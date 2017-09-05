Please Share! September 6th Full Moon Turning Point Meditation

By Untwine
You can find the exact time for your location here:
Instructions:
1. Use your own technique to bring you to a relaxed state of consciousness.
2. State your intent to use this meditation as a tool to speed up the process of bringing harmony and unity for planet Earth and its inhabitants.
3. Visualize a pillar of Light emanating from the Galactic Central Sun, then going through all beings of Light inside our Solar System and then through your body to the center of the Earth. Visualize another pillar of Light rising from the center of the Earth, then up through your body and upwards into the sky towards all beings of Light in our Solar System and our galaxy. You are now sitting in two pillars of Light, the Light flowing both upwards and downwards simultaneously. Keep these pillars of Light active for a few minutes.
4. Now visualize a soft pink healing divine feminine energy, healing all people of the planet of their past traumas, bringing peace, harmony, understanding, abundance and unity. Visualize soft pink light dissolving hurricane Irma, making it harmless. Visualize this soft pink light healing the minds and hearts of all people worldwide. See all Lightworkers, Lightwarriors and Truthers working in unity for the creation of the New Earth. See the people of Earth celebrating and joyfully participating in the creation of our new reality where everyone can obtain what they need and freely choose to live as they desire.
Victory of the Light!
The month September brings an Equinox – one if the most important Equinox on Earth is near. This week will be full moon. Hopi name for September full moon is moon of full harvest. It will be full harvest – the end of old age and of all galactic wars and beginning of the Ascension process towards the Source. The Buddhists associate moon with spiritual power. According to Cobra the moon is very important and acts as a lens for Goddess energy towards the Earth. Around the time of full moon – power of moon is amplified. As above, so below. There will be lightworkers turning point meditation on full moon when Earth-Moon doorway opens. According to Cobra: “when the Earth-Moon plasma doorway is open, both the presence of Light and clearing of darkness get magnified”.
We are the channels for the Event and we need to connect with the Light, work for the Light and carry on. Work for the Light brought/bring/shall brought fruitful harvest. As above, so below. Accorging to American native Comanche – September full moon name is “hot” and we can suppose that incoming energies will be so hot until New Atlantis stand up and our joyful hearts open. Cheyenne proverb: “Our first teacher is our own heart”. From a native American proverb: “Listen to your heart, it knows”. Galactic heartbeat is going to come to us face to face – our natural abilities cannot be hidden long. We have ability to have a personal connection with the Galactic Center in our meditations, to accelerate Ascension process, to make areas of Light (after the Event to live together creating a mandala of Light, columns of Light) etc. The best articles about Galactic Wave of Love and about Ascension Plan are: http://2012portal.blogspot.com/2015/07/galactic-wave-of-love.html
The right time for the final of the purification process it comes. The ethics of the Galactic Codex on the New Earth in higher love at last it comes, too:
From Section I: “Each sentient being has an unalienable and unconditional right to positive life experience…pain have no value in enlightened Galactic society liberated from the influence of Dark Forces and other aspects of cosmic anomaly. To value pain, suffering and sacrifice as a part of the growth experience was a part of the programming from the Dark Forces in order to enslave the population of the occupied planets more easily…
From Section I/2: Each sentient being has an unalienable and unconditional right to Ascension.
From Section I/5: Each sentient being has an inalienable and unconditional right to freedom.
From Section IV/1: Each sentient being has an unalienable and unconditional right of calling upon the Galactic Confederation in need and the Galactic Confederation has the right to assist…The Confederation will give assistance in replacing current masters of the puppets (Dark Forces) that humanity has invited long ago in Atlantis. Then the Galactic Codex will finally become the universal code of ethics throughout the universe and darkness will be no more.”
This is not by chance that the Blue Jewel is the universe universal harmony point where many cosmic races can interact and after the Event soul families and twin souls can meet and go on together.