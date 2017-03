Pandora in progress, EELA in progress. Sublunar CHIF/DF/DF detected, removal in progress. LL layers removal in progress, LSIP monitoring active, GR+ achieved. Drastic Systems/Isidic security breach, in deflection. HVBN substable to stable. M minimum requirements met.

The above is a coded messages for the Resistance Movement as communicated by Cobra on Portal 2012. These messages are not meant for the general population, and are not meant to be understood by us.