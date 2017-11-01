8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Pandora in progress, EELA in progress, B96 removal in progress. Systems/Isidic security breach deflected, PPN security breach deflected, PB removal attempt in progress, alert downgrade to yellow at 504. HVBN stable, M minimum requirements met.

The above is a coded messages for the Resistance Movement as communicated by Cobra on Portal 2012. These messages are not meant for the general population, and are not meant to be understood by us.

This article (Resistance Movement: State of Mission Report October 2017) was originally published on The Portal and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.