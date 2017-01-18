7 Examples Showing How the Ruling Elite Are Making Us Dumber and What You Can Do

37 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Paul A Philips

If you want to hijack a planet what could be a better way of doing it than by controlling the populace without them ever knowing they’re being controlled? Unaware that anything’s going on the populace would never revolt. -Such is the nature of the hijack from the invisible enemy; the ruling elite and their silent war on humanity.

In this gross deception, the ruling elite’s carefully orchestrated plans have two distinct purposes:

The first purpose is to deceive the populace into believing that their manufactured lies; psy-ops, falsehoods, distortions, manipulations… are real: To prevent any of this from getting found out a number of distractions have been manufactured to take the populaces’ focus of attention elsewhere.

The second is to advance their agenda for total global domination, which is basically met with minimal resistance because the populace don’t know that they’ve been deceived by the first purpose.

Minorities, such as those of us frequenting the alternative media do indeed know this, but as a safeguard, to prevent the sleeping masses from waking up in numbers and causing a revolt, the ruling elite are systematically making them dumber.

Here are 7 disturbing examples showing how this is happening and what you can do.

1. Increased Toxins

An article in Time Magazine claimed that over 10 years increased environmental toxicity has contributed to lowering IQ and doubling incidences of developmental disorders, causing steep rises in, for examples, autism and dyslexia in children. These environmental toxins including fluoride in the water exacerbate the affects of increased drugging on children, leading to brain damage.

-Increased toxins in the environment through industrial pollution, agrichemicals, geo-engineering, and more mind-altering drugs or vaccines… are no coincidences. The ruling elite know that our children are here to bring in the mass awakening needed for planetary transformation. Therefore, the children are seen by the ruling elite as a threat to their agenda and have to be dumbed down.

What about the net effects these toxins will have on the children when they grow up?

2. More mind-altering drugs

Adults have also been increasingly drugged (as well as suffering from the increased environmental toxicity). For example, the increased prescribing of opioid painkillers in the USA has lead to a serious addiction epidemic.

Consistent with an increase in anxiety and depression, antidepressants are being prescribed more than ever. The infamous shooters were on antidepressants, such as the Sandy Hook shooter. Hostility, violence and suicide have been linked to the side-effects of antidepressants. According to Dr Ed Group 716/100,000 military people have committed suicide as a result of antidepressants. –That’s more than those who died fighting in the war.

3. Psychiatry and the mental disorder diagnosis fraud

A major reason for the increased drugging has been psychiatry’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM) used to diagnose mental disorders. In the 1930’s there were only 34 mental disorders, now there are some 370 plus.

From a collection of symptoms all these disorders have been invented by a number of psychiatrists through putting it to their vote: There is no objective scientific evidence to support the psychiatrists’ findings. Nor is there evidence for cures. Take the case of depression. We are told that this is caused by a biochemical imbalance; a lack of a brain chemical called serotonin, but there is no evidence to support this claim.

Yes, it’s a scam, based on vested interest. Remember, the more made up mental disorders the more drugs needed as treatment. Indeed, this means more revenue for Big Pharma and Big Government from higher drug sales.

What about the misery and suffering those criminals involved have caused from the side effects of unnecessary drugs? If you’re diagnosed mentally ill you could have your basic rights taken away. Not permitted to see your children, no longer able to vote, lose savings…

On the subject, I believe it should be a basic right to accept or reject medication for yourself or your children. It should not be left to some governmental corporate cronies trying to force their money-based statist agenda ideals… who should be banning the pills instead of guns… No doubt, we will have to fight for this basic right.

4. Toxic Food

Our food and water supplies have been made toxic by design: Besides making us sluggish and foggy minded, a rise in toxic food consumption has contributed greatly to increasing illnesses, in particular, the life-threatening diseases such as cancer. Remember, it isn’t just about dumbing us down. The ruling elite also want a significant global depopulation to make their tyrannical rule easier.

Consider toxic junk food. This is essentially processed food chemical laden, high in sugar and salt content, nasty trans-fats, overcooked and irradiated, deficient in vitamin, enzyme and mineral content. –All of which if consumed frequent and long-term contributes to the acid body leading to illness. GMO’s and their toxic genes have also contributed to illness.

The solution, to prevent and reverse illness, is to alkalize the body by eating natural immune system building alkaline foods and drinking plenty of good clean water. Eat organic food, as this is free from GMO’s and agricultural chemicals. Learn to discern the deceptive marketing where you could be fooled into buying products that are not organic or natural.

Common Education Core = Dumbing Down

5. The education system …is yet another dumbing-down agenda. As I have been saying for some time now, the education system ultimately serves to program and brainwash young people to fit into the corporate employment agenda like cogs in the wheels rather than treat them as individuals with their individual needs… see this. We know that the state education system is now giving children as young as 5 years old exam-based curricula. I suspect that the dark hidden motive behind this is to stop children from playing and developing their creative ability: The ruling elite don’t want young people to grow up and be very creative because they perceive creativity as a threat. Creativity can mean getting in touch with one’s consciousness which if willfully intended can manifest a reality totally different to the current imprisoning status quo. One way by which the war on our children shows up is when the state tries to put an end to homeschooling in whatever way they can, but I believe it is the parent’s sovereign right to choose how their children should be educated. The parents should have the freedom to pull their child away from state education and choose homeschooling if this is what they want.

6. Free speech suppression Free speech suppression and political correctness with all its rules and regulations serves to limit the way we express ourselves. There are a number of dastardly ulterior motives to this which, in effect, serve to dumb us down. If the masses succumb they will be: A. Incapable of critical thinking B. More easily controlled and manipulated C. Limited when making choices D. The unhealthy side of scepticism E. More intolerant F More blindly accepting of authorities and the general consensus of the masses G. Likely to cause protest riots from bottling up the thoughts, feelings, emotions… as a consequence of free speech suppression. To maintain the constitution, to preserve our rights to free speech, we have to defy the free speech suppression. We have to speak out and confront those control freaks with their ulterior motives trying to keep us quiet. We have a basic human right to express public opinion and wave a banner of protest… 7. The mainstream media In the silent war on humanity the mainstream media is a clear and present danger. With its mind controlling, propagandist pap and distracter factor effects, the masses are in danger of totally becoming irreversibly enslaved zombies without ever realizing the ulterior motives connected to the enslavement agenda. The mainstream media is the ultimate dumbing down weapon. Finally Never intended to be the complete A-Z but that concludes my 7 examples showing how the ruling elite are systematically making us dumber. Those who genuinely care see these things and know that they have no other choice than to take the necessary opposing action. Source: New Paradigm

