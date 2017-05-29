Who are the Light Forces?

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By DaNell Glade

LIGHT FORCES

Loose Confederation of Advances Races

Oversees the evolution in this Galaxy

Use 5th + Dimensal Vortexes of Light to assist and

Stabilize the planet

Send Spiritual energy to awaken us

(LF – Choose to Live in Peace and Harmony and to create a Galactic Network of Light)

Below the Surface – Resistance Movement – Physical Freedom Fighters from Many Star Races. Agarthans – handle the more Spiritual Aspect of this – influence Surface Populations.

On the Surface – Some Military, White Knights, White Hats, Some Dragon Groups, other Secret Groups, infiltrated since the ’70’s in Politics, Corporate networks, Banking, Technology, Development, Secret Service, Military, etc. etc.

Above the Surface – Positive Star Races from the Galactic Federation

Light forces do NOT Invade – must be INVITED. Human Will must be protected each step of the way. (Another reason things are taking so long) See Galactic Codex

70 Million plus members of the Higher Resistance Movement currently

1-3 Billion member Pleiadian base – Norther Taiwan w/ teleportation chambers.

Light Forces have liberated all other Solar Systems. Darkness contained in Earth Quarantine. Thwarted SSP ships from leaving earth orbit with Dark Forces.

Shambhala – underground kingdom – protecting earth and inhabitants for millions of years – especially the last 25,000 years.

Can have a influence on the Reincarnation cycle to ensure light workers can be born.

Prevented Earth & her Inhabitants destruction by:

Stabilizing the tectonic plates, preventing Nuclear attacks, preventing wars & ensuring we do not have any drastic cataclysms plus thwarted as many Dark Force’s plans as possible, including eliminating DUMB (Deep Underground Military Bases), Shut down cloning chambers, eliminated most Reptilian/Draco etc. etc. LF has been working and helping for millions of years.

(This is a very short version of Light Forces)

Light Forces are waiting for Humanity to awaken

Humanity is waiting for Divine Intervention

Light Forces MUST be invited to help

Humanity has been tricked to think Religion is the only way

HUMANITY – ASK FOR HELP~~~!!!!!!~~~~

Humanity, we must do OUR part!!!!

What YOU can DO

Join Sunday Synchronized Liberation Meditation (9 am PDT, 11 am Central, 4 pm UTC)

Share information – Internet, blog, YouTube. Write Articles

Connect with Your Higher Self/Soul – Receive Inner Guidance/Healing

Raise your Vibrations – Find Inner POWER

Fulfill your MISSION

Use your TALENTS = TAKE ACTION

This article (Who are the Light Forces?) was originally published on Prepare for Change and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.