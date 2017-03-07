ZERO YEAR: It doesn’t get any bigger than Vault 7

30 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Wikileaks Open Up ‘Vault 7’

“The Largest Ever Publication Of Confidential CIA Documents”

By State of the Nation

If ever President Donald Trump needed a boost out of the swamp, that time is now.

Along comes WikiLeaks with what is destined to be the largest release of confidential CIA information and data in U.S. history. The following “Press Release” comes directly from the official WikiLeaks website: wikileaks.org

PRESS RELEASE: Vault 7: CIA Hacking Tools Revealed

For those who are uninitiated in the arcane minutiae of CIA-directed blackops and psyops, the following post offers additional background on just some of the heretofore secret details.

As for exactly what those many “secret strategies” and “MO tactics” routinely utilized by the C.I.A. are, there will be a number of caches of highly radioactive information to be released from WikiLeaks Vault 7. Each one promises to level the playing field like never before by virtue of the crucial info released into the public domain.

Deep State

With each successive disclosure coming out of Vault 7, it will become crystal clear that the Central Intelligence Agency is the very backbone of Deep State.

It will also become known that the C.I.A. not only works closely with every major organ of the Mainstream Media (MSM), but that the MSM is essentially owned and operated by the C.I.A. Because news is considered ‘intelligence”, and news reporting is also known as intelligence gathering, the C.I.A. took over the MSM decades ago.

The third pillar which holds up the Deep State operating platform is the FED (Federal Reserve System). These three patently unlawful entities — the C.I.A., the MSM and FED — work in tandem to support the all-powerful Military Industrial Complex (MIC). It is the MIC which permits the United States of America to effectively function as the military arm of the New World Order. The USA: Military Arm Of The New World Order

It is only because of the complete co-option of Corporate America by Deep State that the USA was ever taken over by a shadow government. This group of unelected officials and foreign agents basically runs the U.S. Government, Inc. US Inc. in turns reports to a much more powerful global entity known as the World Shadow Government. Deep State: Where the Shadow Government Meets the Corporate Controllers

Conclusion

With the historic opening of Vault 7, what has been severely compromised is the key element which has forever distinguished the C.I.A. as the premier arbiter of “actionable intelligence”. Now that their methods and technologies have been disclosed for the whole world to see, The Company (as it is known in intelligence circles) will quickly become a toothless tiger.

The 3 Pillars of Deep State Must Be Knocked Down Post Haste

Nevertheless, it has never been more important for the POTUS to dissolve the C.I.A., as well as shut down the MSM. Any once all-powerful organization that finds itself in its death throes is bound to do a LOT of damage as it thrashes about gasping for air.

Furthermore, by taking over the FED, the U.S. Treasury will not only take back its constitutionally-granted power to print the nation’s money supply, it will further deprive the C.I.A. from financial resources necessary to conduct its black operations worldwide.

These are just some of the more critical reasons why Vault 7 is such a defining moment in the history of the American Republic, as it is for the world-at-large.

State of the Nation

March 7, 2017

This article (ZERO YEAR: It doesn’t get any bigger than Vault 7) was originally published on State of the Nation and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.