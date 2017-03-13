Things That Make You Go “Hmmm…”: CIA Documents in Rockefeller Barn

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Joseph P. Farrell

I couldn’t resist this one, but when I read the header in the email Mr. P.K. sent me along with the accompanying article, my first reaction was “you’ve got to be kidding.” Well, no, they’re not kidding, and you’re going to have to read this one to believe it:

The CIA forgot about a bunch of classified documents stashed in the Rockefellers’ barn

It has long been contended in the alternative research community and even among some “mainstream” researchers that the CIA was in fact established not so much as an agency of the federal government, but as an intelligence agency for Wall Street and “big finance”, under the front of being a federal agency, conveniently paid for not by the obscenely rich, but by the American taxpayer. Think of it as the American version of the Most Serene Republic of Venice: a financial oligarchy disguised as a republic, complete with its own special version of the Council of Ten(the CIA), conducting its own foreign policy, espionage, and covert operations at the behest of said oligarchy, and making the citizens of Venice pay for it.

Well, if there was any doubt about that view of things, it would appear to have been dispelled by this article, for ask yourself an important question: what are classified CIA documents doing in a vault in a Rockefailure barn in the first place? And not only that, but CIA security officers were called in to “vet” the property:

The issue apparently be traced back to 1975, when then-Vice President Nelson A. Rockefeller, or NAR as he is sometimes referred to in the documents, had asked Staff Security Officer Ralph Martin to have a vault at the Rockefeller estate in Pocantico Hills surveyed by CIA’s security staff. That December, CIA officers surveyed the property and made several recommendations regarding security. After these recommendations were implemented, CIA’s Director of Security, Robert Gambino, certified that the vault met “the minimum physical security standards for the storage of classified material, including sensitive compartment information [SCIF].”

To make matters worse, as the article points out, the CIA apparently had entirely forgotten about the matter of the off-site documents storage until it was apprised of the matter by a judge.

Oh, and by the way, some of those documents apparently included “genetic matters”, no great surprise for the eugenics and race-obsessed Rockefailures:

A CIA memo describes the vault itself. The vault was apparently located “in the basement of carriage house.” In addition to personal papers, there were three “four-drawer safes” full of “personal memoranda, generic reports, briefings and documents” that ranged from Limited Official Use Only to TOP SECRET or Codeword classified.

You’ll note that in the document sample immediately following the above citation, reference is made to documents coming from several agencies as the source of the documents. In other words, the vault was full not just of CIA documents, but documents originating from other federal agencies. One can safely speculate on what these agencies may have been: FBI, NSA, and Departments of Commerce and the Treasury, among others.

Then comes a stunner:

The memo went on to note that while the facility “technically” met the criteria for TS/SCI storage, this was “negatively impacted” by the Rockefeller staff having the combinations to the safes, and that “numerous staff” had access to the vault. While there were alarms that would notify the Rockefeller security, there was apparently no procedure in place for coordinating with the U.S. Government over a possible breach of these classified materials. (Emphasis added)

Following this, we’re then informed that some of these documents became part of the Rockefailure estate! In order to prevent the FOIA release of said documents, which might prove embarassing to Mr. Nelson Aldrich Rockefailure (perish the thought!), they were then whisked away into the Ford Library and Mrs. Rockefailure was to control access to them, all of which gives a new perspective on those researchers who have maintained that Nixon was done in by the Rockefailure interests, via their plant in his administration, Mr. Kissinger, for his opposition to GATT(General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade), to bring in Mr. Ford who promptly insured Rockefailure influence over the policies of the Federal Government by making Mr. Rockefailure his vice president.

Whatever the truth or lack thereof of such speculations regarding the Nixon-Watergate era, one thing emerges from the whole story: (1) there was no precedent for the storage of classified files on private property after an official left office; (2) Nelson Rockefailure nevertheless continued to do so with impunity, all of which suggests that (3) the suspicions of the CIA-Wall Street link have now passed from the realm of speculation to a clear case that during a particularly significant period of American history, the pattern of this connection that began with Allen Dulles, CIA director, and his connections to the Wall Street firm of Sullivan and Cromwell, continued long after Dulles’ demise and well into the Nixon-Ford years.

And let us remember, Nixon brought George Herbert Walker Bush into the White House orbit by making him chairman of the Republican National Committee, and Ford made him CIA director.

Looks like Lucy might have some ‘splainin to do…

See you on the flip side…

Joseph P. Farrell has a doctorate in patristics from the University of Oxford, and pursues research in physics, alternative history and science, and “strange stuff”. His book The Giza DeathStar, for which the Giza Community is named, was published in the spring of 2002, and was his first venture into “alternative history and science”.

This article (Things That Make You Go “Hmmm…”: CIA Documents in Rockefeller Barn) was originally published on Giza Death Star and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.