The Take Down of the Chimera — The Root of All Evil Part 2

By Therese Zumi

On July 30th 2016 in the ‘Terms of Surrender Update’ we were given some more details about the various factions of the cabal and their background / origin.

http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2016/07/terms-of-surrender-update.html

Among other things we learned that “The Jesuits, the Archons and the Chimera all come from negative races from the Andromeda galaxy. They are all fallen angels meaning that they have descended from spirit into matter by implantation process, and quite many will be able to ascend when the duality is over”.



We also learned that “the Chimera group is not involved in the surrender negotiations because no surface group is strong enough to be able to deal with them. The Resistance is dealing with them directly.”

We can trust that the Resistance Movement or more clearly the united allied Forces of Light which include the below surface Resistance freedom fighters and the various united galactic family groups currently in and around our solar system are working non-stop to remove the power of the Chimera for all time.

For a safe transition for mankind at the time of The Event it is of paramount importance that the ongoing process of decreasing both the strength of and numbers of toplet bombs continues until they are entirely eliminated. This has proven to be a very difficult task but even if the process takes time we are fast approaching a moment in time when we will find ourselves parting ways once and for all with these beings. Recently they have also made several attacks on the surface like the prevention of the positive military coup d’état in Turkey http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2016/07/taiwan-ascension-conference-report.html and again on September 1st ” the Chimera group has used a scalar beam weapon from one of their UAV craft to destroy Elon Musk’s Falcon 9 in order to create a delay in the surface space programs that attempt to break the quarantine status for planet Earth:” (link further down in this post to more information)

And we now know that a full scale war is taking place right this moment within our solar system.

With each victory of the United Light Forces in this final war in our solar system more and more cracks are appearing in the veil. These victories {that we most likely will not learn very much about for strategic purposes} will continue and there will be more evidence as we move forward that clearly shows us how the cabal’s power on the surface is disintegrating. We will start to see more and more evidence in our skies that something beautiful and amazing is taking place as more and more cracks in the veil appear.

We cannot deny and Cobra will no doubt agree that the flow of information regarding the ongoing war between the Resistance Movement (above and below surface) and the Chimera group has been scanty now for many months. Many people are disappointed that the earlier regular updates from Cobra about this war have in recent months been few and far between. As he has repeated in many interviews he is not allowed at this point in time to divulge information that could harm the liberation process. I believe that anyone can understand that the enemy would also benefit by knowing too much about the ongoing RM activities and plans. This article aims to gather the information that we do have about this war with the Chimera to provide as much clarity as possible at this time regarding our situation.

For newer readers I have to recommend first reading Part One of this article that I posted here in May 2016

http://prepareforchange.net/2016/05/06/the-taking-down-of-the-chimera-the-root-of-all-evil/

where you will find a longer introduction as to who exactly these Chimera beings are and an overview of the war so far (August 2014 – May 2016) on the way to our liberation from slavery to these beings so that mankind can and will finally become fully awake to the fact that they are sovereign beings free to live in peace and harmony and abundance.

The day when that liberation is actually a fact – the Day of Compression Breakthrough – the Day of The Event is looming fast. It is approaching at the speed of Love and when that Galactic Wave of Love reaches our shores after the signal has gone out from The One mankind will no longer have to fear negativity of any kind and the healing process can begin.

I will begin this compilation of information from earlier updates on June 22nd of this year.

The news on that day was disheartening because although we had already learned that the dangerous strangelet bombs had been dealt with on March 25th of this year “The vast majority of plasma strangelet bombs have been removed and now the Light forces are focusing on removal of plasma toplet bombs, successfully using the same approach;” we now discover that “Removal of the remaining plasma toplet bombs has proven to be more difficult than expected, —–“ Here we were given quite a bit of detail about the ‘quantum potential chambers’ (weapons) and the technology being used by the Light Forces to annihilate the remaining toplet bombs throughout the solar system once and for all.

It was on this date that we also learned from Cobra that “The Rothschilds have contacted a certain Dragon group and began to negotiate:”.

http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2016/06/situation-update.html

Then on July 14th Cobra provided us with the following information:

There are Cabal surrender negotiations taking place behind the scenes, and the general population has a right to know what is going on and to communicate their perspective. So here I am putting the terms of surrender for public review and discussion. The Rockefeller faction will most likely fight until their bitter end, but the rest of the Cabal will surrender when it gets unsafe enough for them. Many positive factions are getting increasingly impatient and increasingly capable of removing the Cabal from the planet. Whatever is negotiated with Rothschilds must be negotiated with Jesuits and Black nobility families as well. Chimera group is not involved in these negotiations.

To read about the terms of surrender go here;

http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2016/07/terms-of-surrender.html

On July 24th we were given some good news about the Taiwan Ascension Conference.

I am adding this info here because although it does not mention the Chimera by name the information shows us some of the great progress being made towards our liberation.

“Our Ascension conference was taking place in Taipei, the home base of many positive Dragon groups. The Blue, the White and the Black were together with us at the conference and the Plum were aware of our presence.



Our group was strong and focused and our physical and non-physical support team was more effective than ever and a certain breakthrough happened on the non-physical planes which indicates that the Veil will disintegrate „soon “.

The opening in the Veil can be seen energetically on this picture of pink sky in Taipei which was taken a few days after the conference:

A certain cycle was completed and we are entering the next phase of the Breakthrough process where things will escalate towards the Compression Breakthrough. More intel about this will be released in the near future, as will intel about surrender negotiations.

Just a few hours before the beginning of the conference, a military coup happened in Turkey. The coup was carried out by the Positive Military in Turkey against Erdogan and was crushed by the US negative military faction as instructed by their Khazarian / Jesuit commanders. To continue reading this update go here;

http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2016/07/taiwan-ascension-conference-report.html

Because of the information provided in the ‘Terms of Surrender’ update many people reacted and expressed great dislike of the fact that these negotiations were actually taking place with certain cabal groups at all. To clarify this Cobra provided the following update on

July 30th 2016

Terms of Surrender Update

There are some clarifications that need to be made about the terms of surrender.

First, the mass arrest plan is still valid and in full force. The Light forces will not wait for any dark individual or Cabal faction to surrender, they will arrest them as soon as they can do that in a way that is safe for humanity to go through the transition. Those members of the Cabal that surrender before the mass arrests will have more favorable conditions. It is very unlikely that many individual members of the Cabal will surrender before the Event because they fear the revenge from other Cabal members, as they will be perceived as „traitors “.

There is a certain possibility that the Rothschild faction as a whole will surrender and start cooperating before the Event. The Rothschilds are fallen angels from the Rigel star system in the Orion constellation. In the past, many members of the Cabal originating from Rigel have surrendered to the Light when they were shown that Light is stronger than darkness. The Rigelians have a tendency to side with the one that is stronger and many of them, when arrested or faced with strong enough opposition, will actually show signs of relief that finally someone was powerful enough to stop their negative actions. This will be a proof to them that Light is stronger that darkness and will begin to cooperate. The Rigelian race descended from spirit into mater by implantation process, their connection with spirit is still there to a certain extent and many of them will be able to ascend when this duality nightmare is over.

The Jesuits, the Archons and the Chimera all come from negative races from Andromeda Galaxy. They are all fallen angels, meaning that they have descended from spirit into matter by implantation process, and quite many will be able to ascend when the duality is over.



The Chimera group is not involved in the surrender negotiations because no surface positive faction is strong enough to be able to deal with them. The Resistance is dealing with them directly.

The Rockefeller faction is Draconian by its origin and will never surrender, they will fight back with their false flags until they are removed into the Galactic Central Sun. The Draconian race has evolved from dense matter and the more negative members of that race do not have sufficient contact with the spirit to be redeemed.

Second, the Cabal members that surrender willingly will go through a psychological transition to become part of the Light forces and will be treated fairly. They will all be stardusted so if any of them tries something funny before they fully accept the Light, they will be paralyzed immediately and then removed from the planet. During the reconciliation process they will need to fully disclose their past actions and come face to face with people’s anger, but will not be allowed to be treated violently and will not be punished. The biggest punishment for them will be their conscience after they wake up and fully realize what they have done. They will go through a psychological healing process and will live the rest of their lives in service to humanity and Light.

Third, the bounty for the capture of the Cabal members will most likely not work because the other side has put even bigger bounty on some Lightwarriors on the surface of the planet. This reflects a centuries old treaty with the Chimera that says „we will not touch your leaders and you will not touch ours. “It is expected that this deadlock will continue until the Event when finally, the breakthrough will happen and the Chimera will be check-mated.



Victory of the Light!

http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2016/07/terms-of-surrender-update.html

Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Clearing of the Chimera group continues with moderate success. After mid-August, more intel will be gradually released to the general population. Victory of the Light!

Posted by Cobra at 11:58 AM



Finally, on August 17th we had positive news of a breakthrough again.

Situation Update

Clearing of the Chimera group continues. Since mid-July, the concentration of toplet plasma bombs has fallen below a certain threshold which allows cracks in the Veil to appear. This means that plasma free of primary anomaly began to appear on the surface of the planet. This allows clearer vertical energetic communication with non-physical spiritual guides that will begin to contact the awakened part of humanity more and more.



Also, as the new cycle began in July, various positive Agartha groups have begun preparations for physical contact with the surface population. These preparations include some exact protocols which I will gradually release through my blog to the surface population.

Regarding the negotiation process with the Rothschilds we learn;

Complexity wave analysis made by the Resistance Movement estimates about 20% probability that the Rothschilds will surrender before the Event. The Light forces are proceeding with their plans for the planetary liberation and are never waiting for the outcome of the surrender negotiations, those negotiations not being their primary focus.

Here are a few more details from this Aug 17th update:

Those who are interested in genuine images of secret space program vehicles can find them here:

http://www.rense.com/general79/wdx.htm

As the plasma anomaly around the Earth is clearing fast, the negative military wants to reinforce it with plasma bombs:

https://www.sott.net/article/324824-US-Airforce-wants-to-detonate-plasma-bombs-in-the-upper-atmosphere

The Light forces are gaining victories towards the final liberation of the Syria vortex:

http://thespiritscience.net/2016/08/13/liberating-syrias-ancient-pentagram-vortex-its-geopolitical-effects/

http://www.veteranstoday.com/2016/08/05/isis-to-end-in-iraq-in-3-months-top-commander/

http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2016/08/05/478584/Iran-Syria-Alaeddin-Boroujerdi-Imad-Khamis-Walid-alMuallem

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-37044615



TZ here; Since September 1st we are in the midst of a full scale final galactic war on the surface of Gaia and within our Solar System.

Maybe we need to remind ourselves of this as we go about our business. The Light Forces are truly in appreciation of any support that we can give by taking part in regular meditations at this time! Here is the introduction on my blog to Cobra’s latest update;

This is an important update from Cobra and we learn that there is a full scale war ongoing right now in and around our solar system since September 1st!! “This is the last escalation of the Galactic Wars before the final liberation of our Solar System and the final removal of darkness from the Universe.”

Also ongoing attempts by a positive SSP group attempting to break the Earth quarantine through the development of spacecraft here on the surface have now also been attacked by the Chimera to delay those attempts.

Because of attacks on Lightworkers Cobra is calling for two extra meditations this month to strengthen the Light Grid here on the surface – these will take place on the 16th and 22nd of September at exact times of the lunar eclipse and equinox – see details below and please spread this info about the extra meditations to everyone you know.

Here is some of that update from Cobra on

September 12th 2016

The Chimera group has used the September 1st annular solar eclipse as a trigger to reopen a negative plasma portal through the Congo energy vortex. You can see that the path of totality for the eclipse goes through Congo:

Exactly 67 minutes after the eclipse was over, the Chimera group has used a scalar beam weapon from one of their UAV craft to destroy Elon Musk’s Falcon 9 in order to create a delay in the surface space programs that attempt to break the quarantine status for planet Earth:

http://spacenews.com/falcon-9-explosion-could-have-ripple-effects-across-space-industry/

To continue reading go here;

http://2012portal.blogspot.se/2016/09/a-short-situation-update.html

THE TIME TO MEDITATE IS NOW!

Have we really had any choice but to accept existing in this false veil reality that we have believed to be real for so long? Can we even imagine what reality will be like when the veil – net – web is removed? There is no doubt that mistakes have been made along the way. I don’t know if enough people have truly understood the power of our ‘free will intention’ to actually affect a change. Do you? We all truly need to understand the power of our focused unified attention and just what it can achieve when we join forces with one another. We can change anything. Do you really believe that we would have come this far without the ongoing participation of Lightworkers all around this planet regularly focused on liberating this planet for many years and especially since the arrival of Cobra’s blog in April of 2012?

Tomorrow is the date requested for the second of the two extra meditations at this time to reverse the effect of the Chimera attack on September 1st. WE NEED YOUR HELP – WE NEED YOUR FOCUS – WE NEED YOUR BEING THERE WITH US NOW TOMORROW and then every single Sunday at 4PM UTC until the day of liberation is upon us.

“The second one, at the exact moment of the equinox on September 22th at 2:21 pm UTC:

http://earthsky.org/?p=26181

The instructions for the meditation are here:

http://2012portal.blogspot.com/2016/08/make-this-viral-weekly-ascension.html

You can convert time for meditation from UTC to your local time zone here:

http://www.worldtimeserver.com/convert_time_in_UTC.aspx

Victory of the Light!”

When this war in space is over – when the Chimera fleet is destroyed – (they know no other way than to fight to the bitter end, nothing else makes sense to them, they would much prefer to go like this than any other way, going any other way than in battle would no doubt be the greatest shame for them) nothing will be able to hold back the moment of Compression Breakthrough any longer. The power in the Love Energy of our unified free will intention – focused upon seeing their complete demise – is stronger than any continued conflict on their part. Love will prevail in the end. Join us.

To read the first part of this article with more background information go to this link here: http://prepareforchange.net/2016/05/06/the-taking-down-of-the-chimera-the-root-of-all-evil/

For those who would like a complete overview of all of our victories so far in our liberation process + an overview of the many varied Light Forces cooperating with us go to this newly updated page ‘Victory Now’ link on Veritas Galactic Sweden; http://www.veritasgalacticsweden.net/the-event/victory-now

Therese Zumi

www.veritasgalacticsweden.net

