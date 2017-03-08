CIA Contractor on #VAULT7 Leak: ‘There is Heavy Shit Coming Down’

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By The Real Fly

Everything that Wikileaks has revealed over the past year has hurt both the integrity and honor of the United States. The question you have to grapple with, is it well deserved? After all, living inside of a vast and powerful empire has its benefits. As the empire expands, so does the wealth of its citizens. But it hasn’t worked out that way, has it? The CIA deep staters have turned their guns on the people they serve — using third world banana republic tactics to silence opposition, take down regimes not beholden to their world view, using advanced technology to both spy and monitor on American citizens — infringing on our civil rights like nothing we’ve ever seen before.

The reason for the populist uprising and the lack of equanimity amongst those traditionally supportive of the CIA lies in the improper distribution of the spoils of war. There aren’t any. All the average American has received from $10 trillion in Obama inspired deficit spending is American casualties of war, jobs lost to cheaper labor overseas, expensive oil prices, expensive healthcare, and run away education costs — along with a sundry of social disturbances that have people fed up.

While the elite flaunt hedonistic lifestyles, eschewing basic decency for the perverse, normies get more of the same old bullshit. After electing a true agent of change in Donald Trump, the people are laughed at and impugned by the elitist media. Their President is set upon by ‘permanent government’ officials in the intelligence agencies — whose only goal is to derail and destroy his term before it even begins.

Then we come to find out the same people who told us the Russians were our enemy, revealing corruption and depravity on a monumental scale via the Podesta emails, they were, in fact, the ones spying on us all along — both lying and mocking us like Lords in a fiefdom.

Here’s Fox News reporting on the latest scandal to hit the wires, #VAULT7

Fox New sources inside the CIA said the agency was running around like headless chickens, saying ‘there is heavy shit coming down.’

This article (CIA Contractor on #VAULT7 Leak: ‘There is Heavy Shit Coming Down’) was originally published on Zero Hedge and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.