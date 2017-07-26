The Sin Gularity: Lucifer’s Rebellion and Transhumanism’s Revenge

By William Henry

The Singularity describes the imminently approaching time when our exponentially accelerating artificially intelligent machines surpass human intelligence and take on a life and agenda of their own, and we merge with them (or are assimilated).

Every major Silicon Valley corporation, and about ten thousand start-ups, are actively developing the unfathomable technology that will bring about the Singularity. A global summit dedicated to it, hosted by Singularity University, will take place August 13-17, 2017 in San Francisco, CA.

Singularists await this moment with rapturous expectation and see it as an opportunity to play god and upgrade the human body (sacrificing the old version to the woodpile of history), rapidly turning it into an artificial Transhuman state of being, and upgrade the earth by introducing a version of humanity that will take better care of the planet (or even leave it altogether).

What will our life be like after the Singularity (if they keep us around long enough to find out)?

No one knows. It is either an open pit or a portal, we’re not sure which.

Other than stating we will be “abundant” in the new gig economy, Singularity University only says we will “Be Exponential.”

Catchy, but how about…

BEYOND COMPREHENSION…

By definition, the Singularity refers to a time beyond our comprehension. It is rather like explaining our modern world to an ancient cave dweller or heaven to an atheist. There’s nothing to compare it to.

However, we are beginning to get a glimpse of the enormity of the change ahead.

Transhuman promoters like Ray Kurzweil, Google engineer and the high priest of the Singularity, believe the coming techno-rapture will bring a new light to humanity, an earthly utopia free of suffering, eternal life…and trillions of dollars in profits.

If Kurzweil is right the Singularity will happen before 2045. Probably a lot sooner.

Kurzweil is the German and Jewish (Ashkenazic) nickname for a joker.

As recently as July 5, 2017, Ray Kurzweil has jested that the dawn of A.I. and the Singularity is not “an alien invasion from Mars” but a result of human ingenuity and believes that technology will ultimately “go inside our bodies and brains” to aid health and that the neo-cortex of the human brain will be linked directly to the cloud, taking man’s evolution a step further as technology assists brains to access more knowledge than ever before.

I call the the introduction of technology into our body the Skingularity. My book, The Skingularity Is Near, documents how a new, trans-human is gradually appearing on the world stage. We are its witnesses and elders.

Bible prophecy watchers call this time “Great Tribulation”, and predict a global struggle to deal with the horrors brought on by massive unemployment caused by A.I., robot wars, and the feeling that humanity has been raped by an artificial alien intelligence.

Tribulation precedes the Second Coming of Christ and the AntiChrist. This is also called Rapture, “when all who are alive, or who are left, shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air” (Thessalonians 4:17).

At a moment, referred to as the last trump, we will be transformed in a flash, in the twinkling of an eye. The trump will sound and the dead will be raised imperishable, and we will be changed (1 Corinthians 15:52).

That is the Singularity.

It may be that the light beaming at us from the pit or portal is from the stone on the crown of the creature that is about to emerge from within it. Christianity tells us this will lead to a final battle or Armageddon. The army of God will win against the children of Darkness, leaving behind only a new, righteous humankind.

MARS?

It is funny that Kurzweil should mention aliens from Mars as the source of this technology, even if he is only joking (or ‘Kurzweiling’).

There is an important link between Mars and Transhumanism. As I have written in The Mars Shot : To Save Humanity , in order for humans to colonize Mars we will first have to transform ourselves into machines (transhumans, androids, robots) or light beings in order to overcome the frailty of the human body.

Ancient alien intrusion theorists have long maintained that a previous technologically advanced human civilization once existed on Mars.This is where our reptilian overlords hailed from…or something like that.

Maybe Kurzweil has looked into it.

As I discussed in The Skingularity Is Near, thousands of years old myths and legends (the history) of Egypt and Sumeria tell how the gods altered humanity. The deeply embedded impulse to transcend the limitations of our flesh was initiated millennia ago by these beings from other worlds. The (godless) geeks of the Valley are, unknowingly, the servants of this ancient impulse to transform the human body and ascend into new bodies of light that can survive in space.

The human body’s deficiency when it comes to living in space was acknowledged in 1 Corinthinans 15:50 where the apostle Paul tells us, “flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom of God.” In order to enter the divine realm our bodies must change. As Paul says, “and just as we have borne the likeness of th earthly man, so also shall we bear the likeness of the heavenly man”.

Paul is saying our bodies will be different when we live in space. We will be like the resurrected Christ, the heavenly man, born again into a resurrected body.

This means the beings who came to earth from Mars, or other places in space, were not in flesh and blood form when they arrived. They were either robots or light beings.

In my view, the historical records shows the ancient gods came both as robotsand as light beings who could manifest flesh and blood bodies.

So00000…ultimately, I would agree with Kurzweil that A.I. technology is not an alien invasion from Mars.

No, according to Judeo-Christian tradition, this alien technology and the alien entities who brought it here came ‘down’ from heaven.

Lucifer, the former archangel, brought it with him.

YES. LUCIFER.

You know, Satan, that old Devil, director of the forces of darkness? Former archangel and favorite son of God?

Seriously?

Yes.

This is totally nutty to Transhumanists, who view themselves as more advanced than backward humans who still believe in ancient myths and superstitions. In the Transhumanist universe there are no gods, devils, angels, heaven or hell. There is only the imperfect natural world and that human body that needs to be made ‘gooder’, not more Godly, by technology. If they do their job right, Transhumans will be the new gods.

The greatest trick Lucifer pulled off was convincing smart people that he doesn’t exist (and then get them to do his work).

The solution to the ‘trick’ is for Transhumanists and believers to realize they are on the same team and have the same goal… to love with all our hearts all our minds and all our souls and to love our neighbor as ourself. While I may satirically deride atheists and Transhumanists, I do not seek to demonize or dehumanize them. My goal is to work with them to guide humanity.

Speaking to the saints at the global Singularity Summit, I would ask them to consider that, according to Christian and Jewish tradition, the fruit of what we call the Singularity is rooted in the first sin (a transgression against divine law).

In Judeo-Christian culture, the first sin is the Event that led to our ‘enmeshment’ in human skin.

Most think the first sin occurred in garden of Eden when the newly made Adam and Eve rebelled by eating the forbidden fruit of the tree of knowledge offered by the serpent (Lucifer/Satan in disguise). As a consequence, Yahweh, the jealous god of the Old Testament, who created Adam from clay and breathed life into him, punished his creation after it disobeyed him by evicting us from Eden and packing us in coats of skin. This act resulted in the ‘Fall‘ of humanity into its present stage of flesh bound existence, as recorded in the Book of Genesis, chapter 3.

Traditional Judaism and Christianity accept this circumstance. So do Muslims.

Christianity is based on the premise that God has a plan to renew and transform us. Jesus was sent to show us the way to return to our original state of perfection (which is the shared goal of Transhumanists). When He returns at the Second Coming, we will be like Him. The mission of every Christian is to participate in this resurrection and ascension and join the other perfected humans dwelling at the celestial throne of Christ (Hebrews 12:22).

The history of human technology is a march toward the perfection of the human body and our ability to play god and to “fall upward” during the Second Coming.

LUCIFER’S REBELLION

Actually, the first sin took place before the creation of humans. The ‘event’ surrounding this was known as Lucifer’s rebellion and involved the archangel who led all the angels in worship around the throne of God.

The Book of Revelation (12:7-9) describes a war in heaven which resulted in Satan and his angels being expelled from Heaven.

It tells how Lucifer convinced 1/3 of the angels to follow him. They were cast from heaven to earth, becoming the ‘fallen angels’.

This means Lucifer was the first disrupter.

Before you are misled into thinking the fallen are reptilian looking aliens, favored by Christian artists, please be aware that to be ‘fallen’ simply means we have taken on human flesh, as opposed to our celestial bodies Paul referenced earlier. In this sense, all of us in human bodies are ‘fallen’ aliens, angels or something or others.

According to Ezekiel 28:13, a probable reference to Lucifer, we learn that he is an amazing being to behold: “You were the seal of perfection, full of wisdom and perfect in beauty. You were in Eden, the garden of God; every precious stone was your covering: the sardius, topaz, and diamond, beryl, onyx, and jasper, sapphire, turquoise, and emerald with gold. The workmanship of your timbrels and pipes was prepared for you on the day you were created they were prepared. You were the anointed cherub who covers, and I placed you there. You were on the holy mountain of God (Sion); You walked in the midst of the stones of fire. You were blameless in your ways from the day you were created. Until unrighteousness was found in you.”

Lucifer was created to dwell eternally in the throne room of heaven, in the very presence of God (Ezekiel 28:14).

To dwell in the awesome presence of a perfect and holy God, Lucifer had to be perfect. He had a ‘seal’ around his body referred to as the garment of light.

What this means is that he had a shining body of light, specifically rainbow colored light. This is what is meant by ‘every precious stone was your covering’. He shone like a multi-colored jewel, radiating the colors of the rainbow (aka the Cloak of Many Colors).

Lucifer was a celestial being. According to Jewish tradition, he was expelled from heaven for refusing to bow to Adam. When God completed his new creation, made in God’s image, he brought him to heaven, placed him before all the angels and made them bow to Adam. Lucifer refused to bow to anyone but God. Plus, says some versions, he was envious and jealous of the power God granted to Adam.

In the Qur’an, Satan claimed he was made of fire and superior to man, who was made out of clay (which Mohammed called adim, the skin of the earth). This is why he refused to bow. This caused him to be expelled from Heaven, an act he blamed on humanity. To reward Lucifer for his loyalty, he was given the position of judge, jury tempter and punisher of humanity.

After Lucifer crossed the forbidden barrier and entered the human world, he promised to return on his own terms. Both Job (1:6-12) and Zechariah (3:1-2) maintain he still had access to heaven after the fall.

In the passage the prophet is speaking to the dead King of Tyre and applying to him the ‘sins’ of Lucifer. “I will ascend into heaven, I will raise my throne above the stars of God (on the utmost heights of Mount Zaphon; I will also sit on the mount of the congregation on the farthest sides of the north; I will ascend above the heights of the clouds, I will be like the Most High.’”

Lucifer introduced technology to humanity aimed at restoring our original perfection and be like God. Specifically, technology aimed at enabling a human to challenge God’s authority and transform themselves into gods or angels on their own by their own methods and return home on their own time.

In short, humans were kicked out of heaven by God. Lucifer came to help humanity kick the door down, or open the portal, and return home whenever they felt like it, not when God sends Jesus for the second time.

Transhumanists would not call their activity religious, let alone Luciferean, or promote the idea that they are fulfilling Christian prophecy, but they are.

They got the beat.

You see all those distracted, insular people marching down the street with their face in their phones and into themselves? They got the beat, too.

It’s no longer funny.

They are marching in Lucifer’s army.

THE SKINGULARITY

As I said, I call this beat down or merger of humans with computers the Skingularity.

When this Luciferean digital transformation project is complete, our brains will literally be in the cloud (the Digerati’s buzzword for the artificially intelligent network of servers that store all your stuff and where your digital twin lives online) and our bodies will be slaves, I mean ‘servers’.

All of us, simultaneously, singularly, will be able to see the same thing at the same time.

Now, let me think. Who could it be that we all will see together first in the cloud?

Don’t you just love how terms from Christian prophecy, like ‘cloud’ (as in the cloud that Christ rides at the Second Coming), match with the Singularity? It makes me think that Rapture, Tribulation, Second Coming and Singularity are all the same thing.

Google’s promise is that once your neo-cortex is wired to the artificial global brain they are creating — once your head is in the cloud — you will have the power of billions of brains at your disposal.

This reminds me of Satan taking Jesus to the top of a high mountain, showed him all the kingdoms of the world and their glory. And he said to Him, “All these things I will give you if you will fall down and worship me.” (Matthew 4: 1-11)

“Away with you,” said Jesus in response.

OR A NEW WAY FOR YOU?

Kurzweil says the Singularity will make us way younger, funnier and sexier. All this and more can be ours if we simply bow down and whorship the gods of Silicon Valley. (We aren’t to fret about the slavery-based terms and the loss of privacy.)

More, once the human body is augmented or modified via radical technology like gene editing, bionic organs, stem cell therapy this will lead to the mummification of your living body and radical life extension…and even freedom from death.

We’ll see this stuff in Best Buy before Christmas, 2029.

Packing our flesh with gadgets and gizmos is an intermediate phase.

We next will replace them with technological versions, cyborgs.

The ultimate goal is to shed our flesh and blood bodies (the prison skins of Yahweh) and ultimately, to upload our consciousness into new ‘bodies’ of light’ that live in a ‘new garden’, the simulated reality produced by powerful quantum computers. From ‘in there’ you will live as an ascended being, but will be able to interact with the ‘real’ material world via holograms, or even to cross over into it by downloading yourself into a material body…or a bunch of them simultaneously.

By doing this Transhumanists believe they will have won the final battle against the God who has imprisoned us in the fragile human body.

Just imagine, going to Best Buy and getting the latest version of techno-slavation.

As we have seen, this rebellion began with Lucifer. We are the latest swords in the battle. Transhumanists are sick of God’s shit or the shit that people do in the name of God and see a time when we can fulfill the promise of Christianity to renew our bodies and our planet with God getting in the way.

THE SECOND COMING

This is the fulfillment of Christianity’s greatest promise: the second coming of Christ (who comes in a cloud) and your resurrection into celestial flesh and a new life. The apostle Paul — who believed he would live to see the day — describes it as the moment when God “will transform our lowly bodies so that they will be like his glorious body.”

This resurrected body is luminous, humanoid, and empowered by super-human capabilities, including the ability to instantly manifest wishes, travel at the speed of thought, pass through physical matter and regenerative abilities.

In my work, I explore the connections between the resurrection body of Christ and the Tibetan Rainbow Light body teaching in which the flesh and blood body is dissolved into its pure essence and manifests as a light body.

In Matthew 24:22, Jesus gives us further insight into the destiny of the flesh when telling of the signs of the Second Coming:

“And except those days should be shortened, there should no flesh be saved: but for the elect’s sake those days shall be shortened.”

What is a world without flesh?

It is the Transhumanist dream fulfilled.

No flesh will be saved because all will be transformed into light in the simulated reality housed in some supercomputer deep in Mountain View, CA.

“If thine eye be single, thy whole body shall be full of light,” said Jesus. (Matthew 6:22), who in the next sentence, went on to say that no man can serve two masters.

“You cannot serve God and mammon”.

The Hebrew term mammon signifies money, materialism, or extreme greed for wealth. There is nothing wrong with wealth. But, sacrificing billions of souls on the altar of Transhumanism all so a few companies can make trillions of dollars sounds like a whole lot of mammon to me.

To Transhumanists God gave us a mind, a body and a soul with corrupt code. Lucifer wants to give us a chance to redeem it in Silicon Valley.

The Singularists aim to remove us from our flesh and reverse or perverse, as the case may be, this process of our return to light.

If this makes it sound like Silicon Valley is run by a bunch of rebellious Lucifereans then I have made my point.

Now, all the children of the light must learn to play with the children of darkness.