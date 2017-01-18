US Made Attempt to Recruit Russian Diplomat on January 14 – Moscow

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



US intelligence services undertook another attempt at recruiting a Russian diplomat on January 14, just a week before President Barack Obama’s departure from the White House, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said Wednesday.

MOSCOW, January 18 (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gave a press conference summarizing past year’s events during which he noted a rise in US attempts to recruit Russian diplomats, including an April 2016 incident involving a minister counsellor of the Russian Embassy in Washington.

“What Sergei Lavrov has described was a small part of what we have seen. One of the latest recruiting attempts took place on January 14. So imagine, the [Obama] team is about to leave, it has to busy itself with transferring the administration to the new president and the new team, but despite this, it has been ramping up every means used against Russia,” Zakharova said as broadcast by the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

US recruiting attempts were confirmed by the Kremlin, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov stating that the details were made public by the Russian Foreign Ministry due to aggressive and unfriendly rhetoric coming from the Obama administration.

Obama’s team has just two days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20.

Source: Sputnik News

