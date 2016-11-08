Prepare for Change: Liberation Update

37 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Therese Zumi

The Bad News and the Good News

We have to be clear as we follow reports from Cobra that there is an ongoing war in our Solar System between the Forces of Light and the Chimera group. Whenever the Forces of Light have made great progress there has been a quick response with retaliatory attacks by the Chimera. As we are all hostages on this planet whether we know it or not they the Chimera always increase attacks on Lightworkers when they realise that they are losing ground. Looking back over the past 7 months or so we have seen how they have lost ground and then retaliated strongly and yet I want to ask the reader to focus upon the following words from Cobra “Every major setback is thus followed with a big leap forward.”

Progress of the Light Forces (1)

On March 26th 2016 we learned from Cobra that the strangelet bombs had finally been dealt with,” The vast majority of plasma strangelet bombs have been removed and now the Light forces are focusing on removal of plasma toplet bombs, successfully using the same approach.”

In this same update we learn the following details of how the cabal is trying to find an escape route here on the surface of Gaia.

The Illuminazi faction of the Cabal is beginning to realize that the game is over and that they will not be able to escape deeply underground or into the Solar System. Their plan is to avoid mass arrests at the time of the Event by leaving their strongholds in Texas, crossing the Mexican border, flying from Mexico to Argentina and from there go with submarines to Antarctica into shallow underground bases, using old connections from the time when Nazis did the same thing in 1945:



http://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/antarctica/antartica24.htm

Their plans are leaking all over the intelligence community, as the latest Fulford’s report shows clearly:

http://www.starshipearththebigpicture.com/2016/03/23/whats-up-in-the-antarctic-and-denver/



The other escape route to Antarctica goes through New Zealand and this is why the Cabal is buying real estate there fanatically:

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2931325/Super-rich-buying-property-New-Zealand-bolthole-case-west-goes-meltdown.html



http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2016/03/situation-update.html

Progress of the Light Forces (2)

So it would seem that the positive progress of the Light Forces continued in that there was a reduction in the amount of toplet bombs which culminated in the arrival of cracks in the Veil in the middle of July – here is what Cobra reported on August 17th 2016

Clearing of the Chimera group continues. Since mid-July, the concentration of toplet plasma bombs has fallen below a certain threshold which allows cracks in the Veil to appear. This means that plasma free of primary anomaly began to appear on the surface of the planet. This allows clearer vertical energetic communication with non-physical spiritual guides that will begin to contact the awakened part of humanity more and more.

TZ here: With so much progress by the Light Forces taking place the Chimera/negative military retaliates on every front both on the surface and in the solar system.

Retaliatory Plans/Attacks by the Chimera

In this same update (August 17th) we learned that “As the plasma anomaly around the Earth is clearing fast, the negative military wants to reinforce it with plasma bombs:”

https://www.sott.net/…/324824-US-Airforce-wants-to-detonate…

http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2016/08/situation-update.html

Monday, September 12, 2016

A Short Situation Update

The Chimera group has used the September 1st annular solar eclipse as a trigger to reopen a negative plasma portal through the Congo energy vortex. You can see that the path of totality for the eclipse goes through Congo.

Exactly 67 minutes after the eclipse was over, the Chimera group has used a scalar beam weapon from one of their UAV craft to destroy Elon Musk’s Falcon 9 in order to create a delay in the surface space programs that attempt to break the quarantine status for planet Earth:

http://spacenews.com/falcon-9-explosion-could-have-ripple-effects-across-space-industry/

Elon Musk is the visible representative of a certain positive SSP faction and in his latest statement he hinted at extraterrestrial involvement in Falcon 9 explosion. This was openly reported in Russian mainstream media:



https://sputniknews.com/science/20160910/1045180070/elon-musk-ufo-spacex-explosion.html

Since September 1st 2016, which is the 77th anniversary of the beginning of WW 2, there is an open war going on within our Solar System between the Chimera and their Draco minions, and the positive Light Forces of the Central Race, the Galactic Confederation, the Pleiadian, Sirian and Andromedan fleet and positive SSP factions. This is the last escalation of the Galactic Wars before the final liberation of our Solar System and the final removal of darkness from the Universe.

One aspect of this war is the increased attacks towards the Lightworkers and Lightwarriors with scalar technology.



Because of this situation, in order to strengthen the Light grid on the surface of this planet, we will be doing two additional Weekly Ascension Meditations this month…………. To read more go to this link:



http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2016/09/a-short-situation-update.html

Sunday, October 9, 2016

A Major Situation Update

Parts of intel released in this report may be difficult or disturbing for some, but need to be released anyway.

Clearing of the Chimera group continues. After the Chimera has opened the war front inside our Solar System, the Light forces have lost a lot of territory on the plasma plane throughout the Solar System and the Pleiadian fleet had to retreat almost completely.



Some of that territory has been regained in the last few days and the Pleiadians are returning.

What has not been known previously to the Resistance is the fact that the physical biochips have not been cleared completely. There is a certain part of the biochips that has escaped all advanced detection and removal technologies of the Resistance and unfortunately every human being still has at least three of those biochips…

……. Although the Resistance has managed to shut down and remove most components of the biochips circuits, one aspect remained undetected until September 1st, 2016 when it was simultaneously activated by the Chimera among the whole surface population and among most SSP factions. The Resistance is now developing technology to remove whatever is remaining of those biochips.

Also, the Chimera has ordered their remaining Draco minions to activate all remaining scalar plasma weapons which have been secretly installed by the Draco into the majority of all low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. These scalar plasma rays are now targeting the most awakened Lightwarriors and Lightworkers on the surface of the planet in full scale. The Resistance and the Pleiadian fleet can not yet shut down those weapons as they are protected with plasma toplet bombs.

Also, the Chimera has used old Nazi connections within Germany since 2001 to start constructing underground bases, where they plan to evacuate the Cabal personnel. They also use some of those bases to house the most violent „refugees “that came with the migration wave into Europe and they plan to unleash them in the global conflict they are hoping to engineer.

The Resistance has complete control of this situation as the subterranean world is their domestic territory and they have resources to stop any of this from happening and the dark forces will be never able to use those bases or unleash those „refugees “.

If any of you are curious about those plans of the Cabal, here is the partially reliable first-hand witness report:

http://www.christ-michael.com/leaked-official-agenda-for-the-destruction-of-germany/

I am not adding the above link to create fear, but for your education and with the full awareness that those plans will NOT be successful.

To read this complete update go here:

http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2016/10/a-major-situation-update.html

Progress of the Light Forces (3)

TZ here; so after a lot of bad news we once again learn that the Light Forces are regaining ground that was lost and strengthening the Light Grid. The Yaldabaoth plasma octopus entity is being attacked in several ways by the Pleiadians. Here is some of the good news from the October 17th update about our Pleiadian Galactic Family situation;

October 17th, 2016

The Pleiadians are regaining territory inside our Solar System fast and have already recovered to the degree that is comparable to the situation in May 2016. The Sirian and Andromedan fleet was not affected so strongly by the events in September and early October and was able to hold their positions better.

Every major setback is thus followed with a big leap forward. The Pleiadians are already setting a new Tachyon membrane positioned around the Earth at a certain distance inside the Moon orbit. This membrane is structurally similar to what some other people call the „outer barrier “. This new membrane will cut off the head of the Yaldabaoth octopus from its tentacles and drastically speed up the clearing of the Solar System.

Now the Pleiadians are reawakening the non-physical humans and training them to become spiritual guides for incarnated humans again. This process is also clearing the path for angelic beings to again inhabit the astral and etheric planes.

Next, the Pleiadians have begun to partially disable the plasma scalar weapons installed on low Earth orbit satellites. This scalar weapon dismantling process will continue.

MAIN FACTORS HOLDING BACK THE EVENT

The main factor holding back the Event are still plasma toplet bombs. They are still spread along the plasma tentacles of the Yaldabaoth entity. In the head of the octopus around the Earth they are connected to the following:

Plasma scalar weapons on the LEO satellites through plasma ultrasound technology

Physical biochips inside surface humanity



Infrasound plasma scalar devices in the low underground bases of the Chimera

As the Pleiadians have made those advances in the last few days, the Chimera has incited the Lightworkers and Lightwarriors against the Pleiadian race. One example are current „channelings“ of certain entities named „Stan-X“ and „Sherr-On“ that are spreading complete disinformation about the Pleiadians and the Resistance Movement.



Do not let those things distract you. The Pleiadian energetic contact with the most awakened and least programmed Lightworkers and Lightwarriors will increase. Pleiadians are beings of Love and Light without any hidden negative agenda, as anyone who has ever met them can confirm from their own experience.



The second main factor holding back the Event is the deep mind programmed state of the surface humanity which has chosen the slowest path possible towards the Event. Now a small minority of people is over performing and carrying the load of Liberation for many, whereas the vast majority is underperforming and just complaining. Many people are asking me what to do to speed up the Event. The answer is very simple: each of you has been born with a mission. Go inside, discover that mission and carry it out. All our missions combined will create the Event.

As I have said many times before, the financial reset will NOT happen before the Event.

As I have also said before, both Trump and Hillary are puppets of the Cabal:

http://www.ascensionwithearth.com/2016/10/puppets-no-more-review-of-dark-nobility.html#more

To read this full update go here;

http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2016/10/pleiadian-situation-update.html

Conflicting Reports

TZ here; When we read the reports about what’s going on in the cabal world of politics etc. from someone like Benjamin Fulford it easily becomes clear that with all of the ongoing madness taking place something will ‘pop’ in a big way soon on this planet. Now many bloggers including myself would also here have to direct a warning to all readers to use their discretion and some ‘pinches of salt’ whilst reading Bens reports. Remember that he is involved with contacts from so many factions that know that they can reach you with false information that suits them. No matter how high Bens intentions may be it is impossible for him to have this role and not be ‘used’ on occasion to plant some disinfo from some faction. Recently he gave us some information re Putin. This information did not gel with me. It will be interesting to hear Cobra’s take on this.

To remind everyone about some details that Cobra has already conveyed regarding Putin first on October 19th 2015 we learned that “Pleiadians and allied races are now backing up Putin in his mission to clear Syria of the Islamic state mercenaries. Those beings actually belong to the Reptilian warrior caste which came to planet Earth thousands of years ago through the Caucasus portal and kept reincarnating in human bodies:

http://exopolitics.org/is-russia-using-weapons-developed-with-extraterrestrial-help-in-syrian-civil-war/

Many Pleiadian hostages have been rescued lately from Syria by Russian Spetsnaz agents, with those agents thinking they are just rescuing human prisoners of war from Syrian prisons. Top intelligence personnel within GRU is aware of the extraterrestrial element of the Syrian situation.

The Chimera wants to retake the Caucasus portal and this is the occult reason for the involvement of the Chechen forces in the Syrian situation:

http://www.veteranstoday.com/2015/10/16/direct-intelligence-from-syria-and-lebanon/

Let me just say that Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, is a major negative vortex in the energy grid of the planet that needs a lot of healing and is connected to Odessa in Ukraine, another negative vortex, a stronghold of the Khazarians:

http://one-evil.org/content/entities_locations_odessa.html

Link to this complete update; http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2015/10/proxy-galactic-war-in-syria.html

Then on March 26th 2016 we learned the following details about Vladimir Putin. “Sources close to Putin have communicated that in the last few years, Russia is supporting Disclosure by allowing Russian press full freedom in releasing intel about Disclosure. The only problem is that most of this is published in Russian and when Russian journalists try to approach Western media with the English translation of their articles, they are turned down. State-sponsored Russian institutes are researching and investigating UFO phenomena and are actively searching for working overunity technologies, but are stating that only about 5% of intel about free energy from Western sources is usable. Putin had a deep spiritual contact experience with the Pleiadians years ago that transformed him and this is the occult reason behind his steadfast fight against the Cabal.

Regarding current escalation of tensions between Russia and USA, Putin has received a tactical plan from the Pleiadians how to avoid a global war.



Think about it! If this information about Putin’s transformation process is true, then don’t you think that the cabal would like you to believe that he is also controlled by them to further confuse the situation. So not only do they attempt to spread false information about Putin but also as you have seen earlier in this recap they have false ‘channels’ spreading complete nonsense about the Pleiadians.

Coming Together with the Same Goals in Mind

All around the globe now people are experiencing contact with our Galactic Family. Sightings of ships are increasing. At this time the Veil is breaking up due to the combined efforts of Lightworkers cooperating in meditations to strengthen Gaia’s Light Grid and the Allied Light Forces fighting the Chimera in our solar system and steadily working on the removal of the Yaldabaoth plasma entity.

The final liberation of this planet has to include the ongoing cooperation of awakened humans and our galactic families who have the very same goal in mind as we do. We know that we have the absolute support of so many positive, spiritual, Galactic Family Forces of Light who are involved in the ongoing process of removing the power from the Chimera group and their allies that have been holding us hostage here for eons. Not only are they working in unison within the solar system on both the physical and plasma planes but they are also involved in the awakening process of human beings who are trapped on the astral planes, readying them for the time of The Event when they too will have a choice of how / where they would like to continue their soul development.

These beings of Love and Light within the Pleiadian, Sirian and Andromedan fleets etc. willingly seek union with us as brothers and sisters through a bond of sincerity based on Love / Truth. Like Cobra said recently we should not allow any attempts by the cabal to break up the unity and collaboration between us and our galactic families through their manipulative fearmongering methods in their attempt to divide us. The only way forward now in this process of liberation is a unified effort of the collective force of our collaboration. Why do the cabal attack Lightworkers? Because in this awakening / revelatory process our knowledge that we as humans, now in so much closer contact with our 5th dimensional I AM presence, know that we are indeed equals like siblings to our 5th dimensional (and higher) galactic family. They too are so longing for the day that we Gaians will become fully fledged members of the Galactic Confederation. This will occur in less than one year after The Event.

ONE LAST REMINDER from March 12th 2016

For those who would have concern about political / social situations around the globe at this time I would like to give this reminder of what the RM has done if the Cabal goes too far.

“First, they (Resistance Movement) have put intel packages about Disclosure, secret space programs and criminal evidence against the Cabal into the computers of some major newspaper agencies around the world and into the computers of some selected private individuals worldwide. If the Cabal crosses a certain line, these intel packages will be remotely activated by the Resistance and will simultaneously appear as pop-ups on countless computer screens worldwide. This action is also to insure against any attempt to twist or suppress the Disclosure process. ONLY full and complete 100% disclosure will be allowed, and limited disclosure is NOT an option.”

http://prepareforchange.net/2016/03/12/partial-disclosure-is-not-an-option/

Victory to the Light!

Therese Zumi

www.veritasgalacticsweden.net

Source: Prepare for Change

