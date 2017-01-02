The Event Chronicle
Resistance Movement: State of Mission Report 2016

Cobra in progress, Pandora in progress, multiple EXMOSS / EELA / ZEOLITE sequences in progress, BIOCHIP layer removal in progress, U96 / TOPAZ activated, ATLANTIS12  clear. Several systems / Isidic security breaches, all deflected, HVBN unstable towards stable. Two PB removal attempts with results pending. M minimum requirements met.

The above is a coded messages for the Resistance Movement as communicated by Cobra on Portal 2012. These messages are not meant for the general population, and are not meant to be understood by us.

Source: Cobra — The Portal

