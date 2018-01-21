The GoldFish Report No. 181: Uniting the Light with Cobra, James Gilliland, KP, Winston Shrout

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



This exclusive RoundTable focuses on Extra-Terrestrial Disclosure, the status of disclosure, the players and obstacles in disclosure, and plans for First Contact. Videos of craft and other ET related material are shared and discussed.

For more information about James Gilliland and ECETI Ranch please visit www.eceti.org, to learn more about COBRA and The Resistance Movement visit http://2012portal.blogspot.com/. To learn more about Kauilapele’s Blog please visit www.kauilapele.wordpress.com, to follow Winston’s work please visit www.wssic.com.

To receive notifications of our Reports you can subscribe to our YouTube Channel, follow us on Twitter at @ReportGoldfish, www.thegoldfishreport.wordpress.com you can also follow us and like us on our 24/7 research news page at www.facebook.com/thegoldfishreport and to help support these and other programs please visit www.thegoldfishreport.com to make a donation and also you can make a donation to the links posted above. Thank you for your support and Thank you for viewing!

Also, I wish to extend a great Big Thanks to Steve for doing Cobra’s voice modulation!

TRANSCRIPT WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE IN 7-10 DAYS FROM DATE OF PUBLISHING THIS VIDEO.

DISCLAIMER

The following videos were created for educational and or general health purposes only. The content of this material strictly for research purposes, and readily available to the general public via the Internet. Viewing of the GoldFish Reports acknowledges that senders and recipients hereby agree to this disclaimer, thus releasing the source author from any and all personal liability. Also, individuals who alter or deviate from this source material, may be exposing themselves to the full extent of law.

THE OPINIONS AND HYPOTHESES OF OUR GUESTS AND GUEST CO-HOSTS DO NOT NECESSARILY REFLECT THE VIEWS OF THE GOLDFISH REPORT. AN OPINION AND HYPOTHESIS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITH NEWLY PRESENTED RESEARCH AND EVIDENCE. THE GOLDFISH REPORT IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR INFORMATION THAT MAY BE UNKNOWINGLY INACCURATE, ALTHOUGH WE DO OUR BEST TO PRESENT FACTS, OUR GOAL IS TO HAVE THE CONVERSATION ABOUT DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVES OF WORLD EVENTS AND HOW THOSE MAKING THE DECISIONS MAY IMPACT OUR LIVES. VIEWER DISCERNMENT IS ADVISED.

Copyright 2018 The GoldFish Report. All rights Reserved.