Please Share! September 6th Full Moon Turning Point Meditation

By Untwine

As many have felt, the energy has drastically intensified in the last few days, especially since Cobra posted the ‘black alert’ post on september 1st. After the recent important victories of the Light forces, the dark is reacting and the Light forces are working full time to clear this, which will lead to another breakthrough.

The turning point of this critical period will be at the exact moment of the full moon on September 6th, 7:02am UTC, which is 12:02am in Los Angeles, 3:02am in New York, 9:02am in continental Europe, 10:02am in Athens, 12:32pm in India, 3:02pm in Taipei.

You can find the exact time for your location here:

We can join and support the Light forces intense efforts during this critical period, by meditating together at this exact time.

Instructions: 1. Use your own technique to bring you to a relaxed state of consciousness. 2. State your intent to use this meditation as a tool to speed up the process of bringing harmony and unity for planet Earth and its inhabitants. 3. Visualize a pillar of Light emanating from the Galactic Central Sun, then going through all beings of Light inside our Solar System and then through your body to the center of the Earth. Visualize another pillar of Light rising from the center of the Earth, then up through your body and upwards into the sky towards all beings of Light in our Solar System and our galaxy. You are now sitting in two pillars of Light, the Light flowing both upwards and downwards simultaneously. Keep these pillars of Light active for a few minutes.

4. Now visualize a soft pink healing divine feminine energy, healing all people of the planet of their past traumas, bringing peace, harmony, understanding, abundance and unity. Visualize soft pink light dissolving hurricane Irma, making it harmless. Visualize this soft pink light healing the minds and hearts of all people worldwide. See all Lightworkers, Lightwarriors and Truthers working in unity for the creation of the New Earth. See the people of Earth celebrating and joyfully participating in the creation of our new reality where everyone can obtain what they need and freely choose to live as they desire.

Victory of the Light!

This article (Please Share – Full Moon Turning Point Meditation) was originally published on Recreating Balance and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.