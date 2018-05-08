One Vaccine Vial Is Not Necessarily The Same As The Next

By Helen Lobato

Aluminium has been described by immunologist C.A. Janeway as, “immunology’s dirty little secret.”

There are three forms of aluminium which are used as adjuvants in vaccines in order to bring about an immune response:

aluminium phosphate

aluminium hydroxide

amorphous aluminium hydroxyphosphate sulphate

Each shot of Merck’s HPV vaccine, Gardasil, contains 225 micrograms of amorphous aluminium hydroxyphosphate sulphate and Gardasil 9 contains 500 mcgs of the same adjuvant.

“Of all the vaccines in 2017, parents report Gardasil to be the most reactive vaccine in adolescents. The stories we hear and the cases I’ve seen are horrendous.” Dr. Suzanne Humphries

The three types of aluminium work differently in the body. They are not the same – they are not just interchangeable. These 3 types of aluminium adjuvants differ in how they affect the immune system and so it is vital that we know which adjuvant has been used in a particular vaccine. And yet, it is assumed that what is listed on the package insert on any vaccine is what is in the vial.

We expect that each vaccine is labelled clearly and states what type of aluminium has been used as the adjuvant. But sadly this is not the case. Standardization of aluminium is a problem because particle sizes vary and this presents consistency problems.

In Merck’s Dirty Little Secret, Dr. Suzanne Humphries wonders why Gardasil hits the immune systems of some of these teenagers so ‘viciously,’

“By Merck’s own admission for every 100,000 people who use Gardasil or Gardasil 9 you expect a minimum of 2300 serious adverse events to combat 12 potential cases of cervical cancer.”

A vial of Gardasil contains AAHS or amorphous aluminium hydroxyphospate sulphate chosen because it ‘binds better to the protein antigen and promotes a bigger immune system bonfire with more antibodies.’

Dr. Humphries states that although she always knew that no child can be standardized, she used to believe that vaccines could be, and claims that we cannot be sure that what is printed on the vaccine label matches what is actually in the vaccine.

Dr. Humphries explains the research done by Shirodkar in 1990 in which the whole-cell DPT vaccine label manufactured by Connaught Laboratories listed the adjuvant as ‘aluminium potassium sulphate’ but was really ‘amorphous aluminium hydroxyphosphate sulphate’ or AAHS, the same adjuvant used in Gardasil.

The diptheria and tetanus toxoids that make up the highly problematic whole cell diptheria, pertussis and tetanus vaccines contain the same adjuvant AAHS as is used today in Gardasil.

Could it be that the aluminium might have played a role in the reactions said to be because of the pertussis endotoxin in the whole cell DPT vaccines? Interestingly, there were many reactions in children who were given just the diptheria and tetanus toxoid vaccines. These vaccines did not contain the pertussis endotoxin.

More Dirty Secrets

A New Zealand hepatitis B package insert from 1987 states that the adjuvant used was aluminium hydroxide. However the labelling was wrong and had to be changed to amorphous aluminium hydroxyphosphate meaning that the hepatitis B vaccines were mislabeled for more than a decade and in reality, contained a more reactive adjuvant and one that was difficult to standardize.

Another example was the misspelling of New Zealand’s VAQTA or the Hepatitis A vaccine. The 1994 package stated that it contained aluminium hydroxide. However this was incorrect with Merck requesting the label be changed to reflect that the vaccine contained amorphous aluminium hydroxyphospate sulphate or AAHS. And remember these adjuvants react differently in the body so it is vital that labels are correct.

We now know that Merck’s vaccines have always contained AAHS in them.

For decades these labels have been incorrect.

Dr. Humphries explains an important implication and one that nullifies the Cochrane Review into aluminium.

In 2004 a Cochrane review of aluminium was undertaken and published in The Lancet,

“We found no evidence that aluminium salts in vaccines cause any serious or long-lasting adverse events. Despite a lack of good-quality evidence we do not recommend that any further research on this topic is undertaken.”

But as Dr. Humphries points out, these reviews were performed on aluminium hydroxide or aluminium phosphate where in reality the vaccines contained amorphous aluminium hydroxyphosphate sulphate or AAHS.

“The fact is that by 2004 vaccine manufacturers knew full well that the labelling was false and never informed.” Dr. Thomas Jefferson

The repercussions of this as activist, Elizabeth Hart, suggests:

“Jefferson et al’s scientifically unsound review has facilitated poorly evidenced acceptance of the safety of aluminium-adjuvanted vaccines. As a consequence, an increasing number of aluminium-adjuvanted vaccines are being added to vaccination schedules around the world… The long-term cumulative effects of the ever-growing list of vaccine products are unknown.”

The number of girls and boys experiencing adverse events following their Gardasil vaccination continues to grow at a faster and more alarmingly rate than that of other vaccines. To date, there are over 85,000 reports on the World Health Organisation’s database, VigiBase. The use of amorphous aluminium hydroxyphosphate sulphate or (AAHS) causes the immune system to become 104 times more powerfully stimulated than what would occur naturally. Such overstimulation of the immune system results in the development of more dangerous allergies, especially asthma. It also causes the manifestation of autoimmune diseases and seizures and all of the conditions that are occurring in our young teenagers after HPV vaccination including POTS or postural orthostatic tachycardic syndrome, gastrointestinal problems, heart disease, cancer, hair loss, depression, insomnia, and excruciating joint pain.

Aluminium is indeed, immunology’s dirty little secret.

