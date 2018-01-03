7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Cobra in progress, Pandora in progress, EELA in progress. Two drastic systems / Isidic security breaches, one nearly fatal, all deflected, HVBN mainly stable. Several PB removal attempts, some with drastic PPN intrusions with overall failure. M minimum requirements met with M peak over 500.

The above is a coded messages for the Resistance Movement as communicated by Cobra on Portal 2012. These messages are not meant for the general population, and are not meant to be understood by us.

This article (Resistance Movement: Sate of Mission Report 2017) was originally published on The Portal and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.