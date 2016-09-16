49 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



We’re pleased to announce that the Prepare For Change Community Leaders Brief in now available in Multiple Languages.

This list will be updated as soon as more translations are published. If you wish to become a volunteer translator and translate one or more texts to your native language please fill this form. Translations can make a huge contribution in spreading crucial information at the time of The Event.

The main introductory text to be distributed by the PFC Event Support Groups to their local Leaders is available in the following languages:

This document outlines a specific plan with alternative procedures for retailers and wholesalers to bypass the use of electronic banking in the case they are offline. The writer uses its extensive experience in the insurance industry to propose several practical and easy to implement ideas using the framework and protocols the insurance industry has already in place. It’s a bridge plan that will make people easier to relate to the extraordinary “context” that may arise and provide a step by step plan that can work under those circumstances. In a sense is also a more in depth analysis of the weak spots of our current financial and banking systems and what we can do to lessen the impact of the expected disruptions in the electronic banking system in the context of the financial reset. This should be handed out along with the Business Continuity Plan for producers, distributors and retailers of essential goods which provides a draft of an alternative scrip currency that can be used.

A Business Continuity Plan for producers, distributors and retailers of essential goods

This document outlines a framework of procedures and documentation essential for keeping providers of essential goods and services up and running in the context of the expected disruption of the banking system.

The Event Context and Origins for Leaders

This is an easy to understand explanation that can be used to present to those not familiar with the coming changes.

A Post-Event Action Plan

This plan provides additional information for Event Support Groups to act proactively immediately after the Event within their communities acting as stabilizing force in the context of the transition triggered by the Event.

What is the Event?

A simplified summary of the Event focused on the more visible changes that are expected to emerge immediately after the Event in mainstream media. It’s target audience should be the more unaware masses since it doesn’t disclose the more difficult to digest and deeper aspects of the context in order to avoid an overload of information. It facilitates a more gradual and smooth “step by step” integration of the changes.

An Open Letter to Corporate Executives

This letter is intended to be read by corporate leaders in the immediate aftermath of the Event. The intention here is to make the adjustment to the new context more easier and smooth and simultaneously help corporate leaders in keeping the infrastructure and employees under their direct responsibility intact and safe. Continuity of business in the new context will prove to be a valuable contribution to make sure that interruptions in the supply chain are less disruptive and harmful for the general population.

A summary of fundamental Ethical principles and guidelines that Event Support Groups are expected to comply with.

Because we’re determined to cover all angles from which our Event Support Groups may have to engage with people within their community, we shouldn’t forget the ones that are closer to us like relatives, friends or co-workers. This letter is especially dedicated to them. Please feel free to copy this template and change it with your own words and hand it out through the means that suit you better (paper letter, email, social media post or image). It will show awareness and leadership and inspire others to change as well.

This article has the pamphlet intended to go viral at the time of the Event with the key ideas about this transition period which should be communicated to the general population. Along with the image some ideas about who to call in your community are presented. Useful contacts and other documents to have at hand are also suggested.

is an old folk story in which hungry strangers convince the local people of a town into sharing their food. In varying traditions, the stone has been replaced with other common inedible objects, and therefore the fable is also known as axe soup, button soup, nail soup, and wood soup (source). This story is intended to highlight the spiritual side of abundance and how unity and sharing can provide for the basic needs of everyone within the community.

This page has a list of good things to do before the Event in order to assure yours and your loved ones safety and stability during the transition period.

The primary goal of this document is try and work within the existing corporate power structures to create a way to quickly network across cities, states, regions, and even countries such that we can deal promptly and ethically with the most pressing issues.

All main stream media will be cut off from control structures and they will be immediately used by the Light forces to communicate clear information about what is truly going on. Use this page to understand what you can do.

Because we know translations are very hard work we would like to show our gratitude for all Prepare For Change volunteer translators and for what they’ve done so far. The impact of the actions that the Event Support Groups will undertake at the time of the Event will now be enormously expanded thanks to their work and allow them to become a much more efficient and powerful stabilizing force during the coming changes. It also shows dedication and commitment to the Victory Of the Light!

