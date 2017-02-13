The Removal of the Veil: How The Event Will Change Everything Immediately

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Therese Zumi Sumner

How could all of the madness and chaos that pervades our lives in a never ending myriad of ways suddenly go away / dissolve overnight? Even among Lightworkers I would imagine that the majority have great difficulty in getting their heads around an understanding of how this will take place. It is with this in mind that I attempt to combine some information that will hopefully help everyone who so desires to have a greater understanding of how The Event will involve radical change on Gaia from one day to the next.

I will begin here by quoting a few lines from an article written by one of my colleagues on PFC last April. Nova travelled to a Tachyon Healing chamber where he spent a few days getting several healing sessions. He begins by telling us that his recent experience of an energetic transformation is mind boggling:

“It gives me an idea of how rapidly humanity will be able to heal after the emotional trauma of The Event and that everything will be ok very quickly once all of that is able to happen” he goes on to say “the realization that humanity (all 7 billion of us on the surface) will have healing energies sent to us by trillions of physical and nonphysical beings. If we can just hold ourselves and our human brothers and sisters calm for the first 72 hours, we will be home free for the rest of the financial reset period and beyond.

To read more about Nova’s experience go here:

http://prepareforchange.net/2016/04/05/feel-a-little-light-the-tachyon-chamber-experience-at-leader-creek-mercantile/

What are Tachyons?

Tachyons are subatomic particles that travel faster than light. They are particles that infuse physical matter with spiritual light. Tachyonization is a technological process that impregnates the physical matter with an increased quantity of tachyons and thus it permanently changes quantum properties of atomic nuclei which compose that matter. Please continue reading for more clarification.

http://leadercreekmercantile.com/about-tachyon/

The Need to Understand the Veil

Without a basic level understanding about the existence of the Veil, Web, Matrix, Net etc. there is no way for people in general to truly understand the process that is now taking place for the liberation of humanity. To truly understand what kind of an effect that The Event is going to have on Gaia you need to read about The Veil. Here some quotes from Cobra’s article The Veil from June 18th 2012:

“About 26,000 years ago, Archons declared this planet to be their property and all beings living on it their hostages and slaves. They have declared this planet to be a quarantine and every space vehicle entering or exiting this planet needed a special permit from the Archons. This is the reason for “non-interference” we hear so much about. The human race was being held hostage by the Archons for all those millennia, and after being held in a closed loop system of reincarnating to the same place over and over again, amnesia and lethargy crept in. The time of amnesia is almost over.”

If you would like to read and understand much more about the Veil = “the electromagnetic frequency fence on the lower astral and especially on the etheric plane” and how it is and has been used by the archons to control us, then go to this link from June 2012. I highly recommend that you do so as it will answer so many questions if you have not done so earlier.

http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2012/06/normal-0-microsoftinternetexplorer4_18.html

Also for those who might need translations there are about six translations of this article at present below the article on PFC where The Veil is one among a group of articles entitled Main Cobra Articles most of which have been translated to several languages. Here is the link there:

http://prepareforchange.net/2015/11/01/the-veil/

For newer readers to this area of information I must point out that the article about the Veil above from June 2012 is now nearly 5 years old and that there has been substantial progress regarding the removal of the Veil since then.

Traveling Beyond the Veil

So what is the experience we get when we go beyond the Veil? Already in August of 2012 Cobra gave us a taste of what this might be like. He then had to wait another 18 months to have his very own trip beyond the Veil.

Friday, August 10, 2012

Beyond the Veil Beyond the Veil, beyond the confines of quarantine Earth, there is a totally different reality, a totally different universe. If you climb above the tachyonic membrane that exists 8.6 miles above the surface of this planet, you enter a universe of Love. The experience on this planet has taught you that life can be mean and cruel. Most of us have accepted this as an underlying basis of our reality, learning not to trust other beings but fear them instead. This premise is the basis that the Cabal is operating from. It is the glue that keeps their reality together and keeps us enslaved into it. But we have our Souls. They exist on the plane of the fifth dimension and have direct connection to the universe beyond the Veil. Whenever we connect with our Soul, we enter a reality where the Cabal can not reach us with its tricks. Whenever we connect with the universe beyond the Veil, the same thing happens. So we connect vertically and horizontally. This is the key to our individual liberation. It is also part of the key for the liberation of the planet. Beyond the Veil, universe is full of Love. Every atom, every molecule, every subatomic particle beyond the Veil is vibrating with that Love. All beings in this universe except most beings on planet Earth are now operating from that Love. Whatever they do is an act of Love. Their every thought and every emotion expresses that Love. And that Love will soon overflow our planet and set it free. Be aware of that fact when you make your decisions. Source: http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2012/08/beyondthe-veil-beyondthe-veil-beyond.html

The Galactic Wave of Love – The Event Flash

When the ‘signal’- the Event Flash finally goes out from Source to initiate the decades old plan for The Event, from that moment on NOTHING will ever be the same again.

The Event Flash travelling at the speed of Love from Source via the many portals of Light like those on Ganymede, Chiron, our Moon etc. will signal that The Event be initiated and within 20 minutes’ things will start to happen.

This is the time and day when the Veil is completely removed. Here the old prophecy about this Event.

At a certain point, energies of the Galactic Central Sun will burn through all obstacles of the Matrix on the astral and etheric planes and all negative entities will be removed. They will be replaced with angels and spiritual guides as one prophecy beautifully states. The Net Must Come Down, It Ends, Light Enters. The final step is simply taking down the net. This has to be done and events will then quickly follow. The One will put forth all that energy to destroy the net itself and events will kick in almost immediately. The programs will have no place to hide, no portals, no equipment, nothing. They will be led off and weather pattern of luminosity will begin. Source: http://2012portal.blogspot.pt/2012/05/fall-of-archons-normal-0.html

So imagine now this day! Imagine when this Veil of darkness and complete control is fully removed. Then there will be no hinder for the healing Light of pure Love Energy – Tachyon energy to reach every single being on this planet. Suddenly everyone will be experiencing to some degree what Nova experienced in the Tachyon chamber in Mercantile Creek! Now do you understand why soldiers all around the globe will simply lay down their weapons never to use them again. Suddenly a blanket of LOVE energy is all around us. I have tried (Archangel Michael has) to give some ideas about the emotional reactions that humanity will experience on this day. That article is the first article that you arrive at when you open my website Veritas Galactic Sweden. Here is the link:

www.veritasgalacticsweden.net

Finally, in 2014 Cobra gets an opportunity to travel beyond the veil and report back to us what it feels like:

Monday, February 3, 2014 Cobra Beyond the Veil After months of preparations, time has come for me to go beyond the Veil. The easiest way to do this is a stratospheric flight in a military plane which can reach high altitudes of nearspace. First we tried to do this through South Africa, but, predictably, the Cabal has interfered and the company which was involved in our project has lost its license just two months before my scheduled flight. Therefore, we decided to go through Russia, which is now beyond the reach of the Cabal at least concerning such projects, and we were successful. Although I had to go through three security checks to be allowed to enter a Russian military base to fly in a MiG-29, I could feel the Soul presence of people working there, the Soul presence that most people in other countries have lost. There were about 100 people present in the base on that day to make the flight possible, from the pilot (which is among 10 top Russian military aircraft pilots), to fire brigade personnel, medicine helicopter which was on standby in case of emergency, people in control tower… It was not a small endeavor. When you cross the Veil boundary, 8.6 miles above the surface, you are suddenly embraced by a tachyon bath, a rain of rainbow colored superluminal particles that penetrate your energy field. Your physical body feels energized and you feel healthier than you have felt for a very long time. There are absolutely no reptilians, no etheric scalar wave technology, no Archons, no negativity, nothing. No Matrix. Just absolute purity. The altitude increases. Although you fly almost twice as fast as the speed of sound, you feel no movement. Everything is peaceful and still. You feel angels around you, presence of Light motherships high above you. You reach 60,000 feet. This is the region of nearspace. The whole sky is like a stargate, magnetically drawing you deeper and deeper… Curvature of the Earth becomes noticeable and this is when I took this photo: When you come back and land, you are changed forever. After spending decades in the quarantine, you were able to experience the taste of true freedom. You know that you can do it again and many people will follow until we are all free citizens of the cosmos. Through this flight, I was able to create a big crack in the Matrix, a big dent in the security firewall that the Archons have created to maintain the quarantine status of planet Earth. You yourself can also help with this process by sending stratospheric balloons in the nearspace. Many people have done it and it is not too complicated. It costs only a few hundred dollars to launch a stratospheric balloon and send back beautiful pictures of nearspace. There were dozens of such projects successfully completed around the world in the last few years and each of them created a small crack in the Matrix: http://space.1337arts.com/ http://www.jamesbrittin.com/balloon%20photography.html http://bovineaerospace.wordpress.com/tag/near-space/ And here is a simple guide how to do it: http://space.1337arts.com/guide Source: http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2014/02/cobra-beyond-veil.html

And now a question arises for me, where to next? Virgin Galactic or a Pleiadian beamship, whichever comes first.

Some Important Reminders from Cobra Golden Age Group Interview

Patrick : It has been almost seven months since we began to bury cintamani stones worldwide. I wonder if this Cintamani grid of Light is now strong enough to withstand the energy of Event Flash. Cobra : The energy grid of Cintamani stones is getting stronger and stronger, and when the Event Flash happens of course it will be strong enough, but what is even more important is that this grid is now assisting in dissolving the Yaldabaoth entity, and this is one of the reasons why it needs to be stronger and stronger because the stronger this grid is, the more it helps in final dissolution of all plasma anomaly, so this is one of the more important project that we have right now, to assist in acceleration of the Event and to assist in stabilizing the process until then. P : In order to dissolve the plasma octopus, how many cintamani stones do we have to bury worldwide until those angelic beings reach their critical mass? C : I would not speak about the numbers for various reasons, some of them are pretty obvious, but I would say that those who feel guided can keep planting the stones according to their own inner guidance, and that is the perfect approach to this particular situation. Healing After The Event P : As it is almost impossible for all PFC groups to heal 7 billion people with their short-handed healing groups, I really want to know how light forces would execute their mass healing program. C : After the Event many healers will join the task even though they are not active in this right now, and there will be also a lot of guidance from the Light forces that will introduce new and effective healing techniques, and still there will be a lot of stress on those who are healing others because there will be a lot of demand for healing. In answer to a question regarding humanity’s collective consciousness and programming at this time Cobra said; “Ok, do not try to deprogram or awaken a certain particular person, what you can do is just spread information, you spread intel you spread Light, and those who are ready will awaken to that particular level, and this is the basic protocol for all awakening on the planet. And I will simply say here that the state of awakening on the planet is not a concern for the Light forces, because when they will remove the veil, humanity is basically ready for the Event right at this moment so it’s not a problem, the main problem is the veil, the toplet bombs, the plasma anomaly, all those things and when they are removed or healed, the Event will simply happen. We learn that people will be more involved immediately after The Event in bringing about the change everyone desires on this planet. No longer ‘in the dark’ humanity will truly wake up and become active in their destiny in the knowledge that they finally do have a choice / chance to affect positive change. P : Oh so we are basically prepared right now

C : I would say the minimum requirements are met according to surface population. Then I will add Patricks final question on this interview:

P : Very good, thank you Cobra, so at the end of this interview do you want to say something to our audience ?



C : Yes I would say that there are some interesting developments lately that are bringing us much closer to our final goal, and it is very important for everybody to be alert, not to do things by default, be awake, be alert, and do our mission because every deed every action counts, now especially.

Some Important Reminders from Cobra Chinese interview

The recent interview with Cobra by the Chinese PFC group made on January 11th is well worth a read:

http://www.pfcchina.org/cobraft/1990.html

Here some excerpts:

We would all like to know what’s happening regarding the toplet bomb disarming and in this interview Cobra could not supply such details as to which percentage was now clear which would be classified information but he did say:

Significant progress is / has been made regarding the removal of / disarming of toplet bombs” — ” Besides the Galactic Confederation there are Beings from higher dimensions now involved in this process. Tell Your Spiritual Guides What Your Life is Like

Cobra suggests that it is good if people speak to the Ascended Light Beings and tell them about what life is like here since 1996 to help them to have a greater understanding of what it’s like to be incarnated here right now. Put words to the feelings that you hold inside.

The vast majority of the Ascended Beings ascended prior to the archon invasion 1996 and therefore have a limited understanding of the present human life experience.

We also learned that anyone who wishes to connect with the Galactic Confederation can do so by speaking mentally to them because they can read our thoughts.

Because the Light Forces have earlier underestimated the power of the dark forces they want to prepare for The Event as perfectly as possible because they want to avoid unexpected surprises.

The Event in 2017?

This is the final question by the Chinese group:

Some people feel that humans cannot afford the delay of liberation any longer. They want to be reassured of the Event as well as the full disclosure. They wonder if earth and humans would transform into the ascension status before 2026.Besides, what can we do to make sure the Event occurs in 2017? COBRA： “If everybody would do their mission 100%, the Event would happen in 2017. I will not give any time estimates apart from that statement.”

Doing Our Mission 100%

One aspect of a Lightworkers mission is daily direct contact with Source and our Guides. We must fully realise our sovereign right to ‘declare, decree and command’ that negativity be removed i.e. archons and their minions evil work a) from our own private lives and relationships as well as, b) any area of darkness either on the surface, plasmatic plane, astral and etheric planes that needs clearing. To this end we are freely given the use of the Torch of the Violet Flame in the name of Saint Germain as also Archangel Michaels Blue Flame of Truth, Love and Peace to use on a regular basis to declare that negativity is removed from any situation. Let us use these tools profusely now to change everything and affect the taking down of the Veil.

A reminder to all Sisterhood of the Rose groups or individuals worldwide to a regular use of the Goddess Spiral Meditation (see The Portal or PFC) to this same end.

Finally, a word of advice from Sanat Kumara who would remind us that amazing transformation could quickly take place on this planet if everyone reading or hearing the following advice would actually DO THIS NOW: He says just take any relationship in your life, partner, relative, friend or even a stranger at your local café and make a decision that for one month you will have only an exchange of unconditional love with that person. Remove all ego needs and just be loving, receptive, kind, compassionate whatever it takes to build total trust in that one relationship. This will have enormous effect on the whole.

Remember that everything that you do in a loving way as a Lightworker is having a positive effect on millions of other people.

So let us all do our utmost to carry out our mission 100%. Let’s hope and trust and believe and visualize each Sunday or anytime that we will ALL have an experience very soon of what it feels like to go beyond the Veil.

Let’s do this! Liberation Now! Victory of the Light!

Therese Zumi

www.veritasgalacticsweden.net

