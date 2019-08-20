NEWS-AND-VIEWS-FROM-THE-NEFARIUM-FEB-7-2019

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=McRdtOHcGP4 It’s getting interesting in the dystopia that is the European Union, because France has just recalled its ambassador, citing “meddling”:
Allah has nothing to do with the Holy Trinity. Francis the Worst is a Gnostic infiltrator and he seeks to destroy the Priesthood and the Church.
Agreed, the EU needs serious reform. It has to be a Europe for the European nations, the people, not banking technocrats who willing to destroy European culture. The Italians are causing some ructions and this must continue until signs of reform. Having an appalling leader like the Rothschild puppet Macron in France is a sure sign things are going in the wrong direction.
The European union has to go bring back greece
Why do you never ever criticize jewish diaspora or zionist interests? Literally nazi nazi evil deep state popes. Not a single peep about jewish power, not a single peep about jewish intellectuals and financial powerhouses calling for white genocide, not a peep about zionist interests driving Trump's iranian and venezuelan interests. You even go so far as to criticize "nazis" for the migrant crisis. Why would nazis flood Germany full of turks and north africans who will make them a minority by 2035 in their own country? What group of people has hated Europeans with a passion for centuries?
If there is this super powerful nazi international why are they allowing jews to openly call for European genocide? Why are jewish financier families so powerful in Europe like the Rothschilds? Why would they allow the jewish Sackler family to pump American whites full of opioids intentionally?
I feel like you work to divert attention away from jews onto nazis in a cointel pro type way.
Love your work Joseph!!!
This Euro shit is boiling down to French China-made scooters vs. Italian Lamborghinis, Maseratis, Ferraris, and Linguini w/garlic.
It's down to yellow vests vs. purple diapers, but I could be wrong about the diapers.
In the end, both Italians and French HATE smelling-of-cabbage Merkel muff. You can take that one to the kitchen.
The only artifact in Yuroppe fucking Merkel is a Bosch injection pump, and it's a prototype.
Much of this proves that the EU wants to destroy any sense of nationalism. Labelling it as racist to love your country and the main way to dilute nationalism? dilute it with mass unwanted and unwelcomed immigration. Contrary to what the media puts out and that includes social, NO ONE want there country flooded with migrants.
Interesting how the EU problems mirror our own. With the bureaucratic takeover of the EU similar to the deep state, a certain faction of the CIA, and the Justice Department, the Mueller probe into Russian collusion, the globalists fighting against the nationalist for supremacy and the globalist using a double standard and underhanded tactics, such as you're a racist conservative, but I'm not a racist liberal for my racist shit. The media is working in conjunction with the deep state to brain wash the people into thinking this double standard is fair, and as Dr. Farrell said, the people are getting sick of it.
Trust Jeff Sessions !
Aprocathiscy is everywhere
I would really like your opinion on pastor Rick WILES theory that since MACRON declared trading with Iran in currency other than the U.S. dollar, the revolution started, suggesting the US is behind the revolution. I believed it was grass roots, suffering of the people. But I think pastor Rick wiles is onto something. Your opinion.
The great ideological battles of our time are shifting to the terrain of culture. The controversies over free speech and the arts; multiculturalism and education; the relevance of gender, race, and class to the study of the humanities and society; these and other questions have been stirring stronger passions than any dispute over economic policy or electoral politics. Conservatives like to put liberals into the same boat with the far left, the better to sink them both. This overinclusive use of the category "left" not only implicates liberals in the failures of communism; it implicitly denies that liberals were ever opposed to communism. And it enables the neoconservatives to create a picture for themselves of a culture in the grip of treason. The intellectual movements influencing the academy today are cultural. These movements do not, in any case, form a coherent ideology in the classic, nineteenth-century sense; it is pointless, and irrelevant, to talk about a "left" in terms that have long been outdated. By collapsing liberals and all vaguely leftish movements into the collapse of communism, the neoconservatives may think they have poured discredit upon all the cultural and intellectual tendencies they dislike. But they are really just turning themselves into a curious, if belligerent, anachronism.
BORDERS ARE IMMORAL!…..which is why President Macron ordered French Police to deposit Immigrants who landed in France, over onto the Italian forest side of the French border. Denigrating French political elites with a charge of hypocrisy is unwarranted & outrageous! ! !
Ill stick w/ Vatican assistance of Nazi's fleeing War Crimes via Genoa Italy for 800$….
I am not able to find any reference in the Arabic or English media about the pope meeting the grand Imam of Morocco ,
however I came across articles about the pope meeting the Grand Imam of al-Azhar in Egypt
Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed el-Tayeb ,
this meeting took place while the pope was visiting the United Arab Emirates ,
what was signed is a football ,
could you have misspoken or I am missing something ?
from what I see in the clip to the best of my knowledge the Imam walking with the Pope is Grand Imam of al-Azhar in Egypt
Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed el-Tayeb .
Watch "Pope Francis Signed a Pledge of Universal Fraternity with Other Religious Leaders?" on YouTube
https://youtu.be/gsJxECYaufc
Any chance that Dr. Farrell can talk to Yanis Varoufakis?
We have 6 corporations that control 90% of all types of media that we are exposed too. Many call this controlling the narrative. Catholic, Christian and Islam is like a second century and later attempt to control the narrative which began with Catholic distortions designed to make us afraid and subservient. The later theologies of Christianity and Islam use the same distortions for purposes of control as the Catholics. The theologies see their control slipping and are seeking to work together to avoid even more loss of control. People are finally beginning to understand that their strings are being pulled by people who do not have their best interest at heart. That is how Trump got elected and why the control freaks are freaking out at google, facebook and youtube. The forced narrative is beginning to break down as more people seek to make and find their own narrative. I hope this helps provide some perspective on theology.
I'm Dutch and sure that the opposition/disgust against to what the EU has become is growing.
Lots of (regular/ordinairy)people down here are sympathetic to the Yellow Vests,contrary to what the MSM try to tell us.
Reconstruction of the EU is unavoidable…
Piss ant Macron complaining about "interference in internal affairs" when he goes and tells Venezuelan's that their elected president is illegitimate, and that they should accept someone he approves of?
Spot on.
Wake up to the rocking orthodox priest from Oxford. Spy, double agent, here to confuse. War is not fort with bombs anymore, like the visitors we wage intellectual war. This Jo is a man of faith, faith denies reality. Orthodox faith, Faith denies Gods' kindergarten, faith a denial of God, esoteric another escape from reality. Reality is the creation God plats in.
See you tomorrow, if you pay my wealthy arse.
Gaul should be redefined as to meaning, doing a Farrell.
Kudos Italy 🍃❣🍃
Kalergi plan. Research.
what di maio did was to call out macron
& expose the french economy dependance on exploitation of Africa. .
that they are holding africa hostage ……
the banksters didn't like that at ALL …
& now are trying to arrest salvini on 'kidnapping' charges ,
for refusing the boats ….
the M5S/Lega nord are aligning with the yellow vests …
(remember, di maio is the protege of bepe grillo who started M5S) .
they have prepared this fight for many years & are 'loaded'…
W. D. Gann of Texas by way of Astrology, predicted the 1929 Crash seven years earlier in '22. Also he had a "90 year law" predicting another one for this year, 2019 by way of Astrology. And sure we do have the Deep State Control over this, but with Europe falling apart, we have to ask ourselves honestly "How much longer can it be sustainable?" It's always been on shaky ground ever since Nixon broke Bretton Woods, but in broken EU looming on the horizon, things don't look so peachy.
Europe is like the democrats – it has IDENTITY only, nothing else.
Macron is just trying to stop his approval ratings plummeting, by diverting attention elsewhere:
Macron best leader ever lived
God forbid you examine your own Union of States
Dr. Joseph Farrell like to ask you a question hasn't nothing to do with your video today but I was listening to Cortez from the Democrats and the one thing I do agree with her on is the new green deal some of the parts not all of them but my question is is there any way you see us being able to transfer to free Technologies without collapsing economy. Or do you think Trump's trying to get us to be self Reliant on fossil fuel so that way we can transfer in the future
How can globalism be of the left and not also of the right? Or rather, wouldn't globalists be beyond the left/right paradigm?
hERE IS SOME ADDITIONAL INFO. Historian Robert Eisenman, PhD, expert of early church, Islam and Dead Sea Scrolls argued in "James the Brother of Jesus" that the Jewish warriors who survived the war against Rome, fled east and came back as Islam. The Jewsish war against Rome is both the roots of Christianity as well as Islam.
These criminals need to be permanently put down. Worldwide.
Here's another article from ZeroHedge about the migrant-problem , I'm gonna read the first three paragraphs then skip the next four paragraphs then continue reading like anybody would give a shit. https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-07-08/how-george-soros-singlehandedly-created-european-refugee-crisis-and-why
I wonder whose side England will be on?? Although harder for America in the beginning it will be possible this would be enough for the true English people to overthrow the elite and Queen along with her whole family? It is time for the people in England to nationalize the wealth of the Royals and take back what they have been stealing for centuries. If they reinstate the Royal Family we including them will be involved in this shit again in a century from now. If I said it once, I’ve said it hundred times. Macron is a big nose, weasel. Seems like the early 1900s. I predict we will be on Italy’s side this time. I wonder if knickers and derbies will come back in style. Bully, bully for you Italy,!!
The Pope and Islam uniting for peace is B.S. the foundation of the three Abrahamic faiths the truth is ….
that Abram/Abraham came from a long line of generational black magicians who practiced ritualistic animal/human sacrificial blood magic and Abram himself was a Magi/Magician
from Chaldea who created the three Abracadabrahamic religions as a cosmic psyops Moloch demanded from Abram blood ritual sacrifices 1Heifer. 1Ram, 1Goat, 1Pigeon 1Turtle Dove and one young human child Issac Abram's only begotten son
which he murdered obediently sealing the blood covenant and that Judaism, Christianity and Islam are subversion's of this pact with Moloch and that those of the three faiths of Jehovah, God and Allah unwittingly worship Moloch ?
EU exists only for the eyes of the world. France and Germany continue their long fight for supremacy in Europe and beyond.The "European nation" the new nation which is "born" now is sold to the European countries as a "new European nation" of Europeans within the borders of whatever current "EU state" could grab. The EU is the "solution" for avoiding a 3rd bloody war between France and Germany in the last 100 years.Constantly at a "negotiating table" French and German representatives have to keep hands on the table and be seen as collaborating and creating a better future for the newly born " European nation", France and Germany have to be seen as the engine of this social engineering contraption we know now as European Union. Newly " adhered" former communist countries from the Eastern Europe are the new colonies this time "integrated" into EU with " equal rights" as the founders of the EU. Now the transnational corporations in the EU have a pool of 500+ million people competing for jobs so they can select the qualified , free to travel freely within the borders of the Schengen area and compete for jobs. Big financial companies ECB, IMF, HSBC , Credit Suisse , etc. are partnering with EU to exploit the financial potential of 500+million people in the EU. Current strife between France and Italy only shows how hollow this EU is .And shows that "equality" in UE partnership is only on paper.
Nice Sweater! I wish i was cool and good looking like you are. I think it's so sad that God is probably going to cook the f#ck out of this evil planet and all the sorry bassturds on it. If we didn't have these globalist, Satan-worshiping, money-loving whores in charge of our fake news and fake science, fake religions too: but real, Christian fishermen, or REAL SCIENTISTS in charge instead; then i believe the world might become a better place- instead of a crappier, more polluted place, full of lies and climate science denial. Don't try to be an "entrepreneur", but there might be some benefit to a global ban on carbon combustion (human bodies are made of carbon). Don't panic about evil aliens. Some of them are "good guys". Love you. Chow.
hopefully Italy and Austria will leave the filthy Nazi EU next year..and Poland hungary Czech and the slovs an the slavs too. its nothing but a global tax farm /deathcamp thing. theyre a vile blend of Nazi Zionist Satanist and Marxist filth. if Britain gets stalled against her will I hope and pray her people just up and kill every lying politician and lawyer in the place. its not and never was a common market. it is slavery and its got to go.
wtf christian cowboy recommended to me by you tube?
Oh bloody good ,this is the EU dictatorship starting to crumble away and the sooner the better!!!
Joseph; your insights are always refreshing and thought-provoking. Logically framed and well orrated. Thanks 🙂
They feel sovereignty only resides in 'the market' and nothing else.
It is only a matter of time before the EU collapses and the leftists' loose power.