Cobra: Taiwan Ascension Conference Report

By Cobra

Our Ascension conference was strategically placed in Taipei, close to the center of the densest human population and located in one of the places with the highest percentage of Lightworkers and Lightwarriors on the planet.

Our group was amazing and certain important projects were initiated. These projects will be made public at a more advanced stage of their completion.

Some of these projects are related to the Peach Blossom Spring:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Peach_Blossom_Spring

In the final weeks before the conference and reaching their crescendo on Saturday, there were brutal Archon attacks on certain key Lightworkers on the planet and the Light forces finally had enough of this.

Drastic action was taken by the Light forces on Saturday at around 11:30 pm Taipei time as the operation codenamed „Justice of Maat“ was initialized. This operation lasted for about 21 hours and as a consequence, no negative non-physical entity is now safe from removal and departure to the Galactic Central Sun. As a result of all this, clearing of the head of Yaldabaoth entity has been significantly accelerated.

This has created extreme changes in Schumann resonances, starting at around 10:50 pm Tomsk time ( 11:50 pm Taipei time) on Saturday and lasting for 21 1/2 hours:

http://sosrff.tsu.ru/?page_id=7

Also, the Resistance has communicated that many key physical members of the Cabal „have finally tasted their own medicine“. Nothing more can be said about this. To summarize, all negative factions except the Chimera group are now greatly weakened.

Victory of the Light! Justice of Maat!

This article (Taiwan Ascension Conference Report) was originally published on The Portal and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.