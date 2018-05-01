Resistance Movement: State of Mission Report April 2018 & Project 501 Update

124 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



State of Mission Report April 2018

Pandora in progress, EELA / VTXC in progress, primary wipeout sequence / R! grid wipeout sequence in progress. 741L50 recovery in progress, VTX realignment complete: MASTERPIECE v1.0 operational, CITA ANNABELLA v9.2 operational, minimum hyperphasic requirements met (n=2), minimum VTXPOS requirements met: potential HVBN intersection, unstable. LJVTX LOC security breach, M minimum requirements met.

Project 501 Update

Beta timeline with sporadic HV YXRs is secured (GBNF+, n=2), with hyperphasic grid activated. Internal YXR flow recovery is in progress.

HVBN intersection (PHI 3.2, P 0.90, THETA 0.83, VTXPOS 2.0) is unstable and requires GBNF security patch application, time calibrated with integration curve and triangulated with other YXRs / HVBNs.

LJVTX protocols in execution, LOC security patch required.

The above is a coded messages for the Resistance Movement as communicated by Cobra on Portal 2012. These messages are not meant for the general population, and are not meant to be understood by us.

This article (The Portal: STATE OF MISSION REPORT APRIL 2018) was originally published on The Portal and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.