get you through the Archon invented “work week”.

http://www.blogtalkradio.com/groundcrewcommandradio (& hit the pink Follow button for show reminders & downloadable recordings)

Call in #: (310) 807-5232

Live broadcast starts at 9PM EDT every Wednesday

